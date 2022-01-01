  • Home
  Enid
  Wee Too Restaurant - 4002 N. 4th Street
Wee Too Restaurant 4002 N. 4th Street

No reviews yet

4002 N. 4th Street

Enid, OK 73701

Beverages

Beverages

Coffee

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.65

Water

Hot Choc

$3.50

Milk

$2.15+

Lg Choc Milk

$3.15

Sm Choc Milk

$2.15

Cappuccino

$3.50

Sm OJ

$2.65

Sm Apple

$2.65

Sm Grapefruit

$2.65

Sm TJ

$2.65

Lg OJ

$3.65

Lg Apple

$3.65

Lg Grapefruit

$3.65

LG TJ

$3.65

Sm Cran

$2.65

Sm Grape

$2.65

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Lg Cranberry

$3.65

Lg Grape

$3.65

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.65

Mt Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dt Dr Pep

$2.95

Egg Meals

All served with hash browns and choice of three dollar cakes, biscuits or toast

One Egg Any Style

$7.50
Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.35

Three Eggs Any Style

$9.15

Four Eggs Any Style

$10.15

Five Eggs Any Style

$11.15

Six Eggs Any Style

$12.15

Omelet Meals

Plain Omelet

$6.15+

Plain eggs folded

Cheese Omelet

$6.75+

Cheese Only

Bacon with Cheese Omelet

$8.95+

Bacon and Cheese Only

Ham with Cheese Omelet

$8.95+

Ham and Cheese Only

Sausage with Cheese Omelet

$8.95+

Sausage and Cheese Only

Western Omelet

$9.95+

Ham, green peppers, onions & cheese

Garbage Omelet

Garbage Omelet

$10.95+

Ham, bacon, sausage, green onions, peppers, tomatoes, & cheese

Spanish Omelet

$10.95+

Ham, green peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, and picante sauce

Veggie Omelet

$8.95+

Green pepper, cheese, onions, tomatoes & mushrooms

Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Omelet

$8.95+

Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese Only

Tex-Mex Omelet

$11.45+

Chili, onions, cheese, black olives, jalapenos

Chicken Club Omelet

$10.95+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, onions and swiss cheese

Philly Steak Omelet

$10.95+

Philly steak, bell pepper, onions, swiss cheese

Local Favorites

Jasmine Chicken & Waffles

Jasmine Chicken & Waffles

$12.25

2 Hand breaded chicken tenders on top of a waffle

Big Nasty

$13.25

Two open faced biscuits w/ chicken fried chicken breast on top, smothered in sausage gravy

California Breakfast

$9.50

Two open faced biscuits with two eggs covered in sausage gravy

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.25

Two flour tortillas, eggs, green pepper, onions,. 1 Choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Sour cream or picante by request

Garbage Breakfast Burritos

Garbage Breakfast Burritos

$14.95

2 flour tortillas-filled with eggs, Ham, Bacon, Saus, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes

10 Strips (no side)

$21.50

10 Strips 2 sides

$26.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Sm Gravy

$1.95

Lg Gravy

$2.95

Cakes/Waffles

Cake

$2.95

1 large pancake

Short

$5.90

2 large pancakes

Stack

$8.85

3 large pancakes

Waffle

Waffle

$7.95

Dollars

$2.95

3 small pancackes

1/2 Waffle

$5.25

Breakfast Potatoes+Sides

Lg Hashbrown

$5.95

1/2 Hashbrown

$4.95

Sd Brown Gravy

$0.50

Sd White Gravy

$0.50

Lg Homefries

$5.95

1/2 Homefries

$4.95

Sm Gravy

$1.95

Lg Gravy

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

1/2Grapefruit

$1.95

Side Cottage Chz

$2.85

Breakfast Meats-Sides

Bac

$5.15

4 pieces

Ham

$6.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.30

Saus

$5.15

2 Sausage Patties

Link

$5.15

4 Sausage Links

Hbstk

$8.85

8 oz

Lg CFS

$13.30

2 Pork Chops

$16.00

1 Pork Chop

$8.00

Lg Hbstk

$12.65

12 oz

Breaded Chicken Chunks

$7.50

Breaded Chicken Bites

Grilled Italian Chicken

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

Chicken Strips

$8.95

3 Breaded Chicken Strips

Corn Beef Hash

$6.95

Breakfast Breads-Sides

Bisc N Gravy(3)

Bisc N Gravy(3)

$5.50

1/2 Bisc n Gr(2)

$4.50

1-Bisc n Gr

$2.50

Biscuit (1)

$1.95

Bisc N Sausage Gravy(3)

$7.95

1/2 Bisc n Saus Gr(2)

$5.95

1-Bisc n Saus Gr

$3.95

Bisc N Chip Beef Gravy(3)

$7.95

½ Bisc n Chip Gr(2)

