  • xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John - (OLD PSJ DATABASE)
xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John (OLD PSJ DATABASE)

6725 N. Cocoa Blvd

Port St. John, FL 32927

Order Again

After Hours Menu

Cucumber Turkey Wrap

$5.00

B13 Burger

$5.00

Cheesesteak Hero

$6.00

TikTok Quesadilla

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
At Bagel 13 every day is your lucky day, because you’ll always find fresh, delicious, made-from-scratch food, served in a contemporary, friendly environment. We’re firm believers in keeping it simple and doing it ourselves. At Bagel 13 we care about every meal we serve. From our House-Made bagels to our signature sandwiches, salads, coffees and smoothies, we want to make your day delicious

6725 N. Cocoa Blvd, Port St. John, FL 32927

