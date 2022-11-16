Wayland Hotel
104 S MAIN
WAYLAND, MI 49348
Popular Items
1/2 Off Kids Corner Wednesday
1/2 Off Wine by Glass
Starters
Breadsticks (4)
Cauliflower
Chippers
Chips & Salsa
Flash Fried Mushrooms
French Fries
Hotel Parm Fries
J Bombs
Pretzels Jalapeno Stuffed (6)
Mac n Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pickle Chips
Pretzel Bites
Steak Fries
COLD Stuffed Jalapeño
Home Made Cream Cheese Stuffed Pickled Jalapenos
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Small Plates
Full Chips & Cheese Deluxe
Home Made Chips, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Half Chips & Cheese Deluxe
Home Made Chips, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Full Chips & Cheese
Half Chips & Cheese
Full Tater Tot Deluxe
Our Version of Loaded Tater Tots, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Half Tater Tot Deluxe
Our Version of Loaded Tater Tots, Seasoned Beef, Melted Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Southwest Egg Rolls
Awesome!! Diced Chicken, Spinach, Black Beans, Corn, Peppers & Pepper jack Cheese
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Salads
Hotel Southwest Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, Bacon, Crispy Chicken, Croutons, Breadstick & Home Made Sriracha Ranch
Full Chef Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, (Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham or Turkey or Burger Patty) Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Croutons & Boiled Egg, Served w/ Fresh Breadstick
Half Chef Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, (Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham or Turkey or Burger Patty) Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Croutons & Boiled Egg, Served w/ Fresh Breadstick
Full Taco Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Served on Bed of Home Made Tortilla Chips
Half Taco Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, Served on Bed of Home Made Tortilla Chips
Tossed Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & Croutons
Sandwich/Wraps
California Rueben
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Cole Slaw & Homemade 1000's Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread
Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard on a Grilled Pretzel Bun - Its a Hotel Favorite
Club Sandwich
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough Bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Premium Crispy Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)
Egg Salad
Simply Put and Simply Easy - Home Made Like Grandma Used to Make on White Bread
Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Tarter Sauce on Sesame Seed Bun
Grilled Cheese
Simply Put the Best Grilled Cheese, Thin, Golden Brown
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced Virginia Ham w/ Melted American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough - Its a Classic
Hometown BLT
Our Take on a Classic - Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Sourdough Bread
Hot Dog
Not Sure Why but We Sell A Ton of These All American Classics - Simple Hot Dogs in a Steamed Bun
Hotel Hot Chicken Sandwich
Premium Crispy Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)
Pork Sand
Hotel Pulled Pork, topped w/ home made cole slaw on Sourdough Bread
Reuben
Hotel Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Home Made 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread - Hotel Favorite
WRAP BLT
Crips Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise in Our Flour Tortilla
WRAP Crispy Chicken
Premium Crispy Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla
WRAP Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla
Baskets
Burger
Hamburger
Classic Hamburger Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion
Double Bacon Chz Burger
Beer Cheese Burger
Our Burger Topped w/ Bacon, Homemade Beer Cheese & Jalapenos On a Pretzel Bun!
Big Daddy!
The Big Daddy! Our 2 lb Patty Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce Tomato & Mayo! Served w/ Fries
Bleu Cheese Bacon
Our Burger Topped w/ Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon & Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing!
Fry Burger
Our Burger Topped w/ American Cheese, Onion Rings & Homemade Fry Sauce!
Hangover
Our Burger Topped w/ Grilled Ham, Egg & American Cheese!
Hot Honey
Bacon, Melted Cheese, Onion Tanglers, & Hot Honey Sauce on Pretzel Bun
Hotel
Our Burger Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion & Home Made 1000 Island Dressing!
Jalapeno
Our Burger Topped w/ Pepperjack Cheese, Our Homemade Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers & A1 Steak Sauce on Sourdough Bread
Mozzarella Burger
Olive Burger
Our Burger Topped w/ Our Famous Homemade Olive Sauce!
Onion & Mushroom Burger
Our Burger Topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms!
Patty Melt
Our Burger Topped w/ Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Homemade 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread!
Peanut Butter Bacon
Our Burger Topped w/ Reese's Peanut Butter, Bacon & American Cheese!
Pickler
Our Burger Topped w/ Fried Pickle Chips, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon & Homemade Garlic Aioli Mustard!
Porky
Pulled Pork atop Burger Patty w/ Pickle Chips & House Ranch on Pretzel Bun
Southwest
Our Burger Topped w/ Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Onions Tangler & BBQ Sauce on Sourdough Bread
The DUC
Unit 8
Josh's Favorite! Our Burger Topped w/ Creamy Cookie Butter, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Garlic Aioli on a Pretzel Bun!
WayHot
Our Burger Topped w/ Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Tanglers, Hotel Hot Sauce & Bacon!
Wildcat
The Wayland Wildcat! Our Burger Between (2) Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwiches!
Side Items
Kids Corner
Mexican
Full BEEF Burrito
Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
Half BEEF Burrito
Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
Full CHIX Burrito
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
Half CHIX Burrito
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
BEEF Chimichanga
Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce - Fried to Crispy Brown Perfection
CHIX Chimichanga
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce - Fried to Crispy Brown Perfection
BBQ Chix Tacos
Dueling Tacos
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
N/A Beverages
Water
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
De Caff
Diet Cherry
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Water
Ice Tea
KID Pop
Kiddy Cocktail
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Pop Refill
Red Bull
Sprite
Tonic
Water No Ice
Water W/ Lemon
No Ice
Orange Juice
Wine
Hotel Seltzers
Paloma
Grapefruit Vodka Lime Simple Soda
Peach
Peach Vodka Peach Puree Simple Soda
Strawberry
Strawberry Vodka Strawberry Puree Lemon Simple Soda
Blueberry
Blueberry Vodka Cinnamon Simple Apple Cider Soda
Spicy Pineapple
Prickly Pear Vodka Pineapple Puree Jalapeno Simple Soda Chili Lime Rim
Hotel Mules
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! #1BestBurger!
104 S MAIN, WAYLAND, MI 49348