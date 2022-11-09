YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge 694 Motor Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
#YAAASTEA Fresh boba every hour on the hour and freshly baked goodness. Discover the popular BoBo Family, delicious Fruit and Iced Teas, premium Milk Teas, and Desserts in Long Island.
Location
Motor Parkway, 694 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11779
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beenz Indian Grill and Bar - 658 Motor Parkway
No Reviews
658 Motor Parkway Hauppauge, NY 11788
View restaurant
NYAM SUM Jamaican Cuisine - 70 West Suffolk Avenue
No Reviews
70 West Suffolk Avenue Central Islip, NY 11722
View restaurant