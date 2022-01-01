Wee Too Restaurant 4002 N. 4th Street
4002 N. 4th Street
Enid, OK 73701
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Water
Hot Choc
Milk
Lg Choc Milk
Sm Choc Milk
Cappuccino
Sm OJ
Sm Apple
Sm Grapefruit
Sm TJ
Lg OJ
Lg Apple
Lg Grapefruit
LG TJ
Sm Cran
Sm Grape
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Lg Cranberry
Lg Grape
Decaffeinated Coffee
Mt Dew
Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Sierra Mist
Diet Pepsi
Dt Dr Pep
Egg Meals
Omelet Meals
Plain Omelet
Plain eggs folded
Cheese Omelet
Cheese Only
Bacon with Cheese Omelet
Bacon and Cheese Only
Ham with Cheese Omelet
Ham and Cheese Only
Sausage with Cheese Omelet
Sausage and Cheese Only
Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions & cheese
Garbage Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, green onions, peppers, tomatoes, & cheese
Spanish Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, and picante sauce
Veggie Omelet
Green pepper, cheese, onions, tomatoes & mushrooms
Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Omelet
Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese Only
Tex-Mex Omelet
Chili, onions, cheese, black olives, jalapenos
Chicken Club Omelet
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, onions and swiss cheese
Philly Steak Omelet
Philly steak, bell pepper, onions, swiss cheese
Local Favorites
Jasmine Chicken & Waffles
2 Hand breaded chicken tenders on top of a waffle
Big Nasty
Two open faced biscuits w/ chicken fried chicken breast on top, smothered in sausage gravy
California Breakfast
Two open faced biscuits with two eggs covered in sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash
Breakfast Burrito
Two flour tortillas, eggs, green pepper, onions,. 1 Choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Sour cream or picante by request
Garbage Breakfast Burritos
2 flour tortillas-filled with eggs, Ham, Bacon, Saus, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes
10 Strips (no side)
10 Strips 2 sides
Side Gravy
Sm Gravy
Lg Gravy
Cakes/Waffles
Breakfast Potatoes+Sides
Breakfast Meats-Sides
Bac
4 pieces
Ham
Chicken Fried Steak
Saus
2 Sausage Patties
Link
4 Sausage Links
Hbstk
8 oz
Lg CFS
2 Pork Chops
1 Pork Chop
Lg Hbstk
12 oz
Breaded Chicken Chunks
Breaded Chicken Bites
Grilled Italian Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded Chicken Breast
Chicken Strips
3 Breaded Chicken Strips
Corn Beef Hash
Breakfast Breads-Sides
Bisc N Gravy(3)
1/2 Bisc n Gr(2)
1-Bisc n Gr
Biscuit (1)
Bisc N Sausage Gravy(3)
1/2 Bisc n Saus Gr(2)
1-Bisc n Saus Gr
Bisc N Chip Beef Gravy(3)
½ Bisc n Chip Gr(2)
1-Bisc n Chip Gr
Cinnamon Roll
French tst
3 pieces of french toast
1/2 French tst
2 pieces of french toast
1 pc French tst
1 piece of french toast
English Muffin
LgChip Gr No Bis
LgSaus Gr NoBis
Cinnamon Toast
2 pieces
1/2 Saus Gr No Bisc
1/2 Chip Gr No Bisc
Wheat tst
2 pieces
White Tst
2 pieces
Texas tst
2 pieces
Rye tst
2 pieces
Sourdough tst
2 pieces
Everyday Specials
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded
Lg Chicken Fried Steak
Texan Chicken Fried Steak
With fried onions and fries with brown or white gravy
Hamburger Steak (8 oz)
Cheeseburger Steak
Lg Hamburger Steak
Hb Pattie
Beef Liver
1-Pork Chop
2-Pork Chops
Chicken Fried Chicken
Grilled Italian Chicken Breast
Chicken Strips
Breaded Chicken Chunks
Vegetable Plate
Choice of 4 vegetables and a hard-boiled egg
Schnitzel
Layered with bun, cheese burger steak, egg(OE), chili, cheese, and onion
Mexican Dishes
Mexican Plate (2 Burritos)
Served with a salad containing tomatoes on it at no additional charge if salad is chosen
Chili Rellanos (2)
Served with a salad containing tomatoes on it at no additional charge if salad is chosen
Combo Plate (1 Burrito, 1 Relleno)
Served with a salad containing tomatoes on it at no additional charge if salad is chosen
Chili
Burgers/Sandwiches
Hamburger
served with mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Cheeseburger
served with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Mushroom/Swiss Burger
served with mushrooms, swiss, and brown gravy
Bacon Cheeseburger
served with bacon, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Chili Cheeseburger
served with mustard, chilli, cheese, and onions
Hickory Burger
served with hickory sauce, chopped onions, and lettuce
Becca's Veggie Burger
served with mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Double Meat and Cheeseburger
served with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Patty Melt
Stuffed Blue Cheese Burger
served with Bleu cheese crumble, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Stuffed Cheddar Burger
served with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Dbl HB
served with mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes
Dbl PattyMelt
Dbl Hickory
Dbl MushSwiss
Dbl Chili Chz Burg
Ham & Cheese
ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
BLT
Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
CC Sand
Italian Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Breaded or Grilled Chicken with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Grilled Cheese
Philly Steak
Philly meat, onions, green peppers, and swiss cheese on Rye
Reuben
Salads & Cold Plates
Small Chef's
Comes with Ham, cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg, and choice of dressing. Substitute Chicken instead of ham for an upcharge
Large Chef's Salad
Comes with Ham, cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg, and choice of dressing. Substitute Chicken instead of ham for an upcharge
Dinner Salad
Comes with cheese and tomatoes
Small Cottage Cheese
Chilled Tuna Fish
Served with peaches, cottage cheese, potato salad, sliced tomatoes and boiled egg
Side Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes
Corn
Green Beans
Okra
Slice Tomatoes
Cottage Chz
Potato Salad
Fruit
Coleslaw
Side Salad
Lg Fries
1/2 Fries
Lg Tots
1/2 Tots
Lg Onion Rings
1/2 Onion Rings
Lg Hashbrown
1/2 Hashbrown
Lg Homefries
1/2 Homefries
Chili Chz FF
Chili Chz Tots
Kiddie Menu
Mickey/Minnie Mouse Cake
Served with strawberries and whipped cream
Humpty Dumpty Egg
Any style, served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, 1 biscuit or 2 dollar cakes
1/2 French Toast
2 pieces served with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
with french fries
1/2 Chicken Strips
Served with Fries OR 2 vegatable sides
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
