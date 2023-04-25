Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wareham House of Pizza - Wareham, MA

review star

No reviews yet

131 Marion Rd

Wareham, MA 02571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizer

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

6pc Boneless chicken tenders

Chicken Wings

$9.95

French Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Curly Fries

$4.25

Buffalo Tenders

$9.95

6pc Boneless buffalo tenders

Buffalo Wings

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

9pc Breaded mozarellla sticks

Mac And Cheese Bites

$7.50

9pc Mac and cheese triangles

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

6pc Cream Cheese filled poppers

BBQ Tenders

$9.95

BBQ Wings

$9.95

Cheese Bread Sticks

$9.95

Fried Ravioli

$8.95

10pc Breaded fried ravioli

Cheese Fries

$5.99

House fries topped with melted chedder cheese

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$4.50

Grinders

Italian Grinder

$9.95

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.95

Meatball Parmesan Grinder

$9.95

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.95

Meatless Grinder

$7.75

Lettuce, tomato,onion,green peppers, provalone cheese, oil & vinager, with seasonings

Turkey Grinder

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Tuna Grinder

$9.95

BLT Grinder

$9.95

Bologna Grinder

$9.95

Ham And Cheese Grinder

$9.95

Genoa Salami Grinder

$9.95

American Grinder

$9.95

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$9.95

Veal Parmesan Grinder

$9.95

Steak And Cheese Grinder

$9.95

Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.95

Pastrami Grinder

$9.95

Sausage Grinder

$9.95

Linguica Grinder

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Stirfry Grinder

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.95

Chicken Tender Grinder

$9.95

Grilled Vegetarian Grinder

$7.95

Grilled onion,pepper,mushroom,american cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Beef Gyro

$7.50

Chicken Gyro

$7.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Icebeg/Romain blend with tomato, onion,cucumbers, and kalamata olives

Greek Salad

$9.25

Garden salad topped with feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romain lettuce, crutons,and shaved parmesan

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Garden salad topped with mixed tuna salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Garden salad topped with fresh grilled chicken

Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Garden salad topped with roast beef,ham,genoa, and provalone cheese

Steak Tip Salad

$12.75

Garden salad topped with 1/2lb of marinated steak tips

Dinners

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.95

4pc Chicken tender served with fries

Chicken Wing Dinner

$10.95

5pc Chicken wing served with fries

Cheeseburger Dinner

$9.50

1/4lb Burger served with fries

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Dinner

$10.95

1/2lb Burger topped with bacon served with fries

Steak Tip Dinner

$11.75

1/2lb Marinated steak tips served with fries

Buffalo Tender Dinner

$10.95

4pc Buffalo Tender served with fries

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$10.95

5pc Buffalo wing served with fries

Footlong Hotdog Dinner

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tender Dinner

$6.95

2pc Chicken tender served with fries

Kids Chicken Wing Dinner

$6.95

3pc Chicken wing served with fries

BBQ Tender Dinner

$10.95

BBQ Wing Dinner

$10.95

Kids Buffalo Tender Dinner

$6.95

2pc Buffalo tender served with fries

Kids Buffalo Wing Dinner

$6.95

3pc Buffalo wing served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Dinner

$6.95

Hot Dog No Dinner

$3.50

Burger No Dinner

$4.95

Pasta Dinner

Spaghetti With Sauce

$8.95

Spaghetti With Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

Spaghetti With Meatball

$11.00

Spaghetti With Veal Parmesan

$11.00

Spaghetti With Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Spaghetti With Sausage Parmesan

$11.00

Pizza & Calzones

Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$11.00

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$17.00

Sheetpan Pizza

Sheetpan Cheese

$30.00

Sheetpan 1 Topping

$35.00

Small Specialty Pizza

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$15.00

Small Steak Special Pizza

$15.00

Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers

Small Ballpark Pizza

$15.00

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions

Small BLT Pizza

$15.00

White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.00

Small Marango Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers

Small Meatlover Pizza

$15.00

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled BBQ chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli

Small The Special Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant

Small Greek Special Pizza

$15.00

Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese

Small Grill Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Large Specialty Pizza

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$20.00

Large Steak Special Pizza

$20.00

Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers

Large Ballpark Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions

Large BLT Pizza

$20.00

White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$20.00

Large Marango Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers

Large Meatlover Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Grilled BBQ chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli

Large The Special Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.00

Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Large Greek Special Pizza

$20.00

Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant

Large Grill Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Small Specialty Calzone

Small Steak Special Calzone

$15.00

Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers

Small Ballpark Calzone

$15.00

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions

Small BLT Calzone

$15.00

White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Small Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$15.00

Small Marango Calzone

$15.00

Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers

Small Meatlover Calzone

$15.00

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$15.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon

Small BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Grilled BBQ chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$15.00

Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli

Small The Special Calzone

$15.00

Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$15.00

Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$15.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant

Small Greek Special Calzone

$15.00

Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese

Large Specialty Calzone

Large Steak Special Calzone

$20.00

Shaved steak,mushroom, onion, and peppers

Large Steak & CH Calzone

$20.00

Large Ballpark Calzone

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, and caramalized onions

Large BLT Calzone

$20.00

White pizza, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Large Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$20.00

Large Marango Calzone

$20.00

Grilled chicken, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted peppers

Large Meatlover Calzone

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburg, and linguica

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$20.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, and bacon

Large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$20.00

Grilled BBQ chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$20.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$20.00

Alfredo base, grilled chicken, and broccoli

Large The Special Calzone

$20.00

Pepperoni, linguica, sausage, hamburg, onions, mushroom, and green peppers

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$20.00

Hamburg, bacon, caramalized onions. Topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Large Greek Special Calzone

$20.00

Fresh tomato, black olives,and feta cheese

Large Vegetarian Calzone

$20.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and eggplant

Beverages & Desserts

20z Soda

$2.55

2 Liter Soda

$3.65

Cookie

$2.75

Baklava

$3.50

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Chips

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 Marion Rd, Wareham, MA 02571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scarlet Rose Bistro - 196 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
196 Main St Wareham, MA 02571
View restaurantnext
Makepeace Farms - 146 Tihonet Rd
orange starNo Reviews
146 Tihonet Rd Wareham, MA 02571
View restaurantnext
Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,310
210 Spring Street Marion, MA 02738
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Place
orange star4.2 • 229
3073 Cranberry Hwy Wareham, MA 02538
View restaurantnext
Ella's Wood Burning Oven
orange starNo Reviews
3136 Cranberry Hwy East Wareham, MA 02538
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange starNo Reviews
290 Shore Rd Bourne, MA 02532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wareham

Cranberry Cottage - Wareham
orange star4.3 • 331
246 Marion Rd, Wareham, MA 02571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wareham
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
New Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston