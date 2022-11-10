Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

WESTWIND BREWERY CO.

911 Plum St

Elkhart, IN 46514

Popular Items

BETTER DAYS (SINGLE)
SOLDIER OF ONE (SINGLE)

BEER TO GO - CANS

BETTER DAYS (SINGLE)

BETTER DAYS (SINGLE)

$7.00

This is our Raspberry Wheat with subtle hints of lemon. Sure to cool your spirits! 5.5% ABV

CHANGE IN TRAJECTORY (SINGLE)

CHANGE IN TRAJECTORY (SINGLE)

$6.00

A Robust porter with subtle hints of coffee. A beer brewed and inspired for our close friend Jess Murphy who beat Colon Cancer. 7.0% ABV

FAITHFULLY (SINGLE)

FAITHFULLY (SINGLE)

$8.00

Our 1st Place Award Winning and People's Choice Award West Cost Style DIPA. Brewed with Mandarin Oranges and Organic Honey. 8.8% ABV

ICE DELAY (WATERMELON) (SINGLE)

ICE DELAY (WATERMELON) (SINGLE)

$7.00

The 7th Hard Seltzer in our series. Brewed with fresh watermelon 5.5% ABV

KINGSMEN KOLSCH (SINGLE)

KINGSMEN KOLSCH (SINGLE)

$6.00

A German Kolsch WWB Style 5.9% ABV

PERSEPHONE (SINGLE)

PERSEPHONE (SINGLE)

$6.00

Amber Ale malt forward with subtle notes of Amarillo hops 6.6% ABV

PLUM ST. WHEAT (SINGLE)

PLUM ST. WHEAT (SINGLE)

$6.00

American Wheat with Amarillo Hops 5.8% ABV

SACRIFICE (SINGLE)

SACRIFICE (SINGLE)

$7.00

Our award winning Pale Ale brewed with Fresh Honey Dew Melons and Galaxy Hops 7.2% ABV

SOLDIER OF ONE (SINGLE)

SOLDIER OF ONE (SINGLE)

$7.00

Our 100th Batch celebration beer! DDH NEIPA brewed with Amarillo and Mandarina. Finished off with an infusion of fresh peaches. 7.2% ABV

MERCH TO GO

BLACK WWB HAT

BLACK WWB HAT

$25.00
BOTTLE OPENER

BOTTLE OPENER

$6.00

WWB Stainless Steel Bottle opener

CHEERS WWB - ARMY

CHEERS WWB - ARMY

$20.00+
CHEERS WWB - LUSH

CHEERS WWB - LUSH

$20.00+
GREEN WWB HAT

GREEN WWB HAT

$20.00
LONG SLEEVE BLACK MEN'S

LONG SLEEVE BLACK MEN'S

$20.00+
LONG SLEEVE BLACK WOMEN'S

LONG SLEEVE BLACK WOMEN'S

$20.00+
VINTAGE SWEATSHIRT

VINTAGE SWEATSHIRT

$55.00+
WWB BEANIE

WWB BEANIE

$20.00
WWB GIFT CARD

WWB GIFT CARD

$25.00

Gift cards come in $25 increments.

WWB GREEN SNIFTER GLASS

WWB GREEN SNIFTER GLASS

$5.00
WWB WHITE RASTAL GLASS

WWB WHITE RASTAL GLASS

$5.00

WWB Rastal Glass

WWB WINTER POM BEANIE

WWB WINTER POM BEANIE

$20.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
All pricing on beer includes taxes. We are now canning our beer in four packs to go! This can be ordered online or picked up in the brewery. Refills on bullets are subject to availability and at the sole discretion of WWB under certain circumstances. If you have any questions please feel free to call the brewery direct during normal hours. 574-327-6767 Cheers! The WWB Brew Crew

911 Plum St, Elkhart, IN 46514

Directions

