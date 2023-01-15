Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Western Sky Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

2024 N. Chadbourne

San Angelo, TX 76903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Chicken Fried Steak
Large Chicken Fried Steak
Sampler

Appetizers

Avacado Fries

$10.25Out of stock

Bottle Cap Jalapenos

$10.75

Beer Battered Sliced Jalapenos

Cheese Nachos

$10.75

Fresh Tortilla Chips Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos

Cheese Sticks

$10.25

(8) to an Order

Cinco Nachos

$12.75

Fresh Tortilla Chips Topped With any of the above, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos

Fried Mushrooms

$10.75

Beer Battered Fred to a Crisp

Fried Pickles

$11.75

Seasoned to Perfection

Nachos

$11.75

Fresh Tortilla Chips Topped With any of the above, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos

Individual Onion Rings

$4.74

Freshly Hand Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp

Small West Texas Onion Rings

$9.75

Freshly Hand Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp

Large West Texas Onion Rings

$11.75

Freshly Hand Battered and Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp

Pork Shanks

$11.75

Pork Skins

$8.75

Large Queso

$6.00

Small Queso

$4.00

Sampler

$13.75

Combination of the following Appetizers (Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Chicken Strips and Fried Mushrooms)

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.75

Tortilla Shell with Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes and Egg

Chicken Salad

$16.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Baby Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and Dried Craisins

Dinner Salad

$4.75

Large Guacamole Salad

$7.00

Small Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Steak Salad

$16.75

Sirloin Steak (6oz), Mixed Baby Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and Dried Craisins

Fajita Salad

$16.75

Tortilla Shell Filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole

Taco Salad

$11.75

Tortilla Shell filled with Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole

Steaks & Favorites

Beef Tenders for 1 (16 oz)

$44.75

Beef Tenders for 2 (32 oz)

$88.75

Big Boy T-Bone (18 oz)

$28.75

Cafe Special

$23.75

Tender Rib-eye topped with Spanish Sauce Served with one cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, 3 tortillas

Dinner Steak

$23.75

12 oz Sirloin Seasoned and cooked to Perfection

Filet Mignon (8 oz)

$33.75

Jaeger Steak

$24.25

12 oz Sirloin with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms

Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$18.75

Grilled or Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Junior Steak

$18.75

8 oz Sirloin seasoned and Cooked to Perfection

K.C. Steak for 1 (16 oz)

$30.75

K.C. Steak for 2 (32 oz)

$60.75

K.C. Steak for 3 (48 oz)

$90.75

K.C. Steak for 4 (64 oz)

$120.75

Extra Setup

$4.95

Large Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.75

Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy

Large Chicken Fried Steak

$16.75

Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy

Large Chicken Strips

Large Chicken Strips

$17.25

Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy

Large Fish

$16.75

Large Hamburger Steak

$16.25

Beef Pattie topped with Grilled Onion and Brown Gravy

Large Steak Fingers

$16.25

Strips of Breaded Beef Cutlet, Deep Fried and Served with Gravy

Ribeye

$27.75

Spanish Steak

$21.75

Tender Rib-eye topped with Spanish Sauce Served with Beans, French Fries, Salad, and 3 tortillas

Steak & Shrimp

$26.75

12 oz Sirloin & Four Fried or Grilled Shrimp

Steak, Chicken or Fish A La Mexicana

$22.75

Diced choice of meat diced, grilled with sliced Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, and served with Rice, Beans, Salad, 3 tortillas (potato not included)

Vegetable Supreme

$24.50

12 oz Sirloin with a Buttery Vegetable Seasoning

Steak Fajitas

Fajitas For One (8 oz)

$20.00

Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas

Fajitas For Two (16 oz)

