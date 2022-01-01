Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vienna Coffee House - Maryville

review star

No reviews yet

212 College St

Maryville, TN 37804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A La Carte

Bacon - 3 slices

$3.25

Bagged Chips

$1.29

Biscoff cookie

$0.25

Biscuit

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Croissant

$3.75

Egg

$1.00

Ham

$2.75

Pickle

$0.25

Potatoes - 1 scoop

$1.00

Sausage

$1.50

Slice of Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Toast

$1.00

Turkey

$2.75

Pup Cup

$1.00

Dab of whip in 4oz cup

Baked Goods

Quiche

Selection of crustless and quiche by the slice

Bagels

Mini Muffin

$1.99

Muffin

$3.59

Scone of the Day

$3.99

Quagel

$7.25

Coffee Cake

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Mini Cinnie

$1.19

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79

Sugar Cookie

$1.89

Bars

Hammie's Sammies French Macarons

Mama C's Gluten Free Goodies

Galette of the Day

$4.79

Cake

Dog Treat

$0.25

Strata Muffin

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.85

Egg and Cheese Croissant

Burrito Bowl

$6.95

Sausage, Egg, Cheese, and Veggies on a Bed of Spinach

Burrito Wrap

$6.95

Burrito Bowl Rolled in a Spinach Tortilla

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$2.10
Salmon Keto Bowl

Salmon Keto Bowl

$8.95

Smoked Salmon 2 Eggs to order Capers Red Onion Spinach

Grab N Go

Salmon Bagel and Chicken Salad Boxes

Grab and Go Boxes

Yogurt Parfait

$4.25

Oatmeal with Honey & Nut Mix (Copy)

$2.75

Salad/Soup

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.65

Cup of Soup w/ Crackers

$5.75

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Soup

Mandarin Salad

$8.99

Mandarin Oranges Craisins Feta Walnuts Spinach Balsamic

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Ham and Cheddar Panini

$7.75

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$7.65

Hummus and Veggies Rolled in a Spinach Tortilla

Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Pesto Panini

$9.75

Brewed Coffee

12 oz Hot Coffee To Go

$2.75

16 oz Hot Coffee To Go

$3.75

Customer Mug Coffee

$1.82

Bring Your Own Mug

12 oz Hot Coffee To Go (Copy)

$2.75

Latte

Build Your Own Latte

12 oz Latte To Go

$4.75

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Micro Foam

16 oz Latte To Go

$5.95

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Micro Foam

16 oz Latte Iced

$4.75

Espresso with Milk and Ice

24 oz Latte Iced

$5.95

Espresso with Milk and Ice

Signature Drinks

Muddy Pond

Mocha Latte with Vanilla and Muddy Pond Molasses

Thunderhead Latte

Honey Latte with Cinnamon and Nutmeg

Viennese Waltz

White Chocolate and Almond Latte

Seasonal Specials

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.00

Aztec Mocha, Large

$5.50

Baklava Latte

$5.95

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew 24oz

$6.95

Frappe

Build Your Own Frappe

16 oz Frappe

$5.25

Espresso and Milk Based Frozen Drink

16 oz Creme Frappe

$5.00

Non-Coffee Based Frozen Drink

24 oz Frappe

$6.95

Espresso Based Frozen Drink

24 oz Creme Frappe

$6.75

Non-Coffee Based Frozen Drink

Chai

Chai Based Drinks

12 oz To Go Chai

$4.50

Spiced Black Tea Latte

16 oz To Go Chai

$4.95

Spiced Black Tea Latte

16 oz Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Spiced Black Tea Latte

24 oz Iced Chai

$4.95

Iced Spiced Black Tea Latte

16 oz Chai Frappe

$4.75

Frozen and Blended Spiced Black Tea Latte

24 oz Chai Frappe

$5.20

Frozen and Blended Spiced Black Tea Latte

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Based Drinks

16 oz Cold Brew

$5.25

Our Darkhorse Coffee Cold Extracted

24 oz Cold Brew

$5.75

Our Darkhorse Coffee Cold Extracted

Pour Over

12 oz To Go Pour Over

$3.75

Gravity Brewed Coffee for a Richer Taste

London Fog

Tea Based Latte

12 oz To Go London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk and Vanilla

16 oz To Go London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk and Vanilla

