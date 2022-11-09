Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wamesit Lanes

review star

No reviews yet

434 Main St.

Tewksbury, MA 01876

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Bites
20pc Chicken Bites
BBQ Chicken Flatbread

Fire Starters

10pc Chicken Bites

10pc Chicken Bites

$10.00

Pieces of Whole White Chicken Breast fried to a golden crisp with Choice of 1 Sauce ( No G.F. Option)

20pc Chicken Bites

20pc Chicken Bites

$18.00

Pieces of Whole White Chicken Breast fried to a golden crisp with Choice of 2 Sauces (No G.F. Option)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips with Salsa

French Onion Dip

French Onion Dip

$7.00

Sour Cream loaded with Caramelized Onions and Red Onions topped with Scallions served with Homemade Potato Chips

Fried Basket

$8.00

Choose French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Onion Rings with your choice either Plain or Loaded with Bacon & Cheese

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

8 pcs. of Toasted French Bread loaded with Butter and Garlic served with Marinara Sauce

Mac & Cheese Arrowheads

Mac & Cheese Arrowheads

$10.00

8 golden Home-style Cheddar Mac Wedges served with Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 pcs. of Delicious Fried Mozzarella served with Marinara Sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$10.00

4 Hand-Rolled Wonton Wraps with Shaved Steak, American Cheese and blended Spices served with Sriracha Ketchup

Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls

Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

4 Hand-Rolled Wonton Wraps with Shredded Chicken, Blended Cheeses, Peppers & Onions served with Ranch Dressing

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

4 Large Potato Halves that are Loaded with Cheddar and Bacon served with Sour Cream

Rotisserie Chicken Wings

Rotisserie Chicken Wings

$14.00

Basket of 8 Delicious Chicken Wings with a Rotisserie Dry Rub that are Fried to Perfection with your choice of 2 Sauces

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Baked Stuffed Mushroom caps with a Seafood Haddock Stuffing that is topped with Melted Cheese

The Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack

$18.00

Wamesit's #1 App. consists of a Platter of 4 pcs. each of Chicken Bites, Chicken Wings & Mozz. Stix & 2 Philly Steak Egg Rolls served with Marinara, Sriracha Ketchup and choice of One Sauce

Totem Pole Pretzels

Totem Pole Pretzels

$10.00

6 pcs of Hand-Cut oven Fresh Pretzels served with a Warm Beer Cheese

Pow Wow Entrees

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Homemade Cavatappi Mac & Cheese served with Garlic Bread

Chicken Croquettes

Chicken Croquettes

$14.00

Handmade Chicken Croquettes topped with a Beef gravy served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Choice of Side

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses served over Penne topped with Marinara Sauce & a piece of Garlic Bread

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.00

House Marinated Steak Tips with a BBQ Sauce served with Choice of 2 Sides

Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

$14.00

Seasoned Vegetables that are chopped and sauteed, mixed with Shredded Cheddar Cheese that is Stuffed in a Portabella Mushroom then Topped with Cheese and Baked to Perfection

Wamesit Chicken Bite Plate

Wamesit Chicken Bite Plate

$12.00

8 pcs. of Whole White Chicken Breast that is Fried to a Golden Crisp with a Choice of Side

Wampum Stuffed Shells

Wampum Stuffed Shells

$12.00

3 Jumbo Stuffed Shells topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese that is Baked and served with Piece of Garlic Bread

Smoke Stacks

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or Fried BBQ Chicken topped with White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Red Onion

Buffalo Soldier Wrap

Buffalo Soldier Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Bleu Cheese dressing

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Asiago Cheese with Caesar dressing

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with melted Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese blend topped with Marinara served on a Ciabatta Roll

Firewater BLT

Firewater BLT

$10.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on toasted White or Wheat Bread.

Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken, topped with Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese, shredded Lettuce and Tomato & Honey Dijon Mustard on a Potato Roll

Fried Haddock

Fried Haddock

$14.00

Deep Fried Fresh Haddock topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato & Red Onion. Served on a Potato Roll with a Side of Tartar Sauce

Nashville Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken dipped in Nashville Buffalo Sauce, topped with Sweet and Spicy Pickle Chips, sliced Red Onion, shredded Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork loaded with American Cheese served on your choice of White or Wheat Bread

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Shaved Steak & American Cheese with Peppers, Onion & Mushrooms served on a Toasted Sub Roll

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.00

Double Decker Roasted Turkey Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on your choice of White or Wheat Bread

Tribal Burgers

BBQ Bacon

BBQ Bacon

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion topped with BBQ Sauce with choice of Side

Classic

Classic

$12.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion served with choice of Side

Merri - Mac

Merri - Mac

$14.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon and topped Wam Sauce and choice of Side

Portabella Mushroom Sand.

