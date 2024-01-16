- Home
Waynesville Main Street Diner 18 North Main Street
18 North Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
Breakfast
Platters
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Two fresh-baked biscuits covered in sausage gravy
- Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs your way, toast, and a side
- Two Eggs & Meat Breakfast$10.99
Two eggs your way, your choice of breakfast meat, toast, and a side
- Main St Chicken & Waffles$14.99
One Belgian-style waffle, three hand- breaded chicken tenders, served with a side of fresh fruit and a dollop of house-made whipped cream
- The Irishman$12.99
Delicious, house-made corned beef hash, two eggs your way, and toast
- Breakfast Bowl$9.99
One fresh-baked biscuit, two eggs your way, bacon or sausage, and shredded Cheddar, topped with sausage gravy
- Rib-Eye Breakfast$29.99
12 oz hand-cut ribeye, two eggs your way, toast, and two sides
- Sirloin Breakfast$18.99
8 oz hand-cut sirloin, two eggs your way, toast, and one side
- Beef Tip Breakfast$18.99
8 oz hand-cut beef tips, two eggs your way, toast, and one side
- Pork Chop Breakfast$12.99
One hand-cut pork chop, two eggs your way, toast, and one side
- Country Fried Steak Breakfast$13.99
One hand-breaded sirloin cutlet topped with pepper gravy, two eggs your way, toast, and one side
- 1/2 Bis & Gravy$3.49
Light Bites
- Cup Oatmeal$2.49
Served with your choice of craisins, brown sugar, or walnuts
- Bowl Oatmeal$4.99
Served with your choice of craisins, brown sugar, or walnuts
- Cup Grits$1.99
Stoneground grits made fresh daily
- Bowl Grits$3.99
Stoneground grits made fresh daily
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Locally sourced NY style bagel with cream cheese
- Fruit Bowl$5.99
Fresh, seasonal fruit
- Yogurt Cup$3.99
Cup of vanilla yogurt served with craisins, walnuts, and granola
Omelettes
- Western Omelette$12.99
Ham, onion, pepper, tomato, and American cheese
- El Paso Omelette$12.99
Sausage, jalapeño, onion, Pepper Jack cheese, and topped with chipotle sauce
- Irishman Omelette$13.49
House-made corned beef hash and Swiss cheese
- Philly Omelette$14.99
Shaved rib-eye, pepper, onion, mushroom, and your choice of cheese
- Beef Tip Omelette$18.99
Hand-cut sirloin tips, pepper, onion, mushroom, and your choice of cheese
- Greek Omelette$12.49
Baby spinach, tomato, red onion, and feta cheese
- Build Your Own Omelette$8.49
Our three-egg omelette with your choice of cheese
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
- Single Stack$4.99
Choose one, two, or three buttermilk pancakes
- Double Stack$7.99
Choose one, two, or three buttermilk pancakes
- Triple Stack$9.99
Choose one, two, or three buttermilk pancakes
- Single Waffles$4.99
Choose one, two, or three Belgian waffles
- Double Waffles$7.99
Choose one, two, or three Belgian waffles
- Triple Waffles$9.99
Choose one, two, or three Belgian waffles
- Single French Toast$5.99
Choose one, two, or three slices of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our house-made custard egg batter
- Double French Toast$8.99
Choose one, two, or three slices of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our house-made custard egg batter
- Triple French Toast$10.99
Choose one, two, or three slices of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our house-made custard egg batter
- Double Deluxe$13.99
Your choice of two pancakes, two waffles, or two slices of french toast, two eggs your way, and your choice of bacon or sausage
Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$3.99
One egg and your choice of cheese
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.49
One egg, bacon, and your choice of cheese
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$5.49
One egg, sausage, and your choice of cheese
- Steak, Egg, & Cheese$6.99
One egg, country fried steak, and your choice of cheese
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese$4.99
One egg, country ham, and your choice of cheese
- Sausage Biscuit$3.99
Fresh, local sausage on a biscuit
- Chicken Biscuit$6.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast on a biscuit
- Country Ham Biscuit$3.99
Country ham on a biscuit
- Bologna Biscuit$3.99
Thick-sliced, beef bologna on a biscuit
- Big Boy Burrito$12.99
Two scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, shredded Cheddar, and home fries, wrapped in a tortilla and served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Spicy Goat Biscuit$12.99
One fresh-baked biscuit, hand-breaded, fried chicken breast, goat cheese, and pepper jelly
- Bagel & Lox$14.99
One toasted, locally-sourced bagel, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato, and salmon
- Bologna Egg Cheese$4.99
A La Carte
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand-breaded pickles served with our creamy, house-made ranch or chipotle sauce
- House-Made Onion Rings$10.99
Hand-breaded onion rings served with our creamy, house-made ranch or chipotle sauce
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Fresh brussels sprouts fried and tossed in our house-made balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.99
House-made, creamy spinach artichoke dip served with warm pita bread
- Main Street Pimento Cheese$8.99
House-made, savory pimento cheese served with warm pita bread
- Cheese Curds$12.99
Wisconsin-style, breaded cheese curds served with garlic aioli
- 1/2 Dozen Smoked Chicken Wings$14.99
House-smoked chicken wings served with carrot sticks, celery, and your choice of house-made ranch or house-made bleu cheese
- 1 Dozen Smoked Chicken Wings$19.99
House-smoked chicken wings served with carrot sticks, celery, and your choice of house-made ranch or house-made bleu cheese
Soups
- Cup Loaded Potato Soup$4.99
House-made, creamy potato soup loaded with bacon, cheese, and fresh- cut chives
- Bowl Loaded Potato Soup$6.49
House-made, creamy potato soup loaded with bacon, cheese, and fresh- cut chives
- Cup French Onion Soup$6.49
Caramelized onions cooked in a rich beef broth, topped with a crispy, french baguette and melted provolone cheese
- Bowl French Onion Soup$8.49
Caramelized onions cooked in a rich beef broth, topped with a crispy, french baguette and melted provolone cheese
- Cup House-Made Chili$5.99
Our savory chili features a hint of spice and is served with crackers
- Bowl House-Made Chili$7.49
Our savory chili features a hint of spice and is served with crackers
Salads
- Side House Salad$6.99
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, and cheese on a bed of fresh salad greens with your choice of dressing
- Large House Salad$9.99
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, and cheese on a bed of fresh salad greens with your choice of dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$6.99
Fresh-chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and tossed in Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh-chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and tossed in Caesar dressing
- Side Greek Salad$6.99
Fresh spring mix, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, and tossed in Greek dressing
- Large Greek Salad$11.99
Fresh spring mix, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, and tossed in Greek dressing
- Chef Salad$13.99
Bacon, turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, cheese, and boiled egg on a bed of fresh salad greens with your choice of dressing
- Black & Bleu Salad$18.99
Blackened, hand-cut sirloin, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and green pepper on a bed of fresh salad greens and served with balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- BLT$10.99
Cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
- Bologna$7.99
Fried, all-beef bologna, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo on your choice of bread
- Catfish$11.49
Your choice of grilled, blackened, lemon-peppered, or hand-breaded catfish filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and house-made tartar sauce on a hoagie
- Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Your choice of grilled, blackened, lemon-peppered, or hand-breaded catfish filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a brioche bun
- Classic Club$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss, and American cheeses served on your choice of bread
- Main Street Club$10.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough bread
- Decarlo Chicken$12.99
Chargrilled chicken breast smothered in cheerwine BBQ sauce, cherrywood bacon, and cream cheese served on warm pita bread
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
Your choice of cheese and bread grilled to golden perfection
- Parkway Philly$13.99
Your choice of shaved ribeye, chicken breast, or smoked sausage topped with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese served on a hoagie
- The Divine Swine$14.99
Smoked sausage, house-smoked pork, cherrywood bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a hoagie
- Pimento Chick$13.99
Hand-breaded, fried chicken breast topped with our house-made pimento cheese and served on a brioche bun
- French Dip$15.99
House-smoked, saved prime rib smothered with melted Swiss cheese served on a hoagie with a side of au jus
- Reuben$13.99
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, and Swiss cheese served on rye bread
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
Your choice of grilled or hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and house-made ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla
- Pulled Pork Sand$9.99
Burgers & Dogs
- The Classic$11.99
8 oz chargilled steak burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and your choice of cheese served on a brioche bun
- The Junkyard$15.99
8 oz chargilled steak burger, house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, topped with a house-made onion ring, your choice of cheese, and served on a brioche bun
- Mushroom Swiss$12.49
8 oz chargilled steak burger topped with grilled mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle served on a brioche bun
- Patty Melt$12.99
8 oz chargilled steak burger topped with sautéed onions and smothered with Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread
- Black Bean Burger$10.49
Spicy black bean patty grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a brioche bun
- Build Your Own Burger$11.49
8 oz chargrilled steak burger on a brioche bun
- Single Hot Dog$5.99
Premium locally-sourced Brasstown beef hot dog choose your toppings: onion, relish, mayo, mustard, or ketchup
- Double Hot Dog$8.99
Premium locally-sourced Brasstown beef hot dog choose your toppings: onion, relish, mayo, mustard, or ketchup
Sides
Premium Sides
Entrées - Beef
- Country Fried Steak$17.99
Two hand-breaded sirloin cutlets topped with pepper gravy
- Meatloaf$14.99
House-made meatloaf topped with ketchup, just like grandma used to make!
- Beef Tips$16.99
Tender, grilled sirloin topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, smothered in mushroom gravy and served on a bed of white rice
- Hamburger Steak$15.99
10 oz hand-pattied ground beef topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and smothered with mushroom gravy
- Hand-Cut Rib-Eye$29.99
12 oz grilled rib-eye
- Hand-Cut Sirloin$18.99
8 oz grilled sirloin
- 12 Oz Prime Rib$29.99
House-smoked prime rib served with horseradish sauce and au jus
- 16 Oz Prime Rib$34.99
House-smoked prime rib served with horseradish sauce and au jus
Entrées - Chicken
- Chicken Tenders$13.99
Your choice of hand-breaded or grilled tenders
- Homestyle Chicken$16.49
Hand-breaded, golden fried chicken breast
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.49
Marinated, chargrilled chicken breast
- Cordon Bleu$16.99
Two tender, chargrilled chicken breasts, topped with sliced ham, and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Tips$16.99
Tender, grilled chicken tips topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, smothered in mushroom gravy and served on a bed of white rice
Entrées - Pork
- Pulled Pork$15.99
House-smoked pulled pork served unsauced
- Pork Chops$15.99
Your choice of two hand-cut pork chops grilled, blackened, lemon-peppered, or hand-breaded
- 1/2 Rack Smoked Ribs$15.99
House-smoked ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce or dry rub
- Full Rack Smoked Ribs$24.99
House-smoked ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce or dry rub
Entrées - Seafood
Kids Lunch/Dinner
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Photos coming soon!