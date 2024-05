Sip & Paint Night with Amber

Come paint a highland cow, and enjoy the weekends special! It is mother’s day weekend treat her to a night out! All sales are final no refund unless Vets cancels event. Only seat special include all other drinks must be purchase. Please disregard any notifications to pick up or bug us about order 😅😂 we open later in the day and orders will be finished once approved but once you pay you are on the list and good to go for the class Thanks!