16 oz Iced London Fog

$4.25

Iced Earl Grey Tea, Milk and Vanilla

24 oz Iced London Fog

$4.75

Iced Earl Grey Tea, Milk and Vanilla

Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.25

Triple Espresso

$5.50

Quad Espresso

$6.75

Cortado

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cortado

$3.50

Equal Parts Espresso and Milk

Cappuccino

The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam 3.75 On special for 3

Cappuccino To Go

$3.00

Traditional Cappuccino

Americano

Espresso mixed with water

12 oz Americano Hot To Go

$3.50

Espresso Mixed with Water

16 oz Americano Hot To Go

$3.75

Espresso Mixed with Water

16 oz Americano Iced

$3.50

Espresso Mixed with Water

24 oz Americano Iced

$3.75

Espresso Mixed with Water

Nitro

Nitro infused cold brew

Black Nitro

$5.25

Our Darkhorse Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen

Palomino

$5.75

Darkhorse Nitro with Vanilla and Cream

Kombucha

Frog Juice Kombucha

Kombucha Can

$5.00

Kombucha Draft

$4.75

Blueberry Basil

Ice Water

Ice Water For Here

Ice Water To Go

$0.25

Macchiato

Espresso "marked" with steamed milk

Single Macchiato

$3.75

Traditional Macchiato with Espresso

Double Macchiato

$5.00

Traditional Macchiato with Espresso

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.49

Harney & Sons Tea

12 oz Hot To Go Harney and Sons

$2.50

Full Leaf, Bagged Tea

16 oz Hot To Go Harney and Sons

$3.25

Full Leaf, Bagged Tea

16 oz Iced Harney and Sons

$3.00

Full Leaf, Bagged Tea

24 oz Iced Harney and Sons

$3.00

Full Leaf, Bagged Tea

Iced Tea

16 oz Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz Half Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

