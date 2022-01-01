Main picView gallery

Yasouvlaki Greek cuisine

1568 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10128

Popular Items

Xoriatiki Salad
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Chicken Breast Souvlaki Skewer

Appetizers

Halloumi

$15.00

Grilled Imported Soft Cheese | Assorted Roasted Vegetables | Lemon Dressing

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Crispy Fried Calamari - Zucchini - Yasou Sauce

Loukaniko App

$16.00

Homemade Greek Leek Sausage | Sautéed Kale | Toasted Bread | Grilled Lemon

Spanakopita

$13.00

Spinach Pie

Yasou Style Greek Fries

Yasou Style Greek Fries

$10.00

Ranch Feta Sauce | Imported Oregano

Saganaki

$15.00

Crispy Fried Cheese - Hot Honey - Grilled Lemon

Oktapodi

$20.00

Char-Grilled Octopus | Fingerling Potatoes | Red Onions | Fennel | Capers | Roasted Tomatoes | Tomato Vinaigrette

Keftedakia

$15.00

Authentic Beef & Lamb Greek Meatballs - Tzatziki Spread - Toasted Pita

Zucchini Sticks

$16.00

Seasoned Zucchini sliced coated and fried served with a yogurt dip

Feta Cheese

$11.00

Barrel Aged Imported Greek Cheese - EVOO - Imported Greek Oregano

Avgolemono Soup

$9.00
Falafel App

Falafel App

$15.00

Roasted Chickpeas | Yogurt Mint Sauce | Pita

Giouvarlakia

$9.00

2 Meatballs with Rice

Gigantes

Gigantes

$12.00

Greek Giant Bean | Tomato Sauce | Root Vegetables | Feta |

Dips

Tzatziki

$8.00

Greek Yogurt | Cucumber | Garlic | Dill | Pita Bread

Roasted Eggplant

$9.00

Roasted Eggplant | Red Peppers | Grilled Onions | Pita Bread

Spicy Feta

$10.00

Feta - Spicy Peppers - Sundried Tomatoes

Hummus

$9.00

Chickpeas | Lemon | Garlic | EVOO

Taramosalata

$10.00

Greek Caviar Spread

Dip Combo

$22.00

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side Of Pita

$2.00

Salads

Xoriatiki Salad

$18.00

Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Oregano - Peppers - Red Wine Vinaigrette

Prasini Salad

$17.00

Romain Lettuce - Scallions - Dill - Feta - Lemon Vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout Salad

Brussel Sprout Salad

$18.00

Shredded Brussel Sprouts | Almonds | Kefalograviera Cheese | Sundried Tomatoes | Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Greek Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romain Lettuce - Greek Paximadi - Kefalograviera Cheese - Caesar Dressing

Dakos Salad

$18.00

Greek Paximadi - Tomatoes - Feta - Red Onions - Capers - Tomato Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted Beets | Fried Halloumi | Walnuts | Arugula | Balsamic Glaze

Gyro Sandwhiches

Pork Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated Roasted Pork - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated Pork Skewer - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Tzatziki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Salmon Souvlaki Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Salmon - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Swordfish Souvlaki Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Swordfish - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Shrimp Souvlaki Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated Roasted Chicken - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Chicken Thigh Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated Chicken Thigh Skewer - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Chicken Breast Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated Chicken Breast Skewer - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Kefta Sandwich

$12.00

Minced Beef & Lamb Marinated Skewer - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Loukaniko Sandwich

$12.00

Country Pork & Leek Sausage - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Falafel Sandwich

$11.00

Falafels - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Tzatziki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita

Sticks

Pork Souvlaki Skewer

$6.00

Kefta Skewer

$7.00

Salmon Skewer

$8.00

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

Swordfish Skewer

$9.00

Chicken Thigh Souvlaki Skewer

$6.00

Marinated Chicken Thigh

Chicken Breast Souvlaki Skewer

$6.00

Marinated Chicken Breast

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Pork Gyro Side

$7.00

Side Tabouli

$6.00

Side Xoriatiki Salad

$9.00

Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Oregano - Peppers - Red Wine Vinaigrette

Side Prasini Salad

$9.00

Romain Lettuce - Scallions - Dill - Feta - Lemon Vinaigrette

Lemon Potatoes

$7.00

Garlic - Lemon Juice - Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chicken Gyro Side

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Char Grilled Asparagus

Side Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Pan Seared Shredded Brussel Sprouts

Side Falafel

$7.00

x3 Piece Falafel

Fingerling potatoes

$9.00

Platters

Quarter Grilled Chicken

Pork Gyro Platter

$21.00

Marinated Roasted Pork - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasou Sauce

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$20.00

X2 Marinated Pork Skewers - Greek Tabouli- Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce -Yasouvlaki Sauce

Salmon Souvlaki Platter

$24.00

X2 Grilled Salmon Skewers- Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasouvlaki Sauce

Swordfish Souvlaki Platter

$27.00

X2 Grilled Swordfish - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce - Yasouvlaki Sauce

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$24.00

X2 Grilled Shrimp Skewers - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki - Tzatziki Sauce -Yasouvlaki Sauce

Chicken Gyro Platter

$21.00

Marinated Roasted Chicken | Greek Tabouli | Fries | Pita | Tzatziki Sauce | Yasouvlaki Sauce

Chicken Thigh Souvlaki Platter

$20.00

X2 Marinated Chicken Thigh Skewers | Greek Tabouli | Fries | Pita | Tzatziki Sauce | Yasouvlaki Sauce

Chicken Breast Souvlaki Platter

$20.00

X2 Marinated Chicken Breast Skewers | Greek Tabouli | Fries | Pita | Tzatziki Sauce | Yasouvlaki Sauce

Kefta Platter

$21.00

X2 Minced Beef & Lamb Marinated Skewer - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce -Yasouvlaki Sauce

Loukaniko Platter

$21.00

Country Pork & Leek Sausage - Greek Tabouli - Fries - Pita - Tzatziki Sauce -Yasouvlaki Sauce

Falafel Platter

$21.00

X5 Fried Falafel Balls | Greek Tabouli | Fries | Pita | Tzatziki Sauce | Yasouvlaki Sauce

Mixed Seafood Grill

$68.00

X2 Shrimp Souvlaki | X2 Salmon Souvlaki | Swordfish Souvlaki | Octopus | X2 Falafel | Roasted Veggies | Greek Tabouli | Fries | Pita | Tzatziki | Yasouvlaki Sauce

Mixed Grill

$62.00

Chicken Thigh Souvlaki | Chicken Breast | Souvlaki Pork Souvlaki | Chicken Gyro | Pork Gyro | Kefta | Loukaniko | X2 Falafel | Roasted Veggies | Greek Tabouli | Fries | Pita | Tzatziki Sauce | YaSouvlaki Sauce

Entrees

Moussaka

Moussaka

$24.00

Eggplant - Potatoes - Seasoned Beef Sauce - Béchamel

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Grilled Marinated Lamb Chops | Fingerling Potatoes | Pan Seared Brussel Sprouts | Grilled Lemon | Greek Lemon Sauce

Grilled Half Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ Yogurt | Greek Spiced | Herbs | Smashed Potatoes

Mediterranean Spiced Salmon

$31.00

Roasted Salmon | Hummus | Grilled Asparagus | Chickpeas | Chive Oil

Giaourtlou

Giaourtlou

$24.00

X3 Kefta Skewers | Tomato Sauce | Yogurt Cream | Pita

Seared Branzino

$35.00

Pan Seared | Seared Brussel Sprouts | Lemon Butter Sauce

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$25.00Out of stock

Marinated Lamb Burger | Halloumi Cheese | Tomato | | Yogurt Mint Sauce | Pickled Red Onions | Arugula | French Fries

Beef Platter

Beef Platter

$25.00

2 Beef Skewer | Fries | Greek Salad | Pita | Tzatziki

Beef Stifado (Stew)

$28.00

Beef Stew | Carrots | Onions | Garlic | Rice

Grilled Half Chicken

$28.00

Grilled Bonless Half Chicken | Lemon Potatoes | Vegetable Rice

Extras

Side Of Tzatziki

$2.00

Side Of Yasouvlaki Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Pita

$2.00

Side of Feta Ranch

$2.00

Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Souroti Sparkling Water

$3.00+

Poland Spring

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Epsa Orange

$3.00

Epsa Lemonaid

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Zagori Flat Water

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Greek Tea

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Frappe

$6.00

Greek Camomile Tea

$5.00

Beers

Mythos Lager

$9.00

Fix Lager

$9.00

Alfa Lager

$9.00

Brooklyn IPA

$9.00

Coney Island Pilsner

$9.00

Septem Pilsner

$9.00

Crazy Donkey I.P.A.

$11.00

Heineken

$9.00

White Wine

Moschofilero, Kyklos

$12.00+

Assyrtiko, Lykovouno

$12.00+

Assyrtiko, Santorini

$16.00+

Savignon Blanc, Amethystos

$13.00+

Savatiano, Sokos

$12.00+

Malagouzia, Costa Lazaridi

$13.00+

Chardonnay, Amalagos Ploes

$13.00+

Retsina, Kehribari

$11.00+

Assyrtiko, Ktima Voyatzi

$12.00+

Red Wine

Agiorgitiko, Lafazanis

$12.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Oenodea

$11.00+

Merlot, Chateau Julia

$15.00+

Agiorgitiko, Cavino Grande Reserve

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hatzimihalis Kapnias

$18.00+Out of stock

Syrah, Avantis Estate

$15.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hatzimihalis Erythros

$12.00+

Xinomavros, Kamkoutis Kourites

$12.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Mega Spilia

$16.00+

Other Wines

ProGreco, Brut, Zitsa

$12.00+

Moschofilero, Iera, Rosé

$14.00+

Roditis-Syrah, Cavino Ionos

$11.00+

Muscat, Kourtaki

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1568 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10128

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

