Wild Bills Beach Dogs

90 Reviews

$

2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

American Wagyu
Chi Town
Loaded Frito Pie

Hot Dogs

Americana

$13.00

American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, ketchup, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheddar, relish, and chopped white onions, served on a toasted New England Style bun

Chi Town

$13.00

American Wagyu beef frank toped with Chicago relish, sport peppers, celery salt, pickle, poppyseed, tomato, and white onions, served on a toasted New England style bun.

Chili Queso

$14.00

American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, chili, queso, and chopped white onions, on a New England style bun

Carolina

$14.00

American Wagyu beef frank with mustard, chili, and homemade slaw, served on a toasted New England bun

Wurst Behavior

$13.00

Johnsonville bratwurst with grilled onions, stone ground mustard, and sauerkraut on a toasted New Enlgand bun

Breakfast Dog

$14.00

American Wagyu

$10.00

Gourmet American Wagyu frank dog served on a toasted New England Style bun

Classic Bratwurst

$10.00

Johnsonville Bratwurst bursting with flavor, served on a toasted New England Style bun

Kids Combo

$11.00

Delicious all-beef frank served on Kings Hawaiian Sweet hot dog bun, with choice of chips and drink

Kids Dog Only

$7.00

All-beef frank dog served on Kings Hawaiian sweet hot dog bun

Make it a Combo!

$5.00

Add a 20oz drink and a bag of chips to round out your meal

Pretzels & Chips

Pretzel

$9.00

Warm giant pretzel. Choose one choice of topping (or plain), and choose one sauce for dipping.

Loaded Frito Pie

$14.00

Bag of Fritos loaded with chopped wagyu beef frank, chili, queso, white onions, cheddar, and jalapenos

Chips

$3.00

Assorted flavors of Miss Vickis and Zapps kettle chips. Choose when picking up your order!

Make it a Combo!

$5.00

Add a 20oz drink and a bag of chips to round out your meal

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of hot cheese dipping sauce

Caramel Sauce

$2.00

Side of sweet caramel sauce

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Vanilla or regular

Yup! Milk - Choc.

$3.50

Yup! Milk - Strawb.

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

Landshark

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

30A Blonde

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

Kona Pipeline Porter

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

High Noon Lime

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

High Noon Tropical

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

Bucket (Pick 6)

$30.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID upon pickup!

Desserts

Chocolate Gelato

$5.00

Single serve cup of Chocolate gelato

Birthday Cake Gelato

$5.00

Single serve cup of Birthday cake gelato

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

Single serve cup of Strawberry sorbet - Dairy Free!

Seafoam T-shirts

Seafoam Youth SM

$25.00Out of stock

Seafoam Youth size tshirts. Features Surf Dog logo on the front

Seafoam Youth MED

$25.00Out of stock

Seafoam Youth LG

$25.00Out of stock

Seafoam Youth XL

$25.00Out of stock

Navy T-shirts

Navy Youth SM

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Youth sized tshirts. Features Surf Dog logo on the front

Navy Youth MED

$25.00

Navy Youth LG

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Youth XL

$25.00Out of stock

Turquoise Surf Dog

Turquoise SM

$25.00

Turquoise MED

$25.00

Turquoise LG

$25.00

Turquoise XL

$25.00

Turquoise XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Tan Surf Dog

Tan Surf Dog SM

$25.00

Tan Surf Dog MED

$25.00

Tan Surf Dog LG

$25.00

Tan Surf Dog XL

$25.00

Tan Surf Dog XXL

$25.00

Wild Bills Hats

Wild Bills Black Panel

$20.00
Wild Bills White Panel

$20.00

Orange Logo Hat

$20.00

Can Coozies

Can Coozie Camo

$3.00

Can Coozie Magenta

$3.00

Can Coozie Neon Green

$3.00

Can Coozie Blue

$3.00
Slim Can Coozie Camo

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Pink

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Green

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Blue

$4.00
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wild’s Bill’s Beach Dogs is a unique and cool Airstream trailer on Airstream Row in Seaside, Florida. Wild Bills faces 30A and serves up gourmet-American Wagyu all beef hotdogs on a toasted New England style bun.

Website

Location

2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

