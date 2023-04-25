Wareham House of Pizza - Wareham, MA
131 Marion Rd
Wareham, MA 02571
Food Menu
Appetizer
Chicken Tenders
6pc Boneless chicken tenders
Chicken Wings
French Fries
Onion Rings
Curly Fries
Buffalo Tenders
6pc Boneless buffalo tenders
Buffalo Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
9pc Breaded mozarellla sticks
Mac And Cheese Bites
9pc Mac and cheese triangles
Jalapeno Poppers
6pc Cream Cheese filled poppers
BBQ Tenders
BBQ Wings
Cheese Bread Sticks
Fried Ravioli
10pc Breaded fried ravioli
Cheese Fries
House fries topped with melted chedder cheese
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Grinders
Italian Grinder
Roast Beef Grinder
Meatball Parmesan Grinder
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Meatless Grinder
Lettuce, tomato,onion,green peppers, provalone cheese, oil & vinager, with seasonings
Turkey Grinder
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Tuna Grinder
BLT Grinder
Bologna Grinder
Ham And Cheese Grinder
Genoa Salami Grinder
American Grinder
Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
Veal Parmesan Grinder
Steak And Cheese Grinder
Cheeseburger Grinder
Pastrami Grinder
Sausage Grinder
Linguica Grinder
Grilled Chicken Grinder
Grilled Chicken Stirfry Grinder
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Chicken Tender Grinder
Grilled Vegetarian Grinder
Grilled onion,pepper,mushroom,american cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Beef Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Salads
Garden Salad
Icebeg/Romain blend with tomato, onion,cucumbers, and kalamata olives
Greek Salad
Garden salad topped with feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, crutons,and shaved parmesan
Tuna Salad
Garden salad topped with mixed tuna salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Garden salad topped with fresh grilled chicken
Antipasto Salad
Garden salad topped with roast beef,ham,genoa, and provalone cheese
Steak Tip Salad
Garden salad topped with 1/2lb of marinated steak tips
Dinners
Chicken Tender Dinner
4pc Chicken tender served with fries
Chicken Wing Dinner
5pc Chicken wing served with fries
Cheeseburger Dinner
1/4lb Burger served with fries
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Dinner
1/2lb Burger topped with bacon served with fries
Steak Tip Dinner
1/2lb Marinated steak tips served with fries
Buffalo Tender Dinner
4pc Buffalo Tender served with fries
Buffalo Wing Dinner
5pc Buffalo wing served with fries
Footlong Hotdog Dinner
Kids Chicken Tender Dinner
2pc Chicken tender served with fries
Kids Chicken Wing Dinner
3pc Chicken wing served with fries
BBQ Tender Dinner
BBQ Wing Dinner
Kids Buffalo Tender Dinner
2pc Buffalo tender served with fries
Kids Buffalo Wing Dinner
3pc Buffalo wing served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese Dinner
Hot Dog No Dinner
Burger No Dinner
Pasta Dinner
Pizza & Calzones
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Small Calzone
Large Calzone
Sheetpan Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Small Steak Special Pizza
Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers
Small Ballpark Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions
Small BLT Pizza
White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Small Marango Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers
Small Meatlover Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ chicken
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo chicken
Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli
Small The Special Pizza
Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant
Small Greek Special Pizza
Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese
Small Grill Chicken Pizza
Large Specialty Pizza
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Large Steak Special Pizza
Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers
Large Ballpark Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions
Large BLT Pizza
White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Large Marango Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers
Large Meatlover Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ chicken
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo chicken
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli
Large The Special Pizza
Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Large Greek Special Pizza
Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant
Large Grill Chicken Pizza
Small Specialty Calzone
Small Steak Special Calzone
Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers
Small Ballpark Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions
Small BLT Calzone
White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Small Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Small Marango Calzone
Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers
Small Meatlover Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon
Small BBQ Chicken Calzone
Grilled BBQ chicken
Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled Buffalo chicken
Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli
Small The Special Calzone
Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Small Vegetarian Calzone
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant
Small Greek Special Calzone
Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese
Large Specialty Calzone
Large Steak Special Calzone
Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers
Large Steak & CH Calzone
Large Ballpark Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions
Large BLT Calzone
White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Large Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Large Marango Calzone
Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers
Large Meatlover Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon
Large BBQ Chicken Calzone
Grilled BBQ chicken
Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled Buffalo chicken
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli
Large The Special Calzone
Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Large Greek Special Calzone
Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese
Large Vegetarian Calzone
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
131 Marion Rd, Wareham, MA 02571