  The Little Grass Shack - 4650 Highway 520
The Little Grass Shack 4650 Highway 520

No reviews yet

4650 Highway 520

Cocoa, FL 32926

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
GYRO
BURGER


HYBRID MENU

GYRO

GYRO

$10.00

FRIDAY OFFER ONLY: A blend of seasoned lamb & beef slices, wrapped in warm Pita Bread and topped with tomatoes & onions. Served with a side of our homemade Tzatziki sauce. *Includes chips and choice of drink. PLACE YOUR ORDER AHEAD BY THURSDAY 9 PM. LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE. PLACE YOUR ORDER AHEAD BY THURSDAY 9 PM. LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE.

BURGER

BURGER

$10.00

FRIDAY OFFER ONLY: Two fresh 100% Angus beef patties, seasoned and hand crushed on our grill to sear in the flavor served on a toasted brioche bun. *Includes chips and choice of drink. PLACE YOUR ORDER AHEAD BY THURSDAY 9 PM. LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE.

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

FRIDAY OFFER ONLY: Two fresh 100% Angus beef patties, seasoned and hand crushed on our grill to sear in the flavor with melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun. *Includes chips and a choice of drink. PLACE YOUR ORDER AHEAD BY THURSDAY 9 PM. LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

FRIDAY OFFER ONLY: Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, and fresh crumbled feta cheese. Served with a side of our homemade Greek dressing. *Includes chips and choice of drink. PLACE YOUR ORDER AHEAD BY THURSDAY 9 PM. LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
4650 Highway 520, Cocoa, FL 32926