$5.95

1-Bisc n Chip Gr

$3.95

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50
French tst

French tst

$7.35

3 pieces of french toast

1/2 French tst

$5.35

2 pieces of french toast

1 pc French tst

$3.55

1 piece of french toast

English Muffin

$2.95

LgChip Gr No Bis

$3.55

LgSaus Gr NoBis

$3.55

Cinnamon Toast

$2.95

2 pieces

1/2 Saus Gr No Bisc

$2.45

1/2 Chip Gr No Bisc

$2.45

Wheat tst

$2.35

2 pieces

White Tst

$2.35

2 pieces

Texas tst

$2.95

2 pieces

Rye tst

$2.95

2 pieces

Sourdough tst

$2.95

2 pieces

Cereals

Oats

$2.45+

Grits

$2.45+

Cream of Wheat

$2.45+

Cherrios

$2.45+

Fruit Loops

$2.45+

Frosted Flakes

$2.45+

Everyday Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.50

Hand breaded

Lg Chicken Fried Steak

$22.50
Texan Chicken Fried Steak

Texan Chicken Fried Steak

$19.50

With fried onions and fries with brown or white gravy

Hamburger Steak (8 oz)

$14.25

Cheeseburger Steak

$14.95

Lg Hamburger Steak

$16.95

Hb Pattie

$11.25
Beef Liver

Beef Liver

$9.25

1-Pork Chop

$15.85

2-Pork Chops

$20.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Italian Chicken Breast

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$12.25

Breaded Chicken Chunks

$12.25

Vegetable Plate

$8.50

Choice of 4 vegetables and a hard-boiled egg

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$16.95

Layered with bun, cheese burger steak, egg(OE), chili, cheese, and onion

Mexican Dishes

All Mexican dishes are served with chili, cheese, onions, tossed salad, homemade rolls or crackers, sour cream on request

Mexican Plate (2 Burritos)

$11.95

Served with a salad containing tomatoes on it at no additional charge if salad is chosen

Chili Rellanos (2)

$13.25

Served with a salad containing tomatoes on it at no additional charge if salad is chosen

Combo Plate (1 Burrito, 1 Relleno)

Combo Plate (1 Burrito, 1 Relleno)

$12.95

Served with a salad containing tomatoes on it at no additional charge if salad is chosen

Chili

$6.96+

Burgers/Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.25

served with mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Cheeseburger

$7.65

served with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Mushroom/Swiss Burger

$7.95

served with mushrooms, swiss, and brown gravy

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

served with bacon, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.95

served with mustard, chilli, cheese, and onions

Hickory Burger

$7.25

served with hickory sauce, chopped onions, and lettuce

Becca's Veggie Burger

$8.75

served with mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Double Meat and Cheeseburger

$10.65

served with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Patty Melt

$7.95

Stuffed Blue Cheese Burger

$10.65

served with Bleu cheese crumble, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Stuffed Cheddar Burger

$10.65

served with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Dbl HB

$10.30

served with mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Dbl PattyMelt

$11.10

Dbl Hickory

$10.30

Dbl MushSwiss

$11.10

Dbl Chili Chz Burg

$12.60

Ham & Cheese

$7.25

ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

BLT

$6.05

Steak Sandwich

$13.25

Chicken fried steak, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

CC Sand

$8.35

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$8.35

Choice of Breaded or Grilled Chicken with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

$4.85

Philly Steak

$11.25

Philly meat, onions, green peppers, and swiss cheese on Rye

Reuben

$11.25

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Battered Haddock

$14.95

Ala Carte Shrimp

$7.25

Ala Carte Haddock

$9.25

Salads & Cold Plates

Small Chef's

Small Chef's

$9.45

Comes with Ham, cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg, and choice of dressing. Substitute Chicken instead of ham for an upcharge

Large Chef's Salad

$10.95

Comes with Ham, cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg, and choice of dressing. Substitute Chicken instead of ham for an upcharge

Dinner Salad

$5.25

Comes with cheese and tomatoes

Small Cottage Cheese

$5.25

Chilled Tuna Fish

$8.95

Served with peaches, cottage cheese, potato salad, sliced tomatoes and boiled egg

Side Vegetables

Mashed Potatoes

$2.85

Corn

$2.85

Green Beans

$2.85

Okra

$2.85

Slice Tomatoes

$2.85

Cottage Chz

$2.85

Potato Salad

$2.85

Fruit

$2.85

Coleslaw

$2.85

Side Salad

$2.85

Lg Fries

$5.50

1/2 Fries

$3.95

Lg Tots

$5.50

1/2 Tots

$3.95

Lg Onion Rings

$5.75

1/2 Onion Rings

$3.95

Lg Hashbrown

$5.95

1/2 Hashbrown

$4.95

Lg Homefries

$5.95

1/2 Homefries

$4.95

Chili Chz FF

$11.25

Chili Chz Tots

$11.25

Kiddie Menu

Mickey/Minnie Mouse Cake

Mickey/Minnie Mouse Cake

$4.75

Served with strawberries and whipped cream

Humpty Dumpty Egg

$4.95

Any style, served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, 1 biscuit or 2 dollar cakes

1/2 French Toast

$5.35

2 pieces served with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.90

with french fries

1/2 Chicken Strips

$7.25

Served with Fries OR 2 vegatable sides

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4002 N. 4th Street, Enid, OK 73701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

