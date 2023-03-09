Restaurant header imageView gallery

DEBBIES DINER

review star

No reviews yet

112 East Merritt Island Causeway

Merritt Island, FL 32952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Side Salad
Reuben Sandwich

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.50+

Choc Milk

$2.50+

Coffee

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Kids Meals Online

Kids Breakfast

Kid Mickey or Mini Pancake

$5.00

Kid French Toast

$5.00

Kid Half Waffle

$5.00

Kid 1 Egg w/Meat

$5.00

Kid Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Lunch

Kid Burger

$5.00

Kid Fried Fish

$5.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$5.00

Breakfast Online

Breakfast Plates

Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$4.20

Biscuit & Gravy (2)

$7.20

CB Hash & Eggs

$10.00

CFS & Eggs

$10.25

Scrapple & Eggs

$10.00

Short Stack

$7.75

Short ST Meat & Eggs

$10.75

Short ST & Meat

$10.25
French Toast

French Toast

$7.50

French Toast & Meat

$10.00

Waffle

$8.00

Waffle w/ Fruit

$9.50

Waffle & Meat

$10.50

Fried Egg Sand

$6.50

Fried Egg&Meat Sand

$7.20

Two/Two/Two

$8.75

Quesadilla BRKST

$9.75

egg and cheese choice of additions

Half French Toast

$4.75

Classics

Egg (2)

$7.00

Egg & Meat (2)

$8.50

Dive

$10.50

Crab Cake Breakfast

$10.50

Pork Chop Breakfast (1)

$9.50

Pork Chop Breakfast (2)

$11.50

Salmon Breakfast

$10.50

Flounder Breakfast

$9.50

Cod Breakfast

$9.50

Blue Short Stack

$8.75

Large Blue Pancake

$6.75

S/Cake & Meat

$8.25

Silver Dollar Pancake

$5.25

3 Egg Omelet

3 Ch

$9.00

3 Meat&Ch

$10.50

Bac&Ch

$10.20

Cheese

$8.00

Denver

$9.75

Florentine

$9.75

Greek

$10.20

Ham&Ch

$10.20

Mushroom&Ch

$9.20

Plain

$6.75

Sausage&Ch

$10.20

Veggy&Ch

$9.50

Western

$10.20

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal

$3.75

Corn Beef Hash

$6.00

Smoke Sausage

$6.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.25

Egg (1)

$1.75

Raisin Toast

$2.10

Grits

$2.75

Home Fries

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.75

Potato Pancake

$2.75

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

2 Links

$5.00

Grits w/Ch

$3.50

Grits w/Bacon$Ch

$4.20

Fruit Cup

$2.75

Side Blueberry Cake

$5.75

Side Cake

$3.75

Side CFS

$6.20

Bagel

$2.75

Bagel w/Crm Ch

$4.00

Eggs (2)

$3.25

Oatmeal Cup

$2.75

Comp Gravy

$0.25

Side Cake (2)

$5.25

Peaches

$2.00

Eggs (3)

