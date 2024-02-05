- Home
West Coast Sourdough Granite Bay
6871 Douglas Boulevard
Granite Bay, CA 95746
Sandwiches*
- #0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$13.49
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
- #1 Turkey*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
- #2 French Dip*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
- #3 Pastrami*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
- #4 Garlic Pesto Turkey*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
- #5 Ham*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
- #6 BLT*$8.99+
Thick cut Smoked Bacon on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
- #7 Reuben*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
- #8 Turkey & Salami*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #9 Cracked Pepper Turkey*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #10 Veggie*$8.99+
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #11 Tuna Salad*$8.99+
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #12 Chicken Salad*$8.99+
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #13 Italian*$8.99+
Dry Genoa Salami & thinly sliced Pepperoni, typically drizzled in Olive Oil & Balsamic with Mozzarella Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*$8.99+
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
- #15 Cranberry Turkey*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #16 Roast Beef*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #17 BBQ Brisket*$8.99+
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
- #18 Buffalo Chicken*$8.99+
Grilled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
- #19 Salami*$8.99+
Thinly sliced Genoa Salami served on freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
- #20 Cheese*$8.99+
Your choice(s) of Cheese, topped with delightful condiments of your choosing served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, toasted to perfection!
- Gluten Free*$11.99
Our Gluten Free bread is a 6" roll, served hot! Choose any filling you would like and build your sandwich!
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*$8.99+
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
- Cobb Salad*$8.99+
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
- Italian Salad*$8.99+
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
- Greek Salad*$8.99+
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
- Southwest Chicken Salad*$8.99+
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Daily Soups, Mac & Cheese
- Clam Chowder - Daily!*$6.79+
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
- Tomato Bisque - Daily!*$6.79+
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
- Chicken Poblano Pepper - Monday & Friday!*$6.79+
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
- Mac & Cheese$5.25+
Our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, the perfect comfort food!
- Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.79+
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
- Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.50+
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Kids Meal
Chips & Drinks
- Fountain Drink*$2.79
Enjoy your choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Starry & others!
- Chips*$1.75
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
- Soda Bottle 20oz*$2.75
Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero or Starry!
- Bottled Water 20oz*$2.49
Pure refreshing water for a perfect taste
- 16oz Bubly*$2.25
Crisp sparkling water paired with natural fruit flavors! Choose from Blackberry or Grapefruit!
- Pure Leaf Tea*$2.50
Real brewed teas from freshly picked tea leaves, expertly blended. Choose from Sweet, Lemon and Unsweetened!
Cookies, Bread & Extras
- Chocolate Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
- Lemon White Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
- Gluten Free Brownie$2.75
Baked with cage-free eggs, a blend of gluten-free flour, Honduran chocolate and ingredients free of GMO’s and artificial additives!
- Par-Baked Baguette*$4.99
Our sourdough baguettes, par-baked so you can take them home and enjoy fresh sourdough at your convenience! Please enjoy within 24 hours!
- Baked Baguette*$5.99
A fully baked sourdough baguette! Enjoy the warm soft freshness right out the oven!
- Extra Bread 4 Inch*$1.25
4" of our freshly baked sourdough bread!
- Apple Sauce$1.49
A delicious treat, and an excellent source of Vitamin C, free of cholesterol and sodium!
- Side Au Jus Sauce*$1.50
A serving of Au Jus Sauce! Dairy free & made fresh daily! Perfect for dipping your sandwich into
Catering Packages (New!)
- Sandwiches, Gourmet Salad with Soup and Cookies
Cover all your bases with this great package! Comes with 4" Catering sandwiches, your choice of catering gourmet salad, our New England Clam Chowder or Tomato Bisque soup and freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookies, yum!
- Sandwiches, Mac & Cheese with Soup and Cookies
Comfort food for everyone! Comes with 4" Catering sandwiches, our creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, and your choice of New England Clam Chowder or Tomato Bisque soup. Finish off the meal with a bite of our freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookies!
Catering Platters & Lunchboxes
- Sandwich Platter (10+ Sandwiches)
Our catering sandwiches come in a 4" size! Each sandwich comes with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Provolone Cheese! Choose your filling preference(s) and how many you would like in your platter! (Minimum platter size is 10 sandwiches)
- Soup Platter (10+ Servings)$59.50
A delightful platter of 10 servings of your choice of our soups! Choose from our famous New England Clam Chowder, our creamy Tomato Bisque, or our Soup of the Day!
- Mac & Cheese Platter (10+Servings)$54.90
A delightful platter of 10 servings of our Mac & Cheese - a creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
- Cobb Salad (10 Servings)$69.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
- Italian Salad (10 Servings)$69.90
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
- Greek Salad (10 Servings)$69.90
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$69.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
- Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)$69.90
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
- Cookie Platter (10+ Cookies)$19.50
Freshly baked cookies, a perfect addition to any party or meeting!
- 6" (Regular) Lunchbox - Chips & Cookie
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!
- 6" (Regular) Lunchbox - Chips & Soda
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a 20oz bottle of Pepsi or Diet Pepsi!
- 4" (Small) Lunchbox - Chips & Soda
A delightful lunchbox containing a 4" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a 20oz bottle of Pepsi or Diet Pepsi!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!
6871 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay, CA 95746