- Home
- /
- Merritt Island
- /
- Margarita Island-Merritt Island - 777 East Merritt Island Causeway
Margarita Island-Merritt Island 777 East Merritt Island Causeway
No reviews yet
777 East Merritt Island Causeway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Fajita Nachos
Topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and our famous cheese sauce
Fresh Traditional Guacamole
Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and sea salt
Ceviche Los Cabos
Lime-infused shrimp, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and sea salt
Mexican Street Corn
Charred grilled corn, Mexican crema, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, and fresh cilantro
Queso Dip
Add beans for $1, add chorizo for $2, and add creamy spinach for $2
Carne Asada Fries
Topped with carne asada, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco
Bacon Goat Toreados
(3) bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with goat cheese and topped with mayo cilantro and balsamic glaze
Island Nachos
Topped with refried beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño
Salads and Vegetarian
Caribbean Salad
Baby greens, mandarin oranges, apples, cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, cucumber, pineapple, and grilled shrimp. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and refried beans. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell
Taco Salad
Ground beef or chicken, refried beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell
Cobb Salad
Baby greens, avocado slices, bacon, cherry tomatoes, black beans, shredded cheese, cucumber, and grilled chicken served with balsamic dressing
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled, stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, squash, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, zucchini, mushrooms, squash, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Chefs Specialties
Carne Asada
Grilled ribeye steaks. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1) grilled green onion, (1) chile toreado, and (3) tortillas
Steak Tampiqueno
Premium skirt steak over a bed of rice topped with (1) cheese enchilada, red sauce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
Carnitas
Roasted pork tips, and grilled onions served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1)chile toreado, and (3) tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Char-grilled chicken on a bed of rice, grilled. Vegetables, topped with cheese dip. Served with 3 tortillas
Chicken Rice Bowl*
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey cheese, and a grilled quesadilla, and glazed with cilantro aioli
Choripollo
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and 3 tortillas
Churrasco
Char-grilled premium skirt steak. Topped with white chimichurri sauce. Served white rice and grilled vegetables
Molcajete
A mouth-watering combination of skirt steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, peppers, cactus, and ranchero sauce, served with (1) toreado jalapeno, grilled green onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and (3) tortillas
Mar Y Tierra
Char-grilled ribeye and shrimp served on a bed of white rice and black beans, topped with queso sauce and cilantro
Steak Mazatlan
Char-grilled New York steak, grilled shrimp, and scallops in garlic butter sauce. Served with vegetables and cilantro rice
Hawaiian Chicken
Del Mar
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in a roasted tomato garlic spicy sauce. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Margarita's Chipotle Shrimp
Tequila-infused shrimp on smoky chipotle cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cilantro rice
Ixtapa Chipotle Salmon
Char-grilled garlic butter salmon served on a bed of cilantro rice, mixed grilled veggies topped with chipotle and cilantro aioli glaze
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimps sauteed in garlic butter sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Tulum Enchiladas
Grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Blackened Shrimp Bowl
Chimichurri glazed shrimp, black beans, cilantro rice, roasted corn, lettuce, grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
Tropical Mahi Mahi
Combo
Los Favoritos
Enchiladas Chicken and Spinach
Filled with grilled chicken and creamy spinach.. Topped with queso dip and poblano creamy sauce, garnished with cilantro and red onions. Served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Filled with shredded chicken, tomatillo sauce on top. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Enchiladas Rancheras
Shredded pork, grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Enchiladas Supremas
One with ground beef, one with shredded chicken, and one with cheese. Topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice
San Diego Burrito
Grilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with French fries and 2 oz cheese dip
Burrito Verde
Pork carnitas, white rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and cilantro
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, shrimp, chicken, peppers, onions, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce
Burrito Margarita
Shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Red sauce and queso dip on top
Surf and Turf Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with steak, shrimp, and lettuce. Topped with avocado, shrimp, sriracha ranch, and queso dip
Surf and Turf Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey cheese, shrimp, and steak. Top with avocado slices and aioli chipotle sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Birria Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey cheese and birria meat. Served with rice, beans and consomme
Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, onions, grilled chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
Quesadilla Margarita
12" flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey cheese and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Chimichanga*
Flash-fried stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Quesaburger
Flour tortilla stuffed with delicious beef patty, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, bacon, and chipotle sauce. Served with fries
Specialty Tacos
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Flash-fried tortilla, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, and chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco
Surf and Turf Tacos
Steak, grilled shrimp, avocado, and chipotle sauce
Gringos Tacos
Ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream, soft or crunchy
Primavera Tacos
Steak, spring mix, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce
Pineapple Steak Tacos
Steak, Peruvian sauce, and Caribbean pico
Chihuahua Tacos
2 crispy cheese shells, skirt steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and guacamole
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle sauce
Mexican Tacos
Fajitas
Antojitos
Flautas
Rolled flash-fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with beans
Tostadas
Handmade corn tortillas, crispy Chihuahua cheese, steak, guacamole, fresh cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Tamales
House-made, 1 chicken with red sauce and 1 carnitas with green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chiles Rellenos
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese topped with ranchero sauce and drizzled with sour cream and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans
Sopes
Kids Meals
Sides
avocado slices
black beans
chimichurri
chipotle aioli
chips & salsa L
chips & salsa S
cilantro
cilantro ranch
french fries
fresh jalapenos
grilled jalapenos
onions
pickle jalapenos
pico de gallo
plantains
queso fresco
ranch
refried beans
rice
salsa 4 oz
salsa 8 oz
shredded cheese
side burrito
side chile relleno
side chips
side enchilada
side guacamole
side habanero
side quesadilla
side queso dip
side salsa verde
side taco
side tostada
sour cream
tomatoes
tortillas
veggies
white cilantro rice
Beverage
Margaritas
Classic House
Frozen or on the rocks tequila silver, orange curacao triple sec, house sweet and sour, splash of orange juice. Add flavor $1 • Mango • Strawberry • Raspberry • Peach
El Patron
Patron silver, orange curacao triple sec, house sweet and sour, splash of orange juice.
Crushed Berry
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, fresh blueberries.
Casa Amigos
Casa amigos silver, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, grand mariner.
Summer Life
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, fresh pineapple, sweet and sour.
Corona Rita
House specialty margarita with an overturned coronita (44 oz).
El Jefe
Don julio silver, orange curacao, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, shaken to perfection.
Tropical Island
1800 coconut tequila, coconut cream, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, pineapple.
Paradise Margarita
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, fresh cut strawberry, fresh kiwi, triple sec.
Skinny Margarita
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, sweet and sour.
Elder Flower
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, elderflower liqueur, raspberry.
One Love
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, center cut watermelon, sweet and sour.
Spicy Senorita
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, diced habanero, mango puree, triple sec, sweet and sour, tajin rin
Florida's Sunset
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, blood orange liqueur, triple sec.
La Mas Fresca
Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, cilantro, cucumbers and jalapeños, tajin rim.
Oasis Fish Bowl Margarita
Margarita Tower
1/2 Gallon House Marg
Cocteles
Pina Colada
Rum, colada mix, coconut cream, pineapple juice.
Daiquiri
Rum, sweet and sour choice of flavor mango, strawberry, raspberry, peach.
Mexican Mule
Tequila, Ginger beer, mint, angostura bitters, lime juice.
Michelada
Tomatoes juices, assorted sauces and lime juice. Beer of your choice
Mojito
Rum, lime juice, syrup, fresh mint.
virgen pina colada
virgen daiquiri
long island
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Kitchen and Bar
777 East Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952