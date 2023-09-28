CHOOSE CATEGORY

Plates

All plates served with plain naan
Combo 1

$9.99

One side & One Entree (all plates served with two slices plain naan). *Some of our items are prepared with nuts, coconuts, fish, eggs & milk. Please notify us of any allergy, intolerance or dietary restrictions before ordering. All foods made with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes & other Nepalese and Indian spices*

Combo 2

$10.99

One Side & Two Entrees (all plates served with two slices plain naan) *Some of our items are prepared with nuts, coconuts, fish, eggs & milk. Please notify us of any allergy, intolerance or dietary restrictions before ordering. All foods made with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes & other Nepalese and Indian spices*

Combo 3

$11.99

One Side & Three Entrees (all plates served with two slices plain naan) *Some of our items are prepared with nuts, coconuts, fish, eggs & milk. Please notify us of any allergy, intolerance or dietary restrictions before ordering. All foods made with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes & other Nepalese and Indian spices*

Family Meal (3-4ppl)

$36.00

Two Sides & Three Entrees (serves 3-4ppl) (also includes two slices of plain naan) *Some of our items are prepared with nuts, coconuts, fish, eggs & milk. Please notify us of any allergy, intolerance or dietary restrictions before ordering. All foods made with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes & other Nepalese and Indian spices*

Kids Meal

$5.99

2 chicken wings, wedge potato cut fries & apple juice

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (2)

$2.99

Additional Choices

Vegetable Samosa (1)

$1.25
Chicken Wings (4)

$5.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.00

Wedge Cut Potato Fries

$2.99
Pan Fried Chicken MoMo (5)

$5.99
Garlic Naan (Two slices)

$1.00
Garlic Cheese Naan (Two Slices)

$1.50

Cilantro

Chopped Onion

Mango Salsa

$0.50

Raita

$0.50

yogurt souce

Hot Sauce

Mint & Tamarind Sauce

A LA CARTE MENU

Chicken Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala (D)

$5.99+

Chicken Coconut Korma

$5.99+

Butter Chicken

$5.99+

Chicken Curry

$5.99+

Chicken Tikka Saag

$5.99+
Mango Chicken

$5.99+

Everest Chicken

$5.99+

Chicken Vindaloo

$5.99+

Annapurna Chicken

$5.99+

Vegetable Curries

Paneer Masala

$5.00+

Saag Paneer

$5.99+

Vegetable Coconut Korma

$5.99+
Vegetable Curry

$5.99+

Steamed Vegetables (16oz)

$5.99

Lamb Curries

Everest Lamb

$7.99+

Lamb Coconut Korma

$7.99+

Lamb Saag

$7.99+

Lamb Curry

$7.99+

Lamb Boti Masala

$7.99+

Grill Items

Malai Chicken (3 or 5)

$6.99+
Chicken Tandoori (2 or 4)

$5.99+

(Comes with bone)

Sides

Vegetable Chow Mein

$2.99+

Basmati Rice

$2.99+

Salad

$3.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

DRINK MENU

Juice

Mango Nectar Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Homemade Drinks (16oz)

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Strawberry Lassi

$4.99

Iced Chai

$3.99

Fountain Drinks (16oz)

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks (20oz)

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottle Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50