Wayland Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

104 S MAIN

WAYLAND, MI 49348

Popular Items

Hamburger
Full Chix Tenders
WRAP Crispy Chicken

Food

Full Brat Spec

$6.99

1/2 Brat Spec

$4.99

1/2 Off Kids Corner Wednesday

Kid Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Kid Chicken Fries

$2.49

Kid Hot Dog

$2.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$2.49

Kid Burger

$2.49

1/2 Off Wine by Glass

Cabernet GLS

$2.00

Chardonnay GLS

$2.00

Merlot GLS

$2.00

Moscato GLS

$2.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$2.00

Red Moscato GLS

$2.00

Reisling GLS

$2.00

Rose GLS

$2.00

Pink Moscato GLS

$2.00

Drink

Bud Light Can

$2.00

Malort Liqueur

$4.00

Chicago Bomb

$5.00

Starters

Breadsticks (4)

$2.99

Cauliflower

$6.99

Chippers

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Flash Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

French Fries

$1.99

Hotel Parm Fries

$4.99

J Bombs

$7.99

Pretzels Jalapeno Stuffed (6)

$6.99

Mac n Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pickle Chips

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Steak Fries

$3.99

COLD Stuffed Jalapeño

$1.49

Home Made Cream Cheese Stuffed Pickled Jalapenos

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Small Plates

Full Chips & Cheese Deluxe

$7.99

Home Made Chips, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Half Chips & Cheese Deluxe

$5.99

Home Made Chips, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Full Chips & Cheese

$6.99

Half Chips & Cheese

$4.99

Full Tater Tot Deluxe

$7.99

Our Version of Loaded Tater Tots, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Half Tater Tot Deluxe

$5.99

Our Version of Loaded Tater Tots, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Southwest Egg Rolls

$8.99

Awesome!! Diced Chicken, Spinach, Black Beans, Corn, Peppers & Pepper jack Cheese

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Salads

Hotel Southwest Salad

$8.99

Romaine & Spring Mix, Bacon, Crispy Chicken, Croutons, Breadstick & Home Made Sriracha Ranch

Full Chef Salad

$7.99

Romaine & Spring Mix, (Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham or Turkey or Burger Patty) Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Croutons & Boiled Egg, Served w/ Fresh Breadstick

Half Chef Salad

$5.99

Romaine & Spring Mix, (Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham or Turkey or Burger Patty) Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Croutons & Boiled Egg, Served w/ Fresh Breadstick

Full Taco Salad

$6.99

Crisp Lettuce, Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Served on Bed of Home Made Tortilla Chips

Half Taco Salad

$4.99

Crisp Lettuce, Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Served on Bed of Home Made Tortilla Chips

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Romaine & Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & Croutons

Sandwich/Wraps

California Rueben

$9.99

Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Cole Slaw & Homemade 1000's Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Chicken & Swiss Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard on a Grilled Pretzel Bun - Its a Hotel Favorite

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough Bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Premium Crispy Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)

Egg Salad

$3.00

Simply Put and Simply Easy - Home Made Like Grandma Used to Make on White Bread

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Tarter Sauce on Sesame Seed Bun

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Simply Put the Best Grilled Cheese, Thin, Golden Brown

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Sliced Virginia Ham w/ Melted American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough - Its a Classic

Hometown BLT

$8.99

Our Take on a Classic - Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Sourdough Bread

Hot Dog

$1.99

Not Sure Why but We Sell A Ton of These All American Classics - Simple Hot Dogs in a Steamed Bun

Hotel Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Premium Crispy Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)

Pork Sand

$8.99

Hotel Pulled Pork, topped w/ home made cole slaw on Sourdough Bread

Reuben

$10.99

Hotel Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Home Made 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread - Hotel Favorite

WRAP BLT

$8.99

Crips Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise in Our Flour Tortilla

WRAP Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Premium Crispy Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla

WRAP Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla

Baskets

Full Chix Fries

$7.99

1/2 Chix Fries

$5.99

Full Chix Tenders

$9.99

1/2 Chix Tenders

$7.99

Full Chix Wings

$9.99

1/2 Chix Wings

$7.99

Full Clam Strips

$7.99

1/2 Clam Strips

$5.99

Full Cod

$10.99

1/2 Cod

$8.99

Full Shrimp

$11.99

1/2 Shrimp

$9.99

Burger

Hamburger

$7.99

Classic Hamburger Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion

Double Bacon Chz Burger

$11.99

Beer Cheese Burger

$10.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Bacon, Homemade Beer Cheese & Jalapenos On a Pretzel Bun!

Big Daddy!

$16.99Out of stock

The Big Daddy! Our 2 lb Patty Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce Tomato & Mayo! Served w/ Fries

Bleu Cheese Bacon

$10.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon & Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing!

Fry Burger

$9.99

Our Burger Topped w/ American Cheese, Onion Rings & Homemade Fry Sauce!

Hangover

$9.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Grilled Ham, Egg & American Cheese!

Hot Honey

$10.99

Bacon, Melted Cheese, Onion Tanglers, & Hot Honey Sauce on Pretzel Bun

Hotel

$8.99

Our Burger Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion & Home Made 1000 Island Dressing!

Jalapeno

$9.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Pepperjack Cheese, Our Homemade Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers & A1 Steak Sauce on Sourdough Bread

Mozzarella Burger

$9.99

Olive Burger

$8.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Our Famous Homemade Olive Sauce!

Onion & Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms!

Patty Melt

$8.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Homemade 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread!

Peanut Butter Bacon

$9.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Reese's Peanut Butter, Bacon & American Cheese!

Pickler

$11.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Fried Pickle Chips, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon & Homemade Garlic Aioli Mustard!

Porky

$10.99

Pulled Pork atop Burger Patty w/ Pickle Chips & House Ranch on Pretzel Bun

Southwest

$10.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Onions Tangler & BBQ Sauce on Sourdough Bread

The DUC

$13.99

Unit 8

$11.99

Josh's Favorite! Our Burger Topped w/ Creamy Cookie Butter, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Garlic Aioli on a Pretzel Bun!

WayHot

$11.99

Our Burger Topped w/ Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Tanglers, Hotel Hot Sauce & Bacon!

Wildcat

$9.99

The Wayland Wildcat! Our Burger Between (2) Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwiches!

Side Items

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Cup Chili

$2.99

Bowl Chili

$3.99

Cup Homemade Soups

$2.99

Bowl Homemade Soups

$3.99

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Breadstick (1)

$1.00

Kids Corner

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Chicken Stix

$4.99

Kid Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid Burger

$4.99

Mexican

Full BEEF Burrito

$8.99

Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce

Half BEEF Burrito

$6.99

Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce

Full CHIX Burrito

$8.99

Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce

Half CHIX Burrito

$6.99

Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce

BEEF Chimichanga

$8.99

Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce - Fried to Crispy Brown Perfection

CHIX Chimichanga

$8.99

Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce - Fried to Crispy Brown Perfection

BBQ Chix Tacos

$7.99

Dueling Tacos

$7.99

Fish Tacos

$7.99

Shrimp Tacos

$7.99

Full Chips & Cheese Deluxe

$7.99

Home Made Chips, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Half Chips & Cheese Deluxe

$5.99

Home Made Chips, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

N/A Beverages

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.09

Cherry Coke

$2.09

Chocolate Milk

$2.09

Club Soda

$2.09

Coffee

$2.09

Coke

$2.09

De Caff

$2.09

Diet Cherry

$2.09

Diet Coke

$2.09

Dr Pepper

$2.09

Fanta Orange

$2.09

Ginger Ale

$2.09

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

Hot Tea

$2.09

Hot Water

Ice Tea

$2.09

KID Pop

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.09

Lemonade

$2.09

Mellow Yellow

$2.09

Milk

$2.09

Pop Refill

Red Bull

$3.50

Sprite

$2.09

Tonic

$2.09

Water No Ice

Water W/ Lemon

No Ice

Orange Juice

$2.09

Wine

Cabernet GLS

$4.00

Chardonnay GLS

$4.00

Merlot GLS

$4.00

Moscato GLS

$4.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$4.00

Red Moscato GLS

$4.00

Reisling GLS

$4.00

Rose / White Zin GLS

$4.00

Pink Moscato GLS

$4.00

Social District Cup

Social District Cup

$0.50

Hotel Seltzers

Paloma

$6.00

Grapefruit Vodka Lime Simple Soda

Peach

$6.00

Peach Vodka Peach Puree Simple Soda

Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry Vodka Strawberry Puree Lemon Simple Soda

Blueberry

$6.00

Blueberry Vodka Cinnamon Simple Apple Cider Soda

Spicy Pineapple

$6.00

Prickly Pear Vodka Pineapple Puree Jalapeno Simple Soda Chili Lime Rim

Hotel Mules

Pineapple Mule (Prickly Pear)

$6.50

Strawberry Mule

$6.50

Peach Mule

$6.50

Raspberry Mule

$6.50

Spicy Mule

$6.50

SBL

Bud Light SHORT

$1.00

Sauces

Extra Sauce

Add Lemon

Add Lime

No Ice

Social District Cup

Social District Cup

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! #1BestBurger!

Location

104 S MAIN, WAYLAND, MI 49348

Directions

Gallery
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image

