310 Lagoon Way
Merritt Island, FL 32953
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Ceviche$15.00
Served with house made Yuca chips
- Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Served with Sriracha Remoulade
- Peel And Eat Shrimp$18.00
1 lb Polynesian poached shrimp
- Lomi Lomi$16.00
House cured salmon with Yuca chips
- House smoked fish dip$13.00
w/capers,diced shallots,fresh jalapenos
- Guacamole and pineapple salsa$13.00
with house made nacho chips
- 5 Chicken Wings$12.00
Grilled with choice of sauce
- 10 Chicken Wings$20.00
Grilled with choice of sauce
- 15 Chicken Wings$27.00
Grilled with choice of sauce
- Pork Nachos$16.00
Kalua pork, nacho cheese, pineapple salsa, avocado crema
- Pork Belly$18.00
Fried pork belly, jasmine rice, pickled onions, spicy mayo, avocado crema, green onion
- Tuna nachos$20.00
with wonton chips, fruit salsa, wakame and spicy mayo
- 1/2 Steak Nacho$14.00
- Full Steak Nacho$20.00
Salads/Bowls
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato,onions,croutons
- Side House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato,onions,croutons
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
- Cup soup of the day$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the day$8.00
- Dolphins Salad$19.00
Grilled fish, Grilled shrimp,Mixed greens,tomatoes,avocado,onion,hearts of palm,cucumber
- Cup chowder$5.00
- Bowl chowder$8.00
- Black & Blue salad$22.00
Romaine, pickled onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, steak tips
- Tuna poke$16.00
jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled veg, spicy krab salad, avocado, wasabi, ginger, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
- Salmon poke$16.00
jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled veg, spicy krab salad, avocado, wasabi, ginger, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
- Tofu poke$16.00
jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled veg, spicy krab salad, avocado, wasabi, ginger, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
- Loco Moco$15.00
jasmine rice, burger patty, fried egg, mushroom demi-glace
Sandwiches
- Belly burger$20.00
burger patty, hoison pork belly,fried egg,lettuce,tomato,caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli
- Bacon Jam Burger$19.00
Burger patty, bacon onion jam, lettuce, pepperjack cheese on a kaiser bun
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Beyond burger patty with LTO
- Tingley Burger$16.00
Butchers blend burger patty with LTO on a kaiser bun
- Pork Tacos$15.00
Kalua pork with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$22.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- BLT$15.00
1/2 LB cherrywood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
- Faux Bahn Mi$18.00
- Kalua Pork$15.00
- Fresh Catch Sand$19.00
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$20.00
Entrees
Kids/desserts
Sides
Beverages
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$3.50
- Coke zero$3.50
- Fruit Punch$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Soda Water
- Water
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- SF Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling$4.50
- Liquid Death Still$4.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- FR Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
- FR Virgin Strawberry Daq$6.00
- FR Virgin Margarita$6.00
- FR Virgin Mudslide$6.00
- FR Virgin Mango Daq$6.00
- FR Virgin Rum Runner$6.00
- FR Virgin Hurricane$6.00
Sauces/Extras
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Caesar$0.50
- Ponzu Vin$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Soy Sauce$0.50
- Ponzu$0.50
- Sd Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Sd Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Cocktail$0.50
- Tarter$0.50
- Sd Poke Sauce$0.50
- Sd Remoulade$0.50