24 oz Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

24 oz Half Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

24 oz Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Piper & Leaf Tea

12 oz Hot To Go Piper & Leaf

$3.00

Hand Brewed, Small Batch Loose Leaf Tea

16 oz Hot To Go Piper & Leaf

$4.00

Hand Brewed, Small Batch Loose Leaf Tea

16 oz Iced Piper & Leaf

$3.00

Hand Brewed, Small Batch Loose Leaf Tea

24 oz Iced Piper & Leaf

$4.00

Hand Brewed, Small Batch Loose Leaf Tea

Italian Soda

Seltzer water and flavor syrups

16 oz Italian Soda

$3.75

Sparkling Water and Flavor of Choice

24 oz Italian Soda

$4.25

Sparkling Water and Flavor of Choice

16 oz Cremosa

$4.25

Sparkling Water, Cream and Flavor of Choice

24 oz Cremosa

$4.75

Sparkling Water, Cream and Flavor of Choice

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Mango Smoothie

$4.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95

Strawberry Banana

$4.95

Wild Berry Smoothie

$4.95

Mix Flavor

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Hot Choco To Go

$3.75

16 oz Hot Choco Mug

$4.25

16 oz Hot Choco To Go

$4.25

Steamer

8 oz Kids Steamer

$3.75

12 oz To Go Steamer

$3.75

16 oz To Go Steamer

$4.25

Milk

12 oz Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cider

12 oz To Go Cider

$3.75

16 oz To Go Cider

$4.25

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.75

Blackberry Farms IPA

$6.00

Retail Merchandise

Coffee Mugs

Stickers

$2.00

T-Shirts

Guitar Pick

$1.00

Bodum

Hario

Chemex

Kalita

Miir Tumbler Black-12 oz

$20.00

Miir Tumbler Teal 12oz

$20.00

Miir Tumbler Grey, 12oz

$20.00

Hydro Flask

$25.00

Bloom Flask-Black

$15.00

Airscape Storage Cannisters

$32.00

Scale Ava weigh

$35.00

Baratza Grinder

$169.00

Black Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Prints

Aeropress

Greeting Cards

Whole Bean Coffee

Drip Grind Coffee

Espresso-Whole Bean Only

Single Serve iFill Coffees

2 oz Sample Bags

$3.10

Flavored Coffee-Drip Grind Only

Cascara Tea

$6.99

Holiday Coffees

Knit Hat

$24.00

Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle

$55.00

Teapots

Matcha Tea & Equipment

BruTrek Travel Mugs - 16oz

$20.00

Retail Coffees-Whole Bean

Costa Rica

$13.65

Dark Horse

$13.16

Front Porch Breakfast Blend

$13.16

Guatemala Finca San Jeronimo

$13.65

Guatemala Honey Catuai

$16.91

Guatemala Honey Sarchimor

$15.50

Highlands Blend

$13.16

Kaldi's Dance Blend

$13.16

Mocca Java

$14.16

Red Roaster

$16.49

Rich Mountain Blend

$13.16

Tanazanian Peaberry

$13.16

Vienna Coffee House

$13.16

Retail Coffees-Ground

Costa Rica

$13.65

Dark Horse

$13.16

Front Porch Breakfast Blend

$13.16

Guatemala Finca San Jeronimo

$13.65

Highlands Blend

$13.16

Kaldi's Dance Blend

$13.16

Rich Mountain Blend

$13.16

Mocca Java

$14.16

Tanazanian Peaberry

$13.16

Vienna Coffee House

$13.16

Guatemala Honey Sarchimor

$15.50

Guatemala Honey Catuai

$16.91

Retail Organic-Whole Bean

Columbia Huila

$13.41

Ethiopian Sidamo Amaro Gayo

$15.75

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$15.91

French Roast

$15.16

Guatemala

$13.41

Guatemala Santa Isabel

$15.75

Mexico

$13.41

Nicaragua

$13.41

Papua New Guinea

$13.41

Peru

$13.41

Stone Church Blend

$13.41

Sumatra

$16.40

Two Lions Blend

$15.91

Retail Organic-Ground

Columbia Huila

$13.41

Ethiopian Sidamo Amaro Gayo

$15.75

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$15.91

French Roast

$15.16

Guatemala

$13.41

Guatemala Santa Isabel

$15.75

Mexico

$13.41

Nicaragua

$13.41

Papua New Guinea

$13.41

Peru

$13.41

Stone Church Blend

$13.41

Sumatra

$16.40

Two Lions Blend

$15.91

Retail Espresso Beans

Thunderhead Espresso

$14.66

High Summit

$14.16

Espresso Bella

$13.16

Little River Espresso

$13.16

Bonita Blend Espresso

$13.16

Retail Flavored Coffees

Bavarian Chocolate

$13.16

Cinnamon Hazelnut

$13.16

Flavor of the Month

$13.16

French Vanilla

$13.16

Moon Pie Chocolate

$11.25

Moon Pie Vanilla

$11.25

Smoky Mountain Sunset

$13.16

Sticky Bun

$13.16

Retail Decaf Whole Bean

Back Porch Decaf

$15.51

Decaf Vienna Coffee House Blend

$15.51

Decaf Organic Peru

$16.15

Retail Decaf Ground

Back Porch Decaf

$15.51

Decaf Vienna Coffee House Blend

$15.51

Decaf Organic Peru

$16.15

Retail Holiday Coffees

Hearth and Home

$15.75

Organic Colombia Huila and Organic Guatemala Santa Isabel

Frosty's Favorite

$13.16

Cinnamon S'more - Graham Cracker, Cinnamon, and Hazelnut

Jingle Bell Java

$13.16

Sticky Bun - Caramel, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Pecan, and Rum

Reindeer Lift

$13.16

Cinnamon Hazelnut

Snow Creme

$13.16

French Vanilla

Single Serve iFill

Decaf Vienna Coffee House Blend

$11.00

Front Porch Breakfast Blend

$10.50

Organic Ethiopian

$11.50

Organic French Roast

$10.50

Organic Guatemala

$11.50

2 oz Sample Bags

2 oz Coffee Bag

$3.00

Cascara Tea

Cascara Tea

$6.99

Foothills Series

Colombia Marina Morales

$16.91

Ethiopia Hambela Estate

$19.15

Foxfire Espresso

$16.91

Guatemala Geisha

$29.41

Guatemala La Armonia Hermosa

$18.66

Honduras Erlin Nolasco

$16.91

Uganda

$16.91

Kenya

$18.65

PB&J Blend

$16.91

Ethiopia Hambela Estate

$18.66

Piper & Leaf Tea - Retail

Golden Hour Tonic

$12.00

Lemon Berry Blush

$12.00

Old Fashioned Birthday Cake

$12.00

Sassyfras Strawberry

$12.00

Sunrise Chai

$12.00

Harney & Sons Tea

H & S Box

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Coffee is an Adventure!

Website

Location

212 College St, Maryville, TN 37804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite
orange starNo Reviews
403 S Washington Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Subs and Such
orange starNo Reviews
248 S Calderwood St Alcoa, TN 37701
View restaurantnext
The Walnut Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 738
606 High St Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
The Steel Room - Mean Green
orange starNo Reviews
408 South Washington Street Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Diamond Jack Maryville
orange starNo Reviews
211 Broadway Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Metro Pizza - Alcoa
orange star4.8 • 241
1084 Hunters Xing Alcoa, TN 37701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maryville

Panchos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,478
2715 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
orange star4.7 • 916
2024 E Hunt Rd Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
The Walnut Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 738
606 High St Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Diamondjack Wine Bar
orange star4.9 • 231
298 Highland Ave Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Broadway Social - Maryville, TN
orange star4.6 • 36
102 East Harper Ave Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maryville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston