Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray

5692 South 900 E

Murray, UT 84121

Popular Items

Raging Bull
Godzilla
The Enso

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg

$8.49+

Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.

Raging Bull

Raging Bull

$8.49+

Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.

Liz's Chicken

Liz's Chicken

$9.49+

A healthy option of brown rice, avocado, veggies, char-grilled chicken breast, chili paste and fresh lime juice. A side of cilantro lime dressing finishes this popular dish.

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$8.49+

A japanese style bbq sauce sautéed with veggies and char-grilled chicken over rice. Spicy sriracha sauce finishes this lively offering.

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$8.49+

Yoshi's house made sweet-n-sour sauce over pineapple, char-grilled chicken, fajita veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$8.49+

A mild curry stew with carrots and onions over char-grilled chicken and rice. Toasted coconut completes the dish.

Peanut Chicken

Peanut Chicken

$8.49+

A peanut sauté with chicken, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds

Raspberry Chicken

Raspberry Chicken

$8.49+

A Yoshi's original. Our raspberry vinaigrette sautéd with craisins, walnuts then served over tempura chicken and rice. Finished with bleu cheese

Tempura Chicken

Tempura Chicken

$8.49+

Char-grilled chicken and veggies tempura battered and fried, served over rice with a side of teriyaki sauce.

Sweet Chili Chicken

Sweet Chili Chicken

$8.49+

Yoshi's own sweet chili sauce over tempura chicken and fajita style veggies. Finished with avocado.

Cilantro Lime

Cilantro Lime

$8.99+

A cilantro lime dressing with tempura chicken, bell peppers, and onions. Served over rice and finished with avocado.

Kobe Beef

Kobe Beef

$9.49+

Teriyaki sauce over grilled steak and steamed veggies. Served over rice and finished with toasted sesame seeds

Yakiniku

Yakiniku

$9.49+

A black pepper Japanese style bbq sauce sautéd with grilled steak and veggies. Served over rice and finished with avocado.

Tempura Shrimp Bowl

Tempura Shrimp Bowl

$9.99+

Tempura shrimp and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.

Reloaded Shrimp

Reloaded Shrimp

$9.99+

Our most popular shrimp bowl! Tempura shrimp served on rice. Topped with spicy mayo, avocado, and scallions. paired with a side of Yoshi's yummy teriyaki sauce

Sunset Shrimp

Sunset Shrimp

$9.99+

Our homemade sticky sweet orange sauce served over tempura shrimp and tempura sweet potatoes. Finished with toasted coconut.

Medusa Noodle

Medusa Noodle

$9.99+

A spicy noodle, shrimp, and vegetable sauté. Finished with spicy mayo and avocado

Tempura Veggie Bowl

Tempura Veggie Bowl

$8.49+

Tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Veggie Bowl

Teriyaki Veggie Bowl

$8.49+

Teriyaki sauce over steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.

Sushi

California Roll

California Roll

$3.29+

Crab, cucumber, avocado and toasted sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$4.29+

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.

Samurai

Samurai

$5.59+

Yoshi's shrimp and avocado style ceviche. Avocado, shichimi and toasted sesame seeds wrap this popular offering up.

Godzilla

Godzilla

$4.99+

Yoshi's go to tempura style roll. Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions

Vegas

Vegas

$5.99+

Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu

Marios Madness

Marios Madness

$5.49+

Grilled salmon, red bell pepper and cream cheese. Finished with spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions

Matrix Roll

Matrix Roll

$4.99+

Shrimp and avocado. Finished with Yoshi's house spicy mayo, tempura crispies and scallions

Lotus Roll

Lotus Roll

$4.99+

A vegetarians dream tempura style sushi roll filled with veggies and cream cheese. Served with our spicy gyoza sauce for dipping

Super Spicy Tuna

Super Spicy Tuna

$8.99+

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo. Topped with shichimi and sriracha for some extra kick!

King Kong Roll

King Kong Roll

$8.99+

A Spicy tempura roll with tuna, avocado, shrimp and shichimi. Finished with chili paste, cilantro lime and tempura crispies

Ninja Roll

Ninja Roll

$8.99+

Tempura style sushi roll with a kick! Yellow fin tuna, avocado, serrano pepper, shrimp and cilantro. Served with cilanto lime dressing

Salads

Sesame Ginger Salad

Sesame Ginger Salad

$8.99+

Our most popular salad! Green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken breast, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges and wonton chips. Served with a side of our homemade honey mustard dressing.

Asian Steak

Asian Steak

$8.99+

Green leaf lettuce with grilled steak, mandarin oranges, scallions, sesame seeds and wonton chips. Served with a side of our toasted sesame seed dressing

Cranberry Walnut

Cranberry Walnut

$8.99+

Green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken breast, walnuts, craisins, honey crisp apples, and blue cheese. Served with a side of our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$2.99+

Green leaf lettuce with cucumbers, and carrots. Served with a side of our house ginger dressing

Okinawa

Okinawa

$5.99+Out of stock

Green leaf lettuce, fresh mangoes, strawberries, candied walnuts and toasted coconut with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.49+

Traditional soothing broth with tofu and scallions

Miso Chicken Noodle

Miso Chicken Noodle

$6.99

Char grilled chicken breast, noodles, in our traditional soothing miso broth with a hint of sriracha and scallions.

Tokyo

Tokyo

$6.99

Char grilled chicken breast, noodles, in our traditional soothing miso broth with a hint of sriracha and scallions.

Firecracker

Firecracker

$2.99+

Spicy hot-n-sour style broth with rice scallions and wonton chips

Bonsai

Bonsai

$3.99+

***SEASONAL OFFERING*** Our famous butternut squash soup. Applewood bacon and scallions to finish

Combos

The Enso

The Enso

$12.99

A raging bowl rice bowl served with a half godzilla.

The DaVinci

The DaVinci

$12.99

The sweet chili chicken rice bowl served with a 5 piece order of potstickers.

The Zen

The Zen

$13.99

The Liz rice bowl served with a half samurai roll.

The Wasatch

The Wasatch

$11.99

A teriyaki chicken and vegetable rice bowl served with a pork and vegetable eggroll.

Sides

Edamame

Edamame

$2.99+

Steamed soybeans with sea salt.

Eggroll

Eggroll

$2.49

Fried pork and vegetable eggroll. Served with Yoshi's sweet-n-sour

Gyoza

Gyoza

$2.49

Fried pork and vegetables dumplings. 3 per order and served with our spicy gyoza dipping sauce

Side Tempura Shrimp

Side Tempura Shrimp

$3.99+

Side Tempura Veggies

$3.99+

Veggie Eggrolls

$2.49

White Rice

$2.99+

Brown Rice

$2.99+

Noodles

$3.99+

Side of Veggies

$2.49

Side of Broccoli

$1.49

Side of Tofu

$1.99

Specials

Dynamite Chicken

Dynamite Chicken

$8.49+

Spicy teriyaki over grilled chicken and rice

Cilantro Lime Chicken

Cilantro Lime Chicken

$8.99+
Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$10.99+

A noodles stir-fry with vegetable sauce and vegetables and chicken garnished with sesame seeds

Medusa

Medusa

$11.99+

A shrimp and noodles sauté with vegetables in our sweet chili glaze garnished with avocado

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$9.49+

Teriyaki sauce over grilled salmon steamed veggies, sesame seeds and green onions

Kokonatsu

$8.99+
Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$7.99+

Sweet beef sauté with tofu, vegetables served over rice, garnished with green onions and sesame seeds

Dessert

Chocolate Covered Fortune Cookie

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Bottled Juice

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Rice Platters

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg Platter

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg Platter

$49.99
Raging Bull Platter

Raging Bull Platter

$49.99

Liz's Chicken Platter

$54.99

Kobe Beef Platter

$54.99

Red Dragon Platter

$54.99

Hawaiian Chicken Platter

$52.99

Curry Chicken Platter

$52.99

Peanut Chicken Platter

$54.99

Yakiniku Platter

$54.99

Tempura Shrimp Platter

$59.99

Raspberry Chicken Platter

$54.99

Tempura Chicken Platter

$59.99

Reloaded Shrimp Platter

$59.99

Tempura Veggie Platter

$59.99

Sweet Chili Chicken Platter

$54.99

Sushi Platters

Chef Roll Platter

Chef Roll Platter

$54.99

The best Roll Platter EVER MADE in the history of the universe. A platter tray with 7 sushi rolls: 2 Godzillas, 2 Matrix, 1 Mario's Madness, 1 Vegas and 1 Samurai

Cali Platter

$49.99

1/2 Chef Roll

$34.99

Salad Platters

Sesame Salad Platter

$54.99

Cranberry Walnut Platter

$54.99

Asian Steak Platter

$54.99

Okinawa Platter

$54.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$54.99

A platter tray with 28 pcs of pork and veggies and 22 pcs of pork and veggies potstickers

Half Appetizer

$39.99

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo Bottle

$8.00

Dressings

Cilantro Lime Bottle

$7.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette Bottle

$7.00

Honey Mustard Bottle

$7.00

Toasted Sesame Bottle

$7.00

Sauces

Teriyaki Bottle

$7.00

Dynamite Bottle

$7.00

Sweet Chili Bottle

$7.00

Hawaiian Bottle

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Location

5692 South 900 E, Murray, UT 84121

Directions

