Wild Ginger
69 Smithtown Boulevard
Smithtown, NY 11787
SOUP & SALAD
Miso Tofu Soup
Vegetable Hot & Sour Soup
Spinach Egg Drop Soup
Wonton Soup
Tom Yum Soup
Ginger Salad
Kani Salad
Japanese Seaweed Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
With lime miso dressing
Crispy Calamari Salad
With lime miso dressing
Avocado Salad
With onion garlic dressing
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
Spicy Salmon Avocado Salad
Wild Ginger Salad
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & mix green w. mango salsa sauce
Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad
Sashimi Salad
Tuna and salmon sashimi over mixed greens with wasabi yuzu dressing
Small Salad
KITCHEN APPETIZER
Thai Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
Vegetable Dumpling (6 pcs)
Edamame
Chicken Dumpling (6 pcs)
Steamed or pan fried w. soy ginger dipping sauce
Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)
Steamed or deep fried
Chicken Satay (4 pcs)
Beef Satay (4 pcs)
Oysters with Garlic Butter (9 pcs)
Tamarind Honey Rib
Bangkok Dumpling
Pork & shrimp w. sesame sauce
Thai Chicken Lettuce Cup
w. pinenut
Dim Sum Sampler (10 pcs)
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Buffalo Wing
Chili Fried Calamari
Curry Scallion Pancake
Shrimp Tempura
Scallion pancake
SUSHI BAR APPETIZER
Tuna Dumpling (2)
Lobster salad, avocado, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo
Spicy Tuna Gyoza
Spicy crunch tuna wrapped with wonton skin served with homemade guacamole sauce
Saigon Spicy Tuna Wrap
Mixed greens, mango, avocado, cucumber, and tuna wrapped in rice paper with chef’s special sauce
Crazy Taco
Crunchy spicy tuna and salmon, chef’s guacamole
Dinosaur Egg
Spicy crab meat w. crunch wrapped in avocado served with chef’s special
Pepper Tuna Tataki
Special pepper seared tuna, served with spicy mayo, wasabi aioli & ponzu sauce
Sushi Pizza
Tuna, salmon or yellowtail
Tartar
Choice of tuna, salmon, chopped w. spicy mayo & color caviar and crunch
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Thin-sliced yellowtail dressed with yuzu-soy, garlic puree, jalapeno on top
Salmon Roll Up Bite
Assorted sashimi and shredded pepper in south American style fresh lemon-lime vinaigrette wild ginger style
Spicy Citrus Tuna Carpaccio
Thinly sliced seared tuna or salmon with citrus vinaigrette dressing
Spicy Citrus Salmon Carpaccio
Thinly sliced seared tuna or salmon with citrus vinaigrette dressing
Filet Mignon Tataki
Thinly sliced seared filet mignon, served with spicy citrus dressing
ROLL/HAND ROLL
AAC Roll
Alaskan Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
California Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crab Roll
Crab Tempura Roll
Crunchy Spicy Crab Roll
Crunchy Spicy Lobster Roll
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Crunchy Spicy White Tuna Roll
Crunchy Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber
Fried Calamari Roll
Futomaki Roll
Mango Avocado Roll
Mix Vegetable Roll
Octopus Cucumber Roll
Oshinko Roll
Peanut Avocado Roll
Pepper Tuna & Avocado Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon Jalapeno Roll
Salmon Mango Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Shrimp Asparagus Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
White Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Cucumber Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Lobster Tempura Roll
Spider Roll
A LA CARTE SUSHI
SPECIAL ROLLS
007 Roll
Spicy tuna, crab meat & avocado inside, topped w. salmon, crunch and caviar with special sauce
Amazing Tuna Roll
Chop spicy tuna, temperature white tuna, topped w. black pepper tuna, avocado and honey wasabi mayo
Angry Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster, cucumber, mango wrapped in pink soybean pepper, top with tuna, white tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado, served chef’s special sauce
Birds of Paradise Roll
Salmon and mango inside, topped with tuna and avocado, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and fresh garlic
Black Dragon
Shrimp tempura with asparagus inside, spicy tuna outside with crunch, tobiko, and scallion on top
Chili Roll
Spicy crunchy crab inside, salmon outside, spicy sriracha on top
Crazy Angel Roll
Cajun tuna, tempura asparagus w. tuna, salmon, white fish, eel, crunch & caviar on top w. special sauce
Dancing Roll
Spicy tuna, eel, crab meat & cream cheese, deep fried w. caviar & special sauce
Deep Sea Roll
Shrimp, kano, and cucumber inside topped with salmon, scallop, avocado, and 4-color tobiko on top
Double Double
Spicy crunchy crab inside, shrimp outside
Double Toro
Spicy avocado, asparagus and cucumber topped w. toro of salmon and yellowtail
Fancy Lobster
Tempura lobster avocado inside, topped with lobster salad crunch, wasabi caviar & eel sauce
Golden Dragon
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango and red tobiko
Golden Dream Roll
Fried shrimp and avocado inside, topped with mango & serve w. mango sauce and wasabi caviar
Green Devil Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber wrapped with green soy paper & eel sauce
Gyu Filet Mignon Roll
Pepper tuna and asparagus, topped with sliced filet mignon, jalapeño and garlic
Heaven Roll
Crunchy spicy crab and mango inside, topped with eel, avocado, and red tobiko
Jungle Roll
Crunchy spicy scallop inside with eel, avocado, scallion and tobiko on top
Kamikaze
Fried shrimp & spicy tuna inside, topped with tuna & eel
Lobster Roll
Tempura roll of lobster salad, asparagus, crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, topped with Avocado
Magic Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, tobiko w. special seaweed paper & chef special sauce on the side
Mars
Crunchy lobster salad inside, topped with salmon & tuna
Mighty
Salmon & mango inside, spicy tuna & lobster salad on top
Million Dollar Roll
Lobster tempura inside w. tuna, salmon, yellowtail, lobster salad & avocado on top with eel sauce & caviar
Mind Eraser (No Rice)
Tuna, salmon, white tuna, lobster salad, avocado & jalapeno, topped w. king carb, served w. chef’s special sauce
New York Roll
Inside spicy tuna, yellowtail crunch, topped w. spicy crunchy scallop, caviar & special sauce
Out of Control Roll
Spicy tuna and spicy yellowtail topped with crunchy spicy crab
Pacific Roll
Crunch spicy tuna, topped w. tempura lobster & avocado special sauce
Perfect Match Roll
Spicy snow crab and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, super white tuna, avocado, and wasabi tobiko
Perfect Naruto
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado & caviar rolled in thinly sliced cucumber, served with special sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh tuna
Sandwich Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna, eel, avocado, kani, wrapped in soy paper, topped w. three color tobiko
Smithtown Roll
Crunchy spicy salmon and avocado inside, salmon on top
Snow White
Crunchy spicy scallop inside, topped with white tuna & white fish, honey wasabi sauce
Spiderman Roll
Tempura soft shell crab avocado & cucumber inside, topped w. crunch spicy tuna & eel sauce
Sunset
Shrimp tempura, fried banana and lobster salad rolled w. yellow soy bean paper, special sauce
Victory Roll
Crunchy spicy snow crab inside, pepper tuna, avocado and wasabi caviar on top, honey wasabi mayo
Wasabi Roll
Pepper tuna, asparagus, and mango inside topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi peas and honey wasabi mayo
Wild Ginger
Pepper tuna & avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna
Wow Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna & avocado, topped with eel tempura, caviar & special sauce
ENTRÉE FROM SUSHI BAR
American Deluxe Sushi
3 pieces each tuna, yellowtail, salmon and 1 tuna avocado roll
Chirashi
Variety of fish and pickles on a bed of sushi rice
Crunchy Spicy Roll Platter
Crunchy spicy salmon roll, crunchy spicy tuna roll & crunchy spicy yellowtail roll
Salmon Don
12 pcs of tuna or salmon on a bed of sushi rice
Salmon Lover
4 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll
Sashimi Dinner
18 pieces chef’s choice fish of the day
Sashimi For 2
36 pieces of chef’s special sashimi
Smithtown Platter
8 pieces tuna sashimi and 8 pieces salmon sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi For 2
10 pieces sushi, 21 pieces sashimi and 2 special rolls (chef’s choice)
Sushi and Sashimi For 1
6 pieces sushi chef’s choice, 10 pieces sashimi chef’s choice and 1 tuna roll
Sushi Dinner
10 pieces chef’s choice fish of the day and 1 tuna roll
Sushi For 2
16 pieces of chef’s special sushi and 2 special roll chef’s choice
Tuna Don
12 pcs of tuna or salmon on a bed of sushi rice
Tuna Lover
4 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll
Unagi Don
Sliced smoked eel over sushi rice
Vegetarian Sushi
7 pieces assorted vegetable sushi and 1 AAC roll
SUSHI ROLL COMBO
MEAT
Vietnamese Pork Chop
Wok Filet Mignon
Sauteed diced filet mignon with scallion & onion
Crispy Chicken & Shrimp w. Honey Walnut
Hunan Beef
Flank steak with chillie pepper
Sizzling Short Rib
Crispy Duck w. Mix Vegetable
Katsu Chicken
Sesame Chicken (White Meat)
General Tso’s Chicken (White Meat)
Crispy Beef
Thai Casserole
Vegetable, chicken, shrimp or beef
Japanese Teriyaki with
Broccoli in Garlic sauce with
Thai Red Curry Sauce with
String Bean in Garlic sauce with
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce with
Wok Glazed Ginger with
Szechuan Peppercorn with
Sautéed Mixed Vegetables with
Steamed Mixed Vegetables with
Szchuan pepper Chicken Shrimp
Orange Chicken
Thai Basil Chichen
Thai Basil Beef
SEAFOOD
Surf & Turf
Grilled lobster tail (5 oz), filet mignon (8 oz) w. spicy chef homemade sauce
Szechuan Snapper
Red snapper fish with spicy Szechuan sauce
Soy Ginger Stripbass
Shredd ginger & scallion over stripbass with soy ginger sauce
Hong Kong Style Fluke
Sauteed fluke with ginger & scallion on white wine sauce
Grilled Sea Scallop (Sizzling)
Sauteed with season vegetable
Stuff Eggplant (5 pcs)
Stuffed with chopped shrimp and deep fried with black bean sauce
Asian Grill Shrimp (Sizzling)
Jumbo Shrimp over seasonal vegetable with house special sauce
MEE & NOODLE
NOODLE SOUP
SIDE ORDER OF VEGETABLES
Japanese Side Sauce
Chinese Side Sauce
Sides
Catering Menu
Kitchen Menu A
Thai Spring Roll, Ginger Salad, Thai Sesame Chicken, Mild Mango Sauce, Mix Vegetables, Low Mein
Kitchen Menu B
Chicken Satay, Calamari Salad, Chicken & Shrimp Honey Walnuts, Grilled Chicken Summer Fried Rice, Glazed Ginger Sauce, Eggplant Garlic Sauce
Kitchen Menu C
Bangkok Dumpling(pork & shrimp), Grilled Salmon salad, Basil Sauteed Flank Steak, Pad Thai House Special, Wok Grilled Garlic Shrimp
Sushi Menu A
Choice of 10 regular classic rolls, specialty 6 rolls
Sushi Menu B
20 pieces of assorted sushi chef choice, choice of 10 regular classic rolls, specialty 6 rolls
Sushi Menu C
Crazy Taco, 20 pieces assorted sushi chef choice, choice of 10 regular classic rolls, specialty 6 rolls
Appetizer
Salad
Sushi
10 Classic Rolls Combo
2 California roll, 2 crunch spicy tuna roll, 2 crunch spicy salmon Roll , 2 shrimp tempura Roll , 2 avocado cucumber Roll.
10 Classic Rolls and 5 special Rolls Combo
2 California roll, 2 crunch spicy tuna roll,2 crunch spicy salmon Roll,2 shrimp tempura Roll ,2 avocado cucumberRoll. 1 Smithtown roll ,1 wild Ginger roll ,1 Golden Dream ,1 Red dragon
10 Speical Rolls
Wow Roll, Golden Dragon roll,Wild Ginger roll ,Smithtown roll , Amazing tuna ,Chili Roll, Red Dragon Roll,Pacific Roll,Kamikaze Roll, Deep Sea Roll .
Sushi & sashimi
20 piece assorted sushi and 30 assorted piece sashimi
Hot Entree
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Best Asian & Japanese Fusion We only use the finest and freshest ingredients Gluten free available upon request !
69 Smithtown Boulevard, Smithtown, NY 11787