The Little Grass Shack 4650 Highway 520
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4650 Highway 520, Cocoa, FL 32926
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cocoa FL (Cocoa Commons)
4.4 • 918
2301 State Road 524 Cocoa, FL 32926
View restaurant