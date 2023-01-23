Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOUP & SALAD

Miso Tofu Soup

$3.00

Vegetable Hot & Sour Soup

$3.00

Spinach Egg Drop Soup

$3.00

Wonton Soup

$4.00

Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Ginger Salad

$8.00

Kani Salad

$10.00

Japanese Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

With lime miso dressing

Crispy Calamari Salad

$15.00

With lime miso dressing

Avocado Salad

$12.00

With onion garlic dressing

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$13.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado Salad

$13.00

Wild Ginger Salad

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & mix green w. mango salsa sauce

Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad

$15.00

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Tuna and salmon sashimi over mixed greens with wasabi yuzu dressing

Small Salad

$3.00

KITCHEN APPETIZER

Thai Spring Rolls (2 pcs)

$5.00

Vegetable Dumpling (6 pcs)

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Chicken Dumpling (6 pcs)

$9.00

Steamed or pan fried w. soy ginger dipping sauce

Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)

$9.00

Steamed or deep fried

Chicken Satay (4 pcs)

$15.00

Beef Satay (4 pcs)

$15.00

Oysters with Garlic Butter (9 pcs)

$15.00

Tamarind Honey Rib

$15.00

Bangkok Dumpling

$15.00

Pork & shrimp w. sesame sauce

Thai Chicken Lettuce Cup

$15.00

w. pinenut

Dim Sum Sampler (10 pcs)

$13.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Buffalo Wing

$15.00

Chili Fried Calamari

$15.00

Curry Scallion Pancake

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Scallion pancake

$8.00

SUSHI BAR APPETIZER

*Add any vegetable for $1.00 upcharge. Masago/Tobiko $1.00 charge. Add spicy mayo for $1.00 charge.*

Tuna Dumpling (2)

$12.00

Lobster salad, avocado, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo

Spicy Tuna Gyoza

$12.00

Spicy crunch tuna wrapped with wonton skin served with homemade guacamole sauce

Saigon Spicy Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, mango, avocado, cucumber, and tuna wrapped in rice paper with chef’s special sauce

Crazy Taco

$12.00

Crunchy spicy tuna and salmon, chef’s guacamole

Dinosaur Egg

$12.00

Spicy crab meat w. crunch wrapped in avocado served with chef’s special

Pepper Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Special pepper seared tuna, served with spicy mayo, wasabi aioli & ponzu sauce

Sushi Pizza

$15.00

Tuna, salmon or yellowtail

Tartar

$13.00

Choice of tuna, salmon, chopped w. spicy mayo & color caviar and crunch

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$15.00

Thin-sliced yellowtail dressed with yuzu-soy, garlic puree, jalapeno on top

Salmon Roll Up Bite

$15.00

Assorted sashimi and shredded pepper in south American style fresh lemon-lime vinaigrette wild ginger style

Spicy Citrus Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Thinly sliced seared tuna or salmon with citrus vinaigrette dressing

Spicy Citrus Salmon Carpaccio

$15.00

Thinly sliced seared tuna or salmon with citrus vinaigrette dressing

Filet Mignon Tataki

$18.00

Thinly sliced seared filet mignon, served with spicy citrus dressing

ROLL/HAND ROLL

AAC Roll

$6.00

Alaskan Roll

$7.00

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$6.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Crab Roll

$6.00

Crab Tempura Roll

$8.00

Crunchy Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Crunchy Spicy Lobster Roll

$9.00

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Crunchy Spicy White Tuna Roll

$7.00

Crunchy Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel Cucumber

$7.00

Fried Calamari Roll

$7.00

Futomaki Roll

$10.00

Mango Avocado Roll

$6.00

Mix Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Octopus Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Peanut Avocado Roll

$7.00

Pepper Tuna & Avocado Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Salmon Jalapeno Roll

$7.00

Salmon Mango Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tuna

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.00

White Tuna Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Lobster Tempura Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

A LA CARTE SUSHI

Sushi (1 pc per order with rice) sashimi (2 pcs per order no rice)

Black Tobiko

$4.00

Crab Stick

$4.00

Eel

$4.00

Fluke

$4.00

Ikura

$4.00

Inari

$4.00

Masago

$4.00

Octopus

$4.00

Pepper Tuna

$4.00

Red Clam

$4.00

Red Tobiko

$4.00

Salmon

$4.00

Scallop

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Squid

$4.00

Striped Bass

$4.00

Tamago

$4.00

Tuna

$4.00

Wasabi Tobiko

$4.00

Yellow Tail

$4.00

SPECIAL ROLLS

All roll Served with Caviar

007 Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, crab meat & avocado inside, topped w. salmon, crunch and caviar with special sauce

Amazing Tuna Roll

$15.00

Chop spicy tuna, temperature white tuna, topped w. black pepper tuna, avocado and honey wasabi mayo

Angry Lobster Roll

$20.00

Fresh lobster, cucumber, mango wrapped in pink soybean pepper, top with tuna, white tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado, served chef’s special sauce

Birds of Paradise Roll

$15.00

Salmon and mango inside, topped with tuna and avocado, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and fresh garlic

Black Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura with asparagus inside, spicy tuna outside with crunch, tobiko, and scallion on top

Chili Roll

$15.00

Spicy crunchy crab inside, salmon outside, spicy sriracha on top

Crazy Angel Roll

$15.00

Cajun tuna, tempura asparagus w. tuna, salmon, white fish, eel, crunch & caviar on top w. special sauce

Dancing Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, eel, crab meat & cream cheese, deep fried w. caviar & special sauce

Deep Sea Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, kano, and cucumber inside topped with salmon, scallop, avocado, and 4-color tobiko on top

Double Double

$15.00

Spicy crunchy crab inside, shrimp outside

Double Toro

$15.00

Spicy avocado, asparagus and cucumber topped w. toro of salmon and yellowtail

Fancy Lobster

$16.00

Tempura lobster avocado inside, topped with lobster salad crunch, wasabi caviar & eel sauce

Golden Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango and red tobiko

Golden Dream Roll

$15.00

Fried shrimp and avocado inside, topped with mango & serve w. mango sauce and wasabi caviar

Green Devil Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber wrapped with green soy paper & eel sauce

Gyu Filet Mignon Roll

$20.00

Pepper tuna and asparagus, topped with sliced filet mignon, jalapeño and garlic

Heaven Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy crab and mango inside, topped with eel, avocado, and red tobiko

Jungle Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy scallop inside with eel, avocado, scallion and tobiko on top

Kamikaze

$15.00

Fried shrimp & spicy tuna inside, topped with tuna & eel

Lobster Roll

$15.00

Tempura roll of lobster salad, asparagus, crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, topped with Avocado

Magic Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, tobiko w. special seaweed paper & chef special sauce on the side

Mars

$15.00

Crunchy lobster salad inside, topped with salmon & tuna

Mighty

$15.00

Salmon & mango inside, spicy tuna & lobster salad on top

Million Dollar Roll

$15.00

Lobster tempura inside w. tuna, salmon, yellowtail, lobster salad & avocado on top with eel sauce & caviar

Mind Eraser (No Rice)

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, white tuna, lobster salad, avocado & jalapeno, topped w. king carb, served w. chef’s special sauce

New York Roll

$15.00

Inside spicy tuna, yellowtail crunch, topped w. spicy crunchy scallop, caviar & special sauce

Out of Control Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna and spicy yellowtail topped with crunchy spicy crab

Pacific Roll

$15.00

Crunch spicy tuna, topped w. tempura lobster & avocado special sauce

Perfect Match Roll

$15.00

Spicy snow crab and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, super white tuna, avocado, and wasabi tobiko

Perfect Naruto

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado & caviar rolled in thinly sliced cucumber, served with special sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh tuna

Sandwich Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, eel, avocado, kani, wrapped in soy paper, topped w. three color tobiko

Smithtown Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy salmon and avocado inside, salmon on top

Snow White

$15.00

Crunchy spicy scallop inside, topped with white tuna & white fish, honey wasabi sauce

Spiderman Roll

$20.00

Tempura soft shell crab avocado & cucumber inside, topped w. crunch spicy tuna & eel sauce

Sunset

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, fried banana and lobster salad rolled w. yellow soy bean paper, special sauce

Victory Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy snow crab inside, pepper tuna, avocado and wasabi caviar on top, honey wasabi mayo

Wasabi Roll

$15.00

Pepper tuna, asparagus, and mango inside topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi peas and honey wasabi mayo

Wild Ginger

$15.00

Pepper tuna & avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna

Wow Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy tuna & avocado, topped with eel tempura, caviar & special sauce

ENTRÉE FROM SUSHI BAR

Served with hot & sour or miso soup and ginger salad

American Deluxe Sushi

$25.00

3 pieces each tuna, yellowtail, salmon and 1 tuna avocado roll

Chirashi

$25.00

Variety of fish and pickles on a bed of sushi rice

Crunchy Spicy Roll Platter

$18.00

Crunchy spicy salmon roll, crunchy spicy tuna roll & crunchy spicy yellowtail roll

Salmon Don

$25.00

12 pcs of tuna or salmon on a bed of sushi rice

Salmon Lover

$25.00

4 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll

Sashimi Dinner

$25.00

18 pieces chef’s choice fish of the day

Sashimi For 2

$55.00

36 pieces of chef’s special sashimi

Smithtown Platter

$25.00

8 pieces tuna sashimi and 8 pieces salmon sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi For 2

$60.00

10 pieces sushi, 21 pieces sashimi and 2 special rolls (chef’s choice)

Sushi and Sashimi For 1

$25.00

6 pieces sushi chef’s choice, 10 pieces sashimi chef’s choice and 1 tuna roll

Sushi Dinner

$25.00

10 pieces chef’s choice fish of the day and 1 tuna roll

Sushi For 2

$55.00

16 pieces of chef’s special sushi and 2 special roll chef’s choice

Tuna Don

$25.00

12 pcs of tuna or salmon on a bed of sushi rice

Tuna Lover

$25.00

4 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll

Unagi Don

$25.00

Sliced smoked eel over sushi rice

Vegetarian Sushi

$18.00

7 pieces assorted vegetable sushi and 1 AAC roll

SUSHI ROLL COMBO

3 Regular Roll Combo

$18.00

5 Regular Roll Combo

$30.00

2 Special Roll Combo

$28.00

3 Special Roll Combo

$42.00

MEAT

Vietnamese Pork Chop

$20.00

Wok Filet Mignon

$25.00

Sauteed diced filet mignon with scallion & onion

Crispy Chicken & Shrimp w. Honey Walnut

$25.00

Hunan Beef

$20.00

Flank steak with chillie pepper

Sizzling Short Rib

$25.00

Crispy Duck w. Mix Vegetable

$25.00

Katsu Chicken

$18.00

Sesame Chicken (White Meat)

$18.00

General Tso’s Chicken (White Meat)

$18.00

Crispy Beef

$20.00

Thai Casserole

$25.00

Vegetable, chicken, shrimp or beef

Japanese Teriyaki with

Broccoli in Garlic sauce with

Thai Red Curry Sauce with

String Bean in Garlic sauce with

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce with

Wok Glazed Ginger with

Szechuan Peppercorn with

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables with

Steamed Mixed Vegetables with

Szchuan pepper Chicken Shrimp

$25.00

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Thai Basil Chichen

$18.00

Thai Basil Beef

$25.00

SEAFOOD

Surf & Turf

$35.00

Grilled lobster tail (5 oz), filet mignon (8 oz) w. spicy chef homemade sauce

Szechuan Snapper

$25.00

Red snapper fish with spicy Szechuan sauce

Soy Ginger Stripbass

$25.00

Shredd ginger & scallion over stripbass with soy ginger sauce

Hong Kong Style Fluke

$25.00

Sauteed fluke with ginger & scallion on white wine sauce

Grilled Sea Scallop (Sizzling)

$25.00

Sauteed with season vegetable

Stuff Eggplant (5 pcs)

$25.00

Stuffed with chopped shrimp and deep fried with black bean sauce

Asian Grill Shrimp (Sizzling)

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp over seasonal vegetable with house special sauce

MEE & NOODLE

Choice of: Vegetable/Chicken/Beef/Shrimp/Pork

Pad Thai (Rice Noodle)

$12.00

Singapore Rice Noodle (Rice Noodle)

$12.00

Chow Fun

$12.00

Soba

$12.00

Udon

$12.00

Lo Mein

$12.00

Fried Rice

$12.00

Thai Summer Fried Rice

$12.00

Pan Pan Noodle (Angle Hair)

$15.00

Roast Duck Fried Rice

$15.00

Plain lo Mein

$10.00

NOODLE SOUP

Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.00

Vegetable Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.00

Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup

$13.00

Wild Ginger Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

House Special Ramen Noodle Soup

$15.00

Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

SIDE ORDER OF VEGETABLES

With Fresh Garlic

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Sautéed Baby Bok Choy

$10.00

Japanese Side Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$1.00+

Eel Sauce

$1.00+

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00+

Ponzu sauce

$1.00+

Ginger Dressing

$1.00+

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00+

Mango Sauce

$1.00+

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

$1.00+

Crunch

$1.00+

Ginger

$1.00+

Wasabi

$1.00+

Chinese Side Sauce

Brown Sauce

$2.00

White Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Sauce

$2.00

General Tso Sauce

$2.00

Sesame Sauce

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$2.00

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Sesame peanut Sauce

$1.00

Hot Chili Sauce

$1.00

Duck Sauce

$1.00+

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Browns Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Crispy Noodle with Duck Sauce

$3.00

Chicken Nugget

$10.00

Half Roll Menu

##Golden Dream Roll

$8.00

Fried shrimp and avocado inside, topped with mango & serve w. mango sauce and wasabi caviar

##Golden Dragon

$8.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango and red tobiko

##Smithtown Roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy salmon and avocado inside, salmon on top

##Red Dragon Roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh tuna

##Green Devil Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber wrapped with green soy paper & eel sauce

##Amazing Tuna Roll

$8.00

Chop spicy tuna, temperature white tuna, topped w. black pepper tuna, avocado and honey wasabi mayo

##Birds of Paradise Roll

$8.00

Salmon and mango inside, topped with tuna and avocado, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and fresh garlic

##Heaven Roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy crab and mango inside, topped with eel, avocado, and red tobiko

##Wild Ginger

$8.00

Pepper tuna & avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna

##Double Toro

$8.00

Spicy avocado, asparagus and cucumber topped w. toro of salmon and yellowtail

##Double Double

$8.00

Spicy crunchy crab inside, shrimp outside

##New York Roll

$8.00

Inside spicy tuna, yellowtail crunch, topped w. spicy crunchy scallop, caviar & special sauce

##Crazy Angel Roll

$8.00

Cajun tuna, tempura asparagus w. tuna, salmon, white fish, eel, crunch & caviar on top w. special sauce

##Jungle Roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy scallop inside with eel, avocado, scallion and tobiko on top

##Black Dragon

$8.00

Shrimp tempura with asparagus inside, spicy tuna outside with crunch, tobiko, and scallion on top

##Chili Roll

$8.00

Spicy crunchy crab inside, salmon outside, spicy sriracha on top

##Out of Control Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna and spicy yellowtail topped with crunchy spicy crab

##Wasabi Roll

$8.00

Pepper tuna, asparagus, and mango inside topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi peas and honey wasabi mayo

##Deep Sea Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, kano, and cucumber inside topped with salmon, scallop, avocado, and 4-color tobiko on top

##Perfect Match Roll

$8.00

Spicy snow crab and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, super white tuna, avocado, and wasabi tobiko

##Kamikaze

$8.00

Fried shrimp & spicy tuna inside, topped with tuna & eel

##Mars

$8.00

Crunchy lobster salad inside, topped with salmon & tuna

##Lobster Roll

$8.00

Tempura roll of lobster salad, asparagus, crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, topped with Avocado

##Victory Roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy snow crab inside, pepper tuna, avocado and wasabi caviar on top, honey wasabi mayo

Catering Menu

This catering menu is designed for a minimum of 10 people, but we may modify the portion of the dishes if you have larger number of guests. We may also substitute the dishes according to your dietary needs.

Kitchen Menu A

$200.00

Thai Spring Roll, Ginger Salad, Thai Sesame Chicken, Mild Mango Sauce, Mix Vegetables, Low Mein

Kitchen Menu B

$250.00

Chicken Satay, Calamari Salad, Chicken & Shrimp Honey Walnuts, Grilled Chicken Summer Fried Rice, Glazed Ginger Sauce, Eggplant Garlic Sauce

Kitchen Menu C

$280.00

Bangkok Dumpling(pork & shrimp), Grilled Salmon salad, Basil Sauteed Flank Steak, Pad Thai House Special, Wok Grilled Garlic Shrimp

Sushi Menu A

$180.00

Choice of 10 regular classic rolls, specialty 6 rolls

Sushi Menu B

$200.00

20 pieces of assorted sushi chef choice, choice of 10 regular classic rolls, specialty 6 rolls

Sushi Menu C

$250.00

Crazy Taco, 20 pieces assorted sushi chef choice, choice of 10 regular classic rolls, specialty 6 rolls

Appetizer

Thai Spring Roll (25 pieces )

$40.00

Steam or Fr Chicken Dumping

$50.00

Edamame

$40.00

Tamarind Honey Rib

$60.00

Bangkok dumpling

$50.00

Chili Fried Calamari

$60.00

Salad

Ginger Salad

$25.00

Kani Salad

$35.00

Japanese Seaweed Salad

$35.00

Avocado Salad

$35.00

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$45.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado Salad

$45.00

Sushi

10 Classic Rolls Combo

$60.00

2 California roll, 2 crunch spicy tuna roll, 2 crunch spicy salmon Roll , 2 shrimp tempura Roll , 2 avocado cucumber Roll.

10 Classic Rolls and 5 special Rolls Combo

$125.00

2 California roll, 2 crunch spicy tuna roll,2 crunch spicy salmon Roll,2 shrimp tempura Roll ,2 avocado cucumberRoll. 1 Smithtown roll ,1 wild Ginger roll ,1 Golden Dream ,1 Red dragon

10 Speical Rolls

$125.00

Wow Roll, Golden Dragon roll,Wild Ginger roll ,Smithtown roll , Amazing tuna ,Chili Roll, Red Dragon Roll,Pacific Roll,Kamikaze Roll, Deep Sea Roll .

Sushi & sashimi

$140.00

20 piece assorted sushi and 30 assorted piece sashimi

Hot Entree

Crispy sesame Chicken ( white meat)

$50.00

General tso Chicken (white meat )

$50.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$60.00

Beef Teriyaki OR Salmon Teriyaki

$80.00

Crispy Beef

$80.00

Ginger Scallion Fluke

$80.00

Noodle &Mee

Pai Thai

$40.00

Singapore Rice Noodles

$40.00

Chow Fun

$40.00

Fried Rice

$40.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bottle Sparking water

$10.00

Bottle Still water

$10.00

Virgin Pina / strawberry Colada

$6.00

Japanese soda

$6.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Juice

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Sakes

Hot sake

$5.00+

Cold sake

$16.00

Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Fried Green Tea Ice Cream

$8.00

Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Truffle

Manhantan Truffle

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Truffle

$7.00

Coconut Gelato Truffle

$7.00

Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.00

Rainbow Cookies Cake

$8.00
