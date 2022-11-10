Brewpubs & Breweries
WESTWIND BREWERY CO.
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
All pricing on beer includes taxes. We are now canning our beer in four packs to go! This can be ordered online or picked up in the brewery. Refills on bullets are subject to availability and at the sole discretion of WWB under certain circumstances. If you have any questions please feel free to call the brewery direct during normal hours. 574-327-6767 Cheers! The WWB Brew Crew
911 Plum St, Elkhart, IN 46514
