Everest Curry Kitchen Express Murray, UT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5692 S 900 E Suite D7, Murray, UT 84121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine
4.4 • 864
151 E 6100 S STE 100 Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
Taqueria 27 Fashion Place
No Reviews
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2, Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
No Reviews
6014 State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Murray
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant