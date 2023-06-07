Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margarita Island-Merritt Island 777 East Merritt Island Causeway

No reviews yet

777 East Merritt Island Causeway

Merritt Island, FL 32952

Food

Appetizers

Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and our famous cheese sauce

Fresh Traditional Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and sea salt

Ceviche Los Cabos

$15.00

Lime-infused shrimp, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and sea salt

Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Charred grilled corn, Mexican crema, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, and fresh cilantro

Queso Dip

$8.00

Add beans for $1, add chorizo for $2, and add creamy spinach for $2

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Topped with carne asada, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco

Bacon Goat Toreados

$11.00

(3) bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with goat cheese and topped with mayo cilantro and balsamic glaze

Island Nachos

$12.00

Topped with refried beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño

Salads and Vegetarian

Caribbean Salad

$15.00

Baby greens, mandarin oranges, apples, cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, cucumber, pineapple, and grilled shrimp. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and refried beans. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Taco Salad

$10.00

Ground beef or chicken, refried beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Baby greens, avocado slices, bacon, cherry tomatoes, black beans, shredded cheese, cucumber, and grilled chicken served with balsamic dressing

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla rolled, stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, squash, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, zucchini, mushrooms, squash, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Chefs Specialties

Carne Asada

$20.00

Grilled ribeye steaks. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1) grilled green onion, (1) chile toreado, and (3) tortillas

Steak Tampiqueno

$20.00

Premium skirt steak over a bed of rice topped with (1) cheese enchilada, red sauce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Carnitas

$18.00

Roasted pork tips, and grilled onions served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1)chile toreado, and (3) tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$18.00

Char-grilled chicken on a bed of rice, grilled. Vegetables, topped with cheese dip. Served with 3 tortillas

Chicken Rice Bowl*

$17.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey cheese, and a grilled quesadilla, and glazed with cilantro aioli

Choripollo

$19.00

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and 3 tortillas

Churrasco

$21.00

Char-grilled premium skirt steak. Topped with white chimichurri sauce. Served white rice and grilled vegetables

Molcajete

$25.00

A mouth-watering combination of skirt steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, peppers, cactus, and ranchero sauce, served with (1) toreado jalapeno, grilled green onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and (3) tortillas

Mar Y Tierra

$20.00

Char-grilled ribeye and shrimp served on a bed of white rice and black beans, topped with queso sauce and cilantro

Steak Mazatlan

$26.00

Char-grilled New York steak, grilled shrimp, and scallops in garlic butter sauce. Served with vegetables and cilantro rice

Hawaiian Chicken

$20.00

Del Mar

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed in a roasted tomato garlic spicy sauce. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Margarita's Chipotle Shrimp

$19.00

Tequila-infused shrimp on smoky chipotle cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cilantro rice

Ixtapa Chipotle Salmon

$21.00

Char-grilled garlic butter salmon served on a bed of cilantro rice, mixed grilled veggies topped with chipotle and cilantro aioli glaze

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Shrimps sauteed in garlic butter sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tulum Enchiladas

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Chimichurri glazed shrimp, black beans, cilantro rice, roasted corn, lettuce, grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Tropical Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Combo

Combo Pick 2*

$12.00

Enchilada, quesadilla, taco, burrito, or tostada your choices of ground beef or shredded chicken

Combo Pick 3

$14.00

Enchilada, quesadilla, taco, burrito, or tostada your choices of ground beef or shredded chicken

Los Favoritos

Enchiladas Chicken and Spinach

$15.00

Filled with grilled chicken and creamy spinach.. Topped with queso dip and poblano creamy sauce, garnished with cilantro and red onions. Served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.00

Filled with shredded chicken, tomatillo sauce on top. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.00

Shredded pork, grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.00

One with ground beef, one with shredded chicken, and one with cheese. Topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice

San Diego Burrito

$15.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with French fries and 2 oz cheese dip

Burrito Verde

$14.00

Pork carnitas, white rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and cilantro

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, shrimp, chicken, peppers, onions, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce

Burrito Margarita

$15.00

Shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Red sauce and queso dip on top

Surf and Turf Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with steak, shrimp, and lettuce. Topped with avocado, shrimp, sriracha ranch, and queso dip

Surf and Turf Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey cheese, shrimp, and steak. Top with avocado slices and aioli chipotle sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Birria Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey cheese and birria meat. Served with rice, beans and consomme

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, onions, grilled chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice

Quesadilla Margarita

$15.00

12" flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey cheese and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Chimichanga*

$13.00

Flash-fried stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Quesaburger

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with delicious beef patty, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, bacon, and chipotle sauce. Served with fries

Specialty Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Flash-fried tortilla, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, and chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco

Surf and Turf Tacos

$14.00

Steak, grilled shrimp, avocado, and chipotle sauce

Gringos Tacos

$14.00

Ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream, soft or crunchy

Primavera Tacos

$15.00

Steak, spring mix, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce

Pineapple Steak Tacos

$14.00

Steak, Peruvian sauce, and Caribbean pico

Chihuahua Tacos

$15.00

2 crispy cheese shells, skirt steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and guacamole

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle sauce

Mexican Tacos

Asada Tacos

$14.00

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Pollo Asado Tacos

$14.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Island Pina Loca Fajita

$22.00

Chicken, steak, and shrimp inside of fresh pineapple shell with melted cheese on top

Trio Fajita

$21.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp

Antojitos

Flautas

$13.00

Rolled flash-fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with beans

Tostadas

$13.00

Handmade corn tortillas, crispy Chihuahua cheese, steak, guacamole, fresh cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Tamales

$13.00

House-made, 1 chicken with red sauce and 1 carnitas with green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chiles Rellenos

$14.00

Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese topped with ranchero sauce and drizzled with sour cream and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans

Sopes

$15.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Upside Down Pineapple

$8.00

Kids Meals

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Serve with French fries

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with French Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Taco

$7.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef and served with rice and beans

Sides

avocado slices

$2.00

black beans

$3.00

chimichurri

$1.00

chipotle aioli

$1.50

chips & salsa L

$5.00

chips & salsa S

$3.00

cilantro

$1.00

cilantro ranch

$1.50

french fries

$3.00

fresh jalapenos

$1.00

grilled jalapenos

$1.00

onions

$1.00

pickle jalapenos

$1.00

pico de gallo

$1.50

plantains

$3.00

queso fresco

$2.00

ranch

$1.50

refried beans

$3.00

rice

$3.00

salsa 4 oz

$2.50

salsa 8 oz

$5.00

shredded cheese

$2.00

side burrito

$4.00

side chile relleno

$4.00

side chips

$1.00

side enchilada

$4.00

side guacamole

$2.75

side habanero

$1.00

side quesadilla

$5.00

side queso dip

$2.75

side salsa verde

$1.00

side taco

$5.00

side tostada

$3.00

sour cream

$2.00

tomatoes

$1.00

tortillas

$1.00

veggies

$3.00

white cilantro rice

$3.00

Bowls

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$17.00

Chicken Rice Bow

$17.00

Blackned Shrimp Rice Bowl

$18.00

Beverage

Margaritas

Classic House

$7.00+

Frozen or on the rocks tequila silver, orange curacao triple sec, house sweet and sour, splash of orange juice. Add flavor $1 • Mango • Strawberry • Raspberry • Peach

El Patron

$12.00+

Patron silver, orange curacao triple sec, house sweet and sour, splash of orange juice.

Crushed Berry

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, fresh blueberries.

Casa Amigos

$14.00+

Casa amigos silver, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, grand mariner.

Summer Life

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, fresh pineapple, sweet and sour.

Corona Rita

$21.00

House specialty margarita with an overturned coronita (44 oz).

El Jefe

$13.00

Don julio silver, orange curacao, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, shaken to perfection.

Tropical Island

$11.00+

1800 coconut tequila, coconut cream, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, pineapple.

Paradise Margarita

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, fresh cut strawberry, fresh kiwi, triple sec.

Skinny Margarita

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, sweet and sour.

Elder Flower

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, elderflower liqueur, raspberry.

One Love

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, triple sec, center cut watermelon, sweet and sour.

Spicy Senorita

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, diced habanero, mango puree, triple sec, sweet and sour, tajin rin

Florida's Sunset

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, blood orange liqueur, triple sec.

La Mas Fresca

$11.00+

Silver tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh lime, cilantro, cucumbers and jalapeños, tajin rim.

Oasis Fish Bowl Margarita

$24.00

Margarita Tower

$38.00

1/2 Gallon House Marg

$40.00

Cocteles

Pina Colada

$16.00

Rum, colada mix, coconut cream, pineapple juice.

Daiquiri

$10.00

Rum, sweet and sour choice of flavor mango, strawberry, raspberry, peach.

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Tequila, Ginger beer, mint, angostura bitters, lime juice.

Michelada

$11.00

Tomatoes juices, assorted sauces and lime juice. Beer of your choice

Mojito

$10.00+

Rum, lime juice, syrup, fresh mint.

virgen pina colada

$8.00

virgen daiquiri

$8.00

long island

$10.00

Soft Drinks

coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

coke zero

$3.00

mellow yellow

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

fanta

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

pibb extra

$3.00

sweet tea

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

orange juice

$4.00

cranberry juice

$4.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

apple juice

$3.00

milk

$4.00

Miscelaneous

Souvenirs

T Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Landyard

$2.00

Keychain

$3.00

Magnet

$3.00

Air Freshner

$3.00

Pencil

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Location

777 East Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