$40.75

Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas

Smaller Portions

Childs Mexican Plate

$7.75

Small Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.75

Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy

Small Chicken Fried Steak

$13.25

Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy

Small Chicken Strips

$13.25

Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy

Small Fish

$12.75

Small Hamburger Steak

$12.75

Beef Pattie topped with Grilled Onion and Brown Gravy

Small Steak Fingers

$13.25

Strips of Breaded Beef Cutlet, Deep Fried and Served with Gravy

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$11.75

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50
Combination Sandwich

Combination Sandwich

$11.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$12.75

B.L.T

$11.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Burritos

Beef or Chicken Burrito

$3.50

Beef or Chicken Fajita Burrito

$9.75

Bean Burrito

$3.00

Guacamole Burrito

$5.50

Mexican Plates

Acapulco Special

$12.75

Two Crisp-fried Corn Tortillas one topped with Beef and one with beans, and guacamole served with Salad

Burrito Plate

$11.75

Two Beef or Chicken Burritos with Rice, Beans, and Salad

Carnitas

$18.75

Steak Strips served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Sliced Avocados, and (2) Flour Tortillas

Chili Relleno

$14.75

Anaheim Pepper, filled with beef, wrapped with an egg, topped with Spanish Sauce served with Beans, Rice, and Salad

Combination Dinner

Combination Dinner

$13.75

Two Beef Tacos and two Beef or Cheese Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$12.25

Two Cheese or Beef Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, and Coleslaw

Faz Special Plate

$15.75

Cheese Enchilada, Soft Beef Taco, Beef Copita, Bean Chalupa, Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Salad

Franco's Special

$16.75

Two Grilled Chicken Breasts smothered in Cheese Sauce, served with Rice, Beans, Salad, and (2) Tortillas

Guiso Plate

$14.75

Stew Meat simmered in a Spicy Sauce Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, 3 Tortillas

Mexian Lunch

$11.75

Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Rice, Beans, and Coleslaw

Mexican Dinner

$12.75

Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Tamale, Rice, and Beans

Quesadillas

$13.25

Three Corn or Two Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken and Melted Cheese served with Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Salad

Fajita Quesadillas

$22.75

Three Corn or Two Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat and Melted Cheese served with Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Salad

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$14.25

Two Bell Peppers stuffed with Beef, Cheese, Served with a Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, and a Salad

Taco Plate

$11.75

3 Beef or Chicken Tacos, Rice and Beans

Tapatillos

Tapatillos

$13.75

Six rolled and fried Corn Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken and topped with Sour Cream, Lettuce or Cabbage, Tomatoes and served with Guacamole, Chili con Queso and Jalapenos

Side Orders

Avacado Slices

$5.00

Bacon

$1.50

Baked Potato

$4.00

Beans

$2.50

Beef Patty Single

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Burrito Bean Single

$3.00

Burrito Beef SIngle

$3.50

Burrito Chicken Single

$3.50

Burrito Fajita CK Single

$8.50

Burrito Fajita BF Single

$8.50

Burrito Guacamole Single

$5.50

Burrito Guiso Single

$5.00

Cheese

$0.50

Chicken Strip Single

$3.50

Chips Large

$5.50

Chips Small

$2.50

Enchilada Single

$3.75

Fish Single

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

German Fries

$4.00

Gravy

$1.00

Hot Sauce Large

$3.50

Hot Sauce Small

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.50

Lemons

$0.50

Ques BF Fajita Single

$7.50

Ques CK Fajita Single

$7.50

Quesadilla Beef SIngle

$5.50

Quesadilla Cheese SIngle

$4.00

Quesadilla Chicken SIngle

$5.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Rice

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Finger Single

$3.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Toast

$0.50

Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Tortillas Flour

$2.00

Veg Surpreme Seasoning

$0.25

Vegetable of the Day

$2.50

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.00

Cheesecake

$5.50

NA Beverages

Drink To Go

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 76903

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Western Sky Steak House image

Popular restaurants in San Angelo

Fuentes Cafe Downtown
orange star4.7 • 427
101 S Chadbourne St San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
The Bearded Barista
orange star4.7 • 28
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224 San Angelo, TX 76904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Angelo
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston