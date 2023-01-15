- Home
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne
San Angelo, TX 76903
Appetizers
Avacado Fries
Bottle Cap Jalapenos
Beer Battered Sliced Jalapenos
Cheese Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos
Cheese Sticks
(8) to an Order
Cinco Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips Topped With any of the above, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos
Fried Mushrooms
Beer Battered Fred to a Crisp
Fried Pickles
Seasoned to Perfection
Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips Topped With any of the above, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos
Individual Onion Rings
Freshly Hand Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp
Small West Texas Onion Rings
Freshly Hand Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp
Large West Texas Onion Rings
Freshly Hand Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp
Pork Shanks
Pork Skins
Large Queso
Small Queso
Sampler
Combination of the following Appetizers (Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Chicken Strips and Fried Mushrooms)
Salads
Chef Salad
Tortilla Shell with Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes and Egg
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Baby Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and Dried Craisins
Dinner Salad
Large Guacamole Salad
Small Guacamole Salad
Steak Salad
Sirloin Steak (6oz), Mixed Baby Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and Dried Craisins
Fajita Salad
Tortilla Shell Filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
Taco Salad
Tortilla Shell filled with Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
Steaks & Favorites
Beef Tenders for 1 (16 oz)
Beef Tenders for 2 (32 oz)
Big Boy T-Bone (18 oz)
Cafe Special
Tender Rib-eye topped with Spanish Sauce Served with one cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, 3 tortillas
Dinner Steak
12 oz Sirloin Seasoned and cooked to Perfection
Filet Mignon (8 oz)
Jaeger Steak
12 oz Sirloin with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms
Jumbo Shrimp (6)
Grilled or Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Junior Steak
8 oz Sirloin seasoned and Cooked to Perfection
K.C. Steak for 1 (16 oz)
K.C. Steak for 2 (32 oz)
K.C. Steak for 3 (48 oz)
K.C. Steak for 4 (64 oz)
Extra Setup
Large Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Large Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Large Chicken Strips
Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy
Large Fish
Large Hamburger Steak
Beef Pattie topped with Grilled Onion and Brown Gravy
Large Steak Fingers
Strips of Breaded Beef Cutlet, Deep Fried and Served with Gravy
Ribeye
Spanish Steak
Tender Rib-eye topped with Spanish Sauce Served with Beans, French Fries, Salad, and 3 tortillas
Steak & Shrimp
12 oz Sirloin & Four Fried or Grilled Shrimp
Steak, Chicken or Fish A La Mexicana
Diced choice of meat diced, grilled with sliced Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, and served with Rice, Beans, Salad, 3 tortillas (potato not included)
Vegetable Supreme
12 oz Sirloin with a Buttery Vegetable Seasoning
Steak Fajitas
Smaller Portions
Childs Mexican Plate
Small Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Small Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Small Chicken Strips
Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy
Small Fish
Small Hamburger Steak
Beef Pattie topped with Grilled Onion and Brown Gravy
Small Steak Fingers
Strips of Breaded Beef Cutlet, Deep Fried and Served with Gravy
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burritos
Mexican Plates
Acapulco Special
Two Crisp-fried Corn Tortillas one topped with Beef and one with beans, and guacamole served with Salad
Burrito Plate
Two Beef or Chicken Burritos with Rice, Beans, and Salad
Carnitas
Steak Strips served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Sliced Avocados, and (2) Flour Tortillas
Chili Relleno
Anaheim Pepper, filled with beef, wrapped with an egg, topped with Spanish Sauce served with Beans, Rice, and Salad
Combination Dinner
Two Beef Tacos and two Beef or Cheese Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Enchilada Dinner
Two Cheese or Beef Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, and Coleslaw
Faz Special Plate
Cheese Enchilada, Soft Beef Taco, Beef Copita, Bean Chalupa, Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Salad
Franco's Special
Two Grilled Chicken Breasts smothered in Cheese Sauce, served with Rice, Beans, Salad, and (2) Tortillas
Guiso Plate
Stew Meat simmered in a Spicy Sauce Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, 3 Tortillas
Mexian Lunch
Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Rice, Beans, and Coleslaw
Mexican Dinner
Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Tamale, Rice, and Beans
Quesadillas
Three Corn or Two Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken and Melted Cheese served with Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Salad
Fajita Quesadillas
Three Corn or Two Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat and Melted Cheese served with Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Salad
Stuffed Peppers
Two Bell Peppers stuffed with Beef, Cheese, Served with a Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, and a Salad
Taco Plate
3 Beef or Chicken Tacos, Rice and Beans
Tapatillos
Six rolled and fried Corn Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken and topped with Sour Cream, Lettuce or Cabbage, Tomatoes and served with Guacamole, Chili con Queso and Jalapenos
Side Orders
Avacado Slices
Bacon
Baked Potato
Beans
Beef Patty Single
Bowl of Chili
Burrito Bean Single
Burrito Beef SIngle
Burrito Chicken Single
Burrito Fajita CK Single
Burrito Fajita BF Single
Burrito Guacamole Single
Burrito Guiso Single
Cheese
Chicken Strip Single
Chips Large
Chips Small
Enchilada Single
Fish Single
French Fries
German Fries
Gravy
Hot Sauce Large
Hot Sauce Small
Jalapenos
Lemons
Ques BF Fajita Single
Ques CK Fajita Single
Quesadilla Beef SIngle
Quesadilla Cheese SIngle
Quesadilla Chicken SIngle
Ranch Dressing
Rice
Sour Cream
Steak Finger Single
Tarter Sauce
Toast
Tortillas Corn
Tortillas Flour
Veg Surpreme Seasoning
Vegetable of the Day
Desserts
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 76903