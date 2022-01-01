Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean

Third Culture Kitchen

1,690 Reviews

$$

1000 Cheney Highway

Titusville, FL 32780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fried Cheese
Chimichanga
Brisket Burrito

Beverage

Soda Water

$2.00

Tea

$2.99

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Mezze

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.50
Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$7.50

Queso fresco, dusted with corn and rice flour, served with a side of jalapeno cream. Gluten Free

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House made chips with house made salsa

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Our house made chips served with house made white queso topped with jalapenos.

Crab Ragoons

Crab Ragoons

$11.50

Wonton filled with crab and cream cheese served with house made sweet and sour sauce.

Chips, queso and salsa

Chips, queso and salsa

$9.00

House made chips served with house made salsa and queso.

Esquites

Esquites

$7.50

roasted corn, green chilis, red bell pepper, queso fresco, mayo and cilantro

Bread

Bread

$5.00

toasted bread served with sea salt butter or olive oil and zaatar

Yuca

Yuca

$7.00

Zaatar seasoned and served with house made banana ketchup. GF, Vegetarian

Tostones

Tostones

$9.50

chicken, pork or black beans, Salsa, queso fresco, tomato and cilantro, GF

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, corn relish, and choice of shredded chicken or mojo por. Served with side of jalapeno cream.

Asian Wings

Asian Wings

$13.50

Soy brined, braised for 4 hours then fried crispy, served with our house made spicy wing sauce, house made pickles and jalapeno cream.

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day

Single Taco

Single Taco

Your choice of a single taco on a corn chargrilled tortilla.

Single Bao

Single Bao

Your choice of a single bao.

Esquites & Chips

$8.50

House made esquites served with house made chips.

Side of Protein

Side Of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Veggie

$4.50

Plain Tostones

$5.00

Side Summer Salad

$4.50

Single Enchilada

$5.50

Calamari

$10.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Sandwiches

Po Boy

Po Boy

$13.50

Shrimp, house made BBQ sauce (New Orleans Style) mayo, shredded iceberg, tomato severed on fresh bread

Public Submarine

$13.00

Hand breaded fried chicken, mayo, shredded iceberg and tomato.

Roasted Pork Pleasure

Roasted Pork Pleasure

$14.00

Pork belly, mojo pork, fried egg, jalapeno cream, salsa, cabbage and escabeche.

Salads/Soups

Gringo Salad

$14.00

tomatoes, corn relish, jalapeno cream and salsa with choice of chicken or mojo pork. GF

Summer Salad

$12.50

Fried nori, peanuts, fried shallots, shallot lime vinaigrette.

Soup Of The Day Bowl

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$9.50

Entrees

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Marinated chicken, ginger scallion sauce, egg, lime, peanuts, rice noodles. GF

Stir Fry

Stir Fry

$13.50

Mixed veggies, ginger scallion soy sauce over rice noodles.

Spicy Pineapple Beef & broccoli

Spicy Pineapple Beef & broccoli

$17.50

rice noodles, filet medallions & broccoli topped with pineapple teriyaki, pineapple chunks, chili flakes, candied peanuts, shallot and green onions.

Phaenang Curry

Phaenang Curry

$13.50

Creamy spicy house made red curry, coconut milk, fried shallots, peanuts on rice. GF, vegetarian

Two Enchiladas

Two Enchiladas

$13.50

Black beans, cauliflower, shredded chicken breast or mojo pork, queso fresco, Oaxaca cheese, salsa, shredded iceberg, cilantro with beans & rice. GF

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.50

Choice of orange or cheetah sauce. Served with house made pickles, rice or house veggies. GF

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$13.50

Shredded chicken or mojo pork, rice, black beans, tomato, corn relish, avocado, cilantro, tostone, salsa. GF

Asian Marinated Chicken Thighs

Asian Marinated Chicken Thighs

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken thigh, served with rice and a summer salad. GF

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

Marinated & grilled flat iron steak served with rice and summer salad. topped with house made chimichurri. GF

Pale Rider Burrito

Pale Rider Burrito

$14.50

Our 13in burrito stuffed with shredded chicken, beans, rice, cheese, corn relish, tomatoes and topped with jalapeno cream and served with chips & salsa or beans & rice.

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$16.50

Slow cooked brisket stuffed into our 13in tortilla shell with rice and cheese, then topped with with our house made salsa, cheese and jalapeno cream, served with beans & rice or chips & salsa.