- Sd Garlic Aioli$0.50
- Sd Avocado Crema$0.50
- Sd Yuca Chips$2.00
- Sd Nacho Chips$2.00
- Sd Crackers$1.00
- Sd Carrots & Celery$3.00
- Sd Wasabi$1.00
- Sd Capers$1.00
- Sd Shallots$0.50
- Sd Diced Jalapeno$0.50
- Sd Shredded Cheese$0.50
- Sd Blue Cheese Crumble$1.00
- Sd Egg$2.00
- Slice Pepperjack$1.00
- Slice Cheddar$1.00
- Slice Swiss$1.00
- Sd Pineapple$2.00
- Sd Honey Glaze$0.50
- Sd Bacon Jam$3.00
- Sd Curry Sauce$4.00
- Gochujang Butter$0.50
- Sd Mushroom Demi$3.00
- Sd Teriyaki LRG$2.00
- Sd Teriyaki SM$1.00
- Sd Huli Huli LRG$2.00
- Sd Huli Huli SM$0.50
- Sd BuffaloLRG$2.00
- Sd BuffaloSM$0.50
- Guacamole LRG$4.00
- Guacamole SM$2.00
- Pineapple salsa LRG$2.00
- Pineapple salsa SM$1.00
- Sd Avocado$2.00
- Sd Hearts of palm$1.00
- Sd Onion$0.50
- Sd Lettuce$0.50
- Sd Tomato$0.50
- Sd Chicken Grilled$6.00
- Sd Chicken Black$6.00
- Side Pork$6.00
- Sd Shrimp Grilled$8.00
- Sd Shrimp Black$8.00
- Sd FOD Grilled$10.00
- Sd FOD Black$10.00
- Sd 4 Oz Filet$13.00
- Sd Tuna$12.00
- Sd Salmon Grilled$8.00
- Sd Salmon Black$8.00
- Sd Tofu$6.00
Happy Hour
Liquor Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.50
- Belvedere$9.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.50
- Deep Eddy Orange$7.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.50
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.50
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$7.50
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Ketel One$9.00
- Pink Whitney$6.50
- Smirnoff Vanilla$7.50
- Stoli Blueberry$7.50
- Titos$8.50
- DBL Well Vodka$12.00
- DBL Belvedere$17.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Orange$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$17.00
- DBL Pink Whitney$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$14.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$14.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
Gin
- Well Gin$6.50
- Bombay Saphire$8.50
- Briz$7.50
- Grey Whale$8.50
- Hendricks$9.50
- Nikka Cofey$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.50
- The Botanist$8.50
- Waterloo$8.50
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$16.00
- DBL Briz$14.00
- DBL Grey Whale$16.00
- DBL Hendricks$18.00
- DBL Nikka Cofey$15.00
- DBL Tanqueray$16.00
- DBL The Botanist$16.00
- DBL Waterloo$16.00
Rum
- Well Rum$6.50
- Bacardi$7.50
- Bacardi Dragonberry$7.50
- Bacardi Limon$7.50
- Brugall 1988$8.00
- Bumbu$9.00
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Coconut Cartel$7.00
- Diplimatico$8.00
- Don Q 7yr$9.50
- Don Q Limon$7.50
- Don Q Pasion$7.50
- Goslings Dark$8.50
- Malibu$7.50
- Pilar Blonde$8.00
- Pilar Dark$9.00
- Ron Zacapa 23yr$8.50
- Zaya$9.00
- DBL Well Rum$12.00
- DBL Bacardi$14.00
- DBL Bacardi Dragonberry$14.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$14.00
- DBL Brugall 1988$15.00
- DBL Bumbu$17.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Coconut Cartel$13.00
- DBL Diplimatico$15.00
- DBL Don Q 7yr$18.00
- DBL Don Q Limon$14.00
- DBL Don Q Pasion$14.00
- DBL Goslings Dark$16.00
- DBL Malibu$14.00
- DBL Pilar Blonde$15.00
- DBL Pilar Dark$17.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa 23yr$16.00
- DBL Zaya$17.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.50
- Corazon Blanco$6.50
- Don Julio Anejo$13.00
- DonJulio Blanco$9.50
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Dulce Vida Grapefruit$7.50
- Dulce Vida Pineapple$7.50
- El Mayor DBL Anejo$26.00
- Milagro Anejo$10.00
- Milagro Silver$7.50
- Milagro Reposado$8.50
- Prospero Rep$8.50
- Komos Cristalina$21.00
- Komos Roja$19.00
- Patron$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL Corazon Blanco$12.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$25.00
- DBL DonJulio Blanco$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$23.00
- DBL Dulce Vida Grapefruit$14.00