Portabella Mushroom Sand.

$10.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Sauteed Onions and Pepper Jack Cheese with Portabella Mushrooms as the Bun and served with a choice of Side

Sunrise

Sunrise

$14.00

American Cheese, Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion and choice of Side

The Wig Wam

The Wig Wam

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion topped with Wam Sauce and choice of Side

Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$14.00

Bacon, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and choice of Side

Tex Mex

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00

Four Crispy Tortillas with melted Cheese served with shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico

River Dogs

Alpha Dog

Alpha Dog

$10.00

Bacon, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Finished with Melted Cheese and Wam Sauce

Beta Dog

Beta Dog

$10.00

Pickles, Bacon, Red Onion, and Coleslaw

Delta Dog

Delta Dog

$10.00

Chili and Beer Cheese

Hunter Dog

Hunter Dog

$10.00

Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Cheddar

Warrior Dog

Warrior Dog

$10.00

Homemade Mac and Cheese

Omega Dog

Omega Dog

$8.00

Plain Hot Dog

Flat Breads

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

3 Cheese Blend and Sauce

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni, 3 Cheese Blend & Sauce

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Pepper, Onion, 3 Cheese Blend and Sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion with Ranch Drizzle

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Flatbread

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Bacon Bits, Red Onion with a Ranch Drizzle

Buffalo Soldier Flatbread

Buffalo Soldier Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend with a Bleu Cheese base with a Ranch Drizzle on Top

Big Mac Burger Flatbread

$14.00

Hamburger, Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, shredded Lettuce, 3 Cheese Blend drizzled with Thousand Island dressing

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon , 3 Cheese Blend & Sauce

Pesto Caprese Flatbread

Pesto Caprese Flatbread

$14.00

Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

The Reservation Flatbread

The Reservation Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00
Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$17.00

Sleeping Sliders

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

$14.00
Ham & Cheese Sliders

Ham & Cheese Sliders

$12.00
Cheese Burger Sliders

Cheese Burger Sliders

$12.00

Harvest Greens

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes & Cucumbers with Choice of Dressing on Side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce. Shaved Parmesan and Asiago Cheese blend with Croutons & Caesar Dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, and Corn. Topped with BBQ Sauce

Little Foot Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00
Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.00
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$7.00
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00
Kids Chicken Breast

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.00

Smoke Signals

Bowl Angus Beef Chili Soup

Bowl Angus Beef Chili Soup

$8.00

Topped with Blended Cheeses & served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips

Cup Angus Beef Chili Soup

$6.00

Topped with Blended Cheeses & served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips

Bowl Chicken Noodle

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Pasta Noodles, pieces of Chicken Breast, Carrots and Celery

Cup Chicken Noodle

Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Pasta Noodles, pieces of Chicken Breast, Carrots and Celery

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00
French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

Cup Soup of The Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of The Day

$8.00

Trail Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side House

$4.00

Side Chicken

$3.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$3.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Mandarin Oranges

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Food Specials

Meatball Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Home-Made Meatballs with Fresh Mozzarella and Marinara

Stuffed Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Breast Stuffed with a Cranberry Stuffing served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chicken Gravy & Steamed Buttered Green Beans & Cranberry Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke together in a creamy Cheese Sauce served with Tortilla Chips

Sugar Glazed Waffle Ala Mode

$12.00

Sugar Waffle Baked to golden Brown drizzled with Maple Syrup, topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce then topped with warm carmelized baked apples, drizled with caramel sauce

Bottled Soda / Can Beverages To Go

* Bottle Coke 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Sprite 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Lemonade 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Dr. Pepper 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Cherry Coke 20oz

$3.00

* Bottle Water 20oz

$3.00

* Can Red Bull 8oz

$5.00

* Can Red Bull Sugar Free 8oz

$5.00

* Can Red Bull Tropical 8oz

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wamesit Lanes is the first Luxury Candlepin and Ten Pin Bowling Facility in the World!! Our Award Winning Fire Water Tavern offers a variety of great food and drinks. Dine in, Take-Out and Catering available. With private event rooms, over 60 Arcade Games and 5 State of the Art Indoor Golf Simulators Wamesit Lanes has something for everyone!