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.50

Sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, served on a bed of warm rice, with carrots, house made pickles, watermelon radishes, boiled egg, avocado spread and fried nori. Topped with green onions and house made guava soy sauce.

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp tossed in our house made spicy coconut sauce. Topped with candied peanuts, cilantro, served over rice.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.50

Our 13in tortilla filled with shredded chicken, then topped with queso, jalapeno cream and tomatoes, served with your choice of chips & salsa or beans & rice.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

3 fried shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas and topped with house made Siracha aioli, cabbage, queso fresco, tomatoes and green onions.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

2 flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and Monterey jack cheese, then fried and topped with jalapeno cream, tomatoes and green onions.

Mex Queso Burger

Mex Queso Burger

$15.00

Waygu beef blend burger topped with lettuce, tomato, queso cheese & fried jalapenos on a warm potato bun. Served with yucca fries and banana ketchup.

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.50

3 Sesame crusted ahi tuna, cabbage, house made guava soy sauce, avocado spread and cream onions served on flour tortillas. Consuming under cooked meat or fish could be potentially dangerous.

Steak Chimichurri Tacos

Steak Chimichurri Tacos

$15.00

3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, salsa, escabeche, chimichurri. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF

BBQ Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, cabbage, jalapeno cream. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF

Shredded Chicken Tacos

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeno cream. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF

Mojo Pork Tacos

Mojo Pork Tacos

$13.00

3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, escabeche, jalapeno cream. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, salsa, escabeche, chimichurri. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF, Vegetarian

Cheetah Chicken Bao

Cheetah Chicken Bao

$13.50

3 bao topped with green onions, cilantro. served with a side of rice or house veggies and a side of house pickles.

Mojo Pork Bao

Mojo Pork Bao

$13.50

3 bao topped with escabeche, jalapeno cream, queso fresco, cilantro. served with a side of rice or house veggies and a side of house pickles.

Shiitake Mushroom Bao

Shiitake Mushroom Bao

$13.50

3 bao topped with escabeche, queso fresco, cilantro. served with a side of rice or house veggies and a side of house pickles.

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$14.00

3 bao topped with escabeche and house made pickles. served with a side of rice or house veggies and a side of house pickles.

BBQ Shrimp Bao

BBQ Shrimp Bao

$14.00

3 bao topped with jalapeno cream and tomatoes. served with a side of rice or house veggies and a side of house pickles.

Mongolian Pork

$16.00

Dessert

Flan

$5.00Out of stock
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Caramel cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Pina Coloda Cheesecake

$9.00

Side sauce

Side of Sauce

Lunch (Daily 11am-3pm)

Lunch Duo

$11.50

Choice of side and choice of half sandwich

Lunch 3 Tacos

Lunch 3 Tacos

$12.50

3 chargrilled corn tortillas with served with choice of beans and rice or chips and salsa. Choose shredded chicken, mojo pork, or cauliflower chimichurri.

Lunch 3 Bao

Lunch 3 Bao

$12.50

3 bao served with a side of rice or house veggies and a side of house pickles. Choice of cheetah chicken, mojo pork, Asian BBQ shiitake mushroom.

Lunch Gringo

$13.50

tomatoes, corn relish, jalapeno cream and salsa with choice of chicken or mojo pork. GF

Lunch Fried Chick

Lunch Fried Chick

$13.00

Choice of orange or cheetah sauce. Served with house made pickles, rice or house veggies. GF

Lunch Rice Bowl

Lunch Rice Bowl

$12.50

Shredded chicken or mojo pork, rice, black beans, tomato, corn relish, avocado, cilantro, tostone, salsa. GF

Lunch Curry

Lunch Curry

$12.00

Creamy spicy house made red curry, coconut milk, fried shallots, peanuts on rice. GF, vegetarian

Brunch (Sunday 10am to 2pm only)

Breakfast Brisket Burrito

Breakfast Brisket Burrito

$15.00

Slow cooked brisket, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, cheese and potatoes stuffed into our 13in tortilla. then topped with our house made red sauce, cheese and jalapeno cream.

Pineapple Teriyaki Steak & Eggs

Pineapple Teriyaki Steak & Eggs

$13.50

Pineapple teriyaki glazed filet tips served with 2 eggs your way, potatoes and warm toast.

Breakfast chimichanga

Breakfast chimichanga

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, Monterey jack cheese, wrapped in our 13in tortilla, deep fried covered in queso with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeno cream.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$10.50

crumbled chorizo, scrambled eggs, jack cheese and green chilis served with chips and salsa, beans and rice or breakfast potatoes.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville, FL 32780