$4.75

1 Link

$2.65

Breakfast Specials

Benedict Egg

$10.00

Hollandaise, Poach egg and canadian Bacon over english muffin

Benedict Crab

$11.20

Hollandaise, Poach egg and crab cake over english muffin

Benedict Country

$10.00

Med eggs, sausage patty and gravy biscout

Benedict Hash

$10.00

CornBeef Hash Pouch eggs and Hollandaise

Benedict Salmon

$11.20

Hollandaise, Poach egg and salmon over english muffin

Steak & Eggs

$13.20

Country Mess

$10.00

eggs, home fry, meat and gravy

Chicken & Waffle

$9.50

Chili Ch Omelet

$10.00

French T Waffle

$10.00

Drinks Online

Drinks

Soda

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$2.50+

Choc Milk

$2.50+

Coffee

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Lunch Online

Starters

Fried Grn Bean Aptz

$5.25

Fried Mushroom Aptz

$5.25

Onion Ring Aptz

$5.25

Fried Okra Aptz

$5.25

Cheese Sticks Aptz

$5.25

Potato Pancake Aptzr

$5.25

Fried Grn Tomato Aptz

$5.25

Mini Crab Cake Aptz

$8.25

Pierogies Aptz

$5.25

Salads

Grilled Chicken Plate

$9.50

Tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, peach

Chicken Caesar

$9.75

Chicken grilled or crispy, romaine, crouton and parm cheese

Chicken Chef

$9.50

Chicken grilled or crispy, greens, cheddar, bacon, egg, cuc and onion

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.95

Tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, peach

Egg Salad Plate

$8.50

Tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, peach

Chef LRG

$9.50

greaan, turkey, ham, amr and swiss cheese, cuc, boiled egg and tomato

Salmon Feta

$10.00

Greens, Feta, cuc and onion

Side Salad

$3.75

Caesar Small

$3.75

romaine and crutons

Chef Small

$8.50

greaan, turkey, ham, amr and swiss cheese, cuc, boiled egg and tomato

Tossed Salad

$4.75

Tuna Plate

$8.95

Tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, peach

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.50

Scoop Tuna

$4.75

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.75

Lunch Platters

Chopped Steak

$9.75

10oz ground chuck w/ brown gravy and onion

Hot Open Beef

$9.50

Hot Open Turkey

$9.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Fried Flounder

$9.50

Fried COD

$9.50

Country Fried Steak Lunch

$9.75

Vegetable Plate

$8.50

choice 4 sides

Grilled Salmon over Rice

$9.95

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sanswich

$8.75

Bun, mayo, lett. tom and onion

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$8.75

Bun, mayo, lett. tom and onion

Hamburger

$8.50

Bun, mayo, lett. tom and onion

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Rye, swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$8.95

Burger, swiss, rye and onion

Reuben Sandwich

$9.25

Corned Beef, sauerkrout, swiss and rye

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Bun, Burger, lett, tom onion and mayo, cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.75

Bun, Burger, bac,lett, tom, onion, cheese and mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.25

Bun, Burger, swiss, mush, lett, tom, onion and mayo

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Side

$7.25

Black Bean Veg Burger

$8.25

Bun, lett, tom, onion and mayo

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$8.50

Cold Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Ch bread, mayo and lett

Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Ch bread, mayo, lett and tom

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Ch bread, mayo, lett and tom

Create Club Sandwich

$9.75

Bacon, mayo, lett and tom

Lunch Sides

Add cup soup

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Beets

$2.50

Black BNS

$2.50

BLK BN Rice

$2.95

Brocoli

$2.50

Chicken Fried Steak side

$5.75

Chili Bowl

$4.95

Chili cup

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Collard Greens

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Cottage CH

$3.00

Creamed Corn

$2.50

Field Peas

$2.50

Fried GRN BN Side

$2.50

Fried Mush side

$3.50

Fried Okra side

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

GRN BN

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mashed w/Gravy

$2.50

No side

Peaches

$2.50

Peas

$2.50

Pierogies side

$3.75

Plantains

$2.50

Side C. Salad

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Smoked Sausage

$5.75

Spinach

$2.50

Squash

$2.50

Sweet Pot Fry side

$3.50

Tomato

$2.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.75

Vegt Side

$2.50

Yellow Rice

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing could be finer than Debbie's Diner!

Website

Location

112 East Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Tucan - Merritt Island
orange starNo Reviews
225 Sykes Creek Parkway Merritt Island, FL 32952
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
630 Brevard Avenue, suite A Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Merritt Island FL
orange starNo Reviews
1450 N Courtenay Parkway #36 Meritt Island, FL 32953
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Cocoa/Rockledge
orange starNo Reviews
801 Dixon Boulevard Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Rhythm and Blues Soul Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
512 North Georgia Avenue Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Pockets and Putters
orange starNo Reviews
575 Barton BLVD Rockledge, FL 32955
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Merritt Island
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston