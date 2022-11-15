Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yummy Fusion

No reviews yet

440 US Route 130

East Windsor, NJ 08520

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Pork & Chicken Gyoza
Philadelphia Roll

Soup

Clear soup

$3.45

Japanese flavor soup with mushroom and scallion

Coconut soup

$6.50

coconut flavor soup with little spicy, mushroom, pepper, onion and Chinese pakchoi cabbage

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.95

hot and sour soup with tofu, fungus, chicken and enoki mushroom

Miso soup

$3.95

soy paste soup with tofu and seaweed

Tom yum soup

Tom yum soup

$6.50

sour & spicy soup w mushroom, pepper, onion, Chinese pakchoi cabbage & the meet your choose

Yummy dumpling soup

$4.45

home made wonton with Japanese clear soup

Salad

Avocado Salad

$5.95

house green salad topped with sliced avocado

House Green Salad

$4.95

mixed green with house special ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$6.50

imitation crabmeat & cucumber mixed with tobiko & Japanese mayonnaise

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.95

pan seared salmon skin with mixed green and special sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

seasond fresh seaweed w sesame seeds

Spicy Kani Salad

$7.95

imitation crabmeat & cucumber mixed with tobiko & spicy Japanese mayonnaise

Yummy Salad

$7.95

Sushi Appetizer

Yu Dragon Ball

$11.95

crunchy spicy lobster salad and kani inside , wrapped in avocado with spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce & crunchy on top

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$14.95

a bowl of rice with the fish of your choice and seaweed salad and oshinko

Kimchi White Tuna

Kimchi White Tuna

$11.95

6 pc torched white tuna with Japanese chili powder, served with sesame lime sauce

Pepper Tuna

$12.95

pepper tuna tataki with special ginger dressing

Tako Ajillo

$12.95

torched octopus marinated with garlic flavor olive oil and cilantro in chef special sauce

Tuna Dumpling

Tuna Dumpling

$12.95

tuna sashimi fill out with avocado, seaweed salad, crabmeat & tempura flakes, drizzled with honey wasabi mayonnaise

Tuna Pizza

Tuna Pizza

$12.95

crispy tortilla with spicy tuna on the top with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce

Yellow Tail Japapeno

Yellow Tail Japapeno

$12.95

yellowtail with sliced jalapeno on top, served with special ponzu sauce

Crazy Tuna

$13.95

Golden Sake

$13.95

Kitchen Appetizer

Age Dashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried bean curd with bonito flakes

Beef Negimaki

Beef Negimaki

$10.95

sliced beef wrapped with fresh scallion, serve with teriyaki sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

deep fried shrimp with special coconut sauce

Crispy Calamari Salad

$8.95

fried calamary served with Thai chili sauce

Edamame

$5.75

steam Japanese soy beans with salt

Haru Maki

$5.50

Japanese spring roll with cabbage, carrot, peas starch, green beans, onion

Lettuce Wrap Chicken

Lettuce Wrap Chicken

$10.95

dice chicken sauteed with peppers and celery, served with lettuce

Mango Salad

$9.95

mango with spring mixed, topped with grilled chicken or shrimp with mango sauce

Pork & Chicken Gyoza

$6.95

Japanese dumpling with mixed pork and chicken

Rock Shrimp

$9.95

Roti Canai (India Pancake)

$6.84

Shumai

$5.95

Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

Japanese style deep fried vegetable and meat of choice

Thai Basil Roll

Thai Basil Roll

$10.95

Thai rice paper wrapped with shrimp, carrot, basil, snow peas and celery, served with peanut sauce & Thai sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.95
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.95

lightly grilled ball-shaped octopus

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Beef Satay

$8.95

Fried Oyster

$8.95

4pc oyster deep fried with special sauce

Steam Home Made Shumai

Steam Home Made Shumai

$9.95

Home made pork and shrimp shumai

Side Order

Brown Rice

$3.50

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Hot Oil

$1.00

Shiracha Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.95

White Rice

$2.95

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Sashimi

Egg Omelet Sashimi

$4.00

Fluke Sashimi

$4.50

Kani Sashimi

$5.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$4.00

Octopus Sashimi

$4.50

Red Clam Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Scallop Sashimi

$7.50

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$11.95

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Squid Sashimi

$5.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$4.50

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$7.90

Tobiko Sashimi

$6.00

Toro Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$6.00

Sushi

Eel Sushi

$3.75

Egg Omelet Sushi

$2.00

Fluke Sushi

$3.00

Kani Sushi

$2.50

Mackerel Sushi

$3.00

Octopus Sushi

$3.00

Red Clam Sushi

$3.00

Salmon Roe Sushi

$4.50

Salmon Sushi

$3.50

Scallop Sushi

$4.50

Sea Urchin Sushi

$6.95

Shrimp Sushi

$3.00

Smoke Salmon Sushi

$3.00

Squid Sushi

$3.50

Striped Bass Sushi

$2.50

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$3.95

Tobiko Sushi

$3.00

Tuna Sushi

$3.75

White Tuna Sushi

$3.00

Yellow Tail Sushi

$3.75

Roll o Handroll

Alaska Roll

$5.95

salmon and avocado

Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Peanut Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$4.75

Boston Roll

$5.50

shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise

California Roll

$5.50

kani, avocado and cucumber inside

Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.95

Crispy Calamari roll

$8.95

Crispy calamary roll

$8.95

Crunchy Spicy Crabmeat Roll

$6.50

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll

$6.95

Crunchy Spicy Shrimp Roll

$6.95

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Crunchy Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Dynamite Roll

$8.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$5.95

Eel cucumber roll

$5.95

Futo Maki

$5.50

kani, cucumber, avocado, tamago and oshinko inside

Kani Roll

$4.95

Mercer Roll

$7.95

baked salmon, avocado and seaweed salad inside

Oshinko roll

$5.50

Philadelphia Roll

$5.75

smoke salmon, cream cheese and cucumber inside

Rice Roll

$3.95

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.50

pan seared salmon skin with cucumber

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.95

shrimp cucumber roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

shrimp tempura with cucumber , avocado & tobico

Spider Roll

$11.95

fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado & masago inside

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$6.95

White Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.50

White Tuna Roll

$6.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$5.95

Special Rolls

Angel roll

Angel roll

$14.95

pepper tuna, cucumber, crunchy inside, eel and salmon on the top with honey wasabi sauce & eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

crunchy spicy tuna inside, avocado on the top

Dragon Roll

$12.95

eel & cucumber inside, avocado on the top

Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$15.95

shrimp, avocado & cucumber inside, lobster & kani salad on the top. with soy bean paper. mango & miso sauce

Golden Dream Roll

Golden Dream Roll

$14.50

shrimp tempura & avocado inside, slice mango on the top

Hatuna Matata Roll

Hatuna Matata Roll

$15.95

crunchy spicy tuna & cucumber inside, pepper tuna , avocado, wasabi tobiko on the top with spicy mayo

Hawaiian Roll

$14.95

deep fried roll wrapped with kani, avocado & cream cheese, mango salsa on top

Kamakaze Roll

$15.95

salmon tempura, jalapeno & asparagus inside with soy bean paper, spicy tuna and avocado on the top, serve with spicy mayo, eel sauce and miso sauce

King's Roll

$16.95

baked scallop, shrimp & crab with avocado inside, lobster on the top

Mermaid Roll

Mermaid Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna & avocado wrapped in paper thin cucumber, top with mango salsa and serve with Thai chili sauce

Naruto Roll

Naruto Roll

$15.95

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, king crab & tobiko inside, wrapped in paper thin cucumber with ponzu sauce

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lobster salad avocado and mango inside, wrapped with pink soy bean paper

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

kani, cucumber and avocado inside, assorted raw fish on the top

Spicy Girl Roll

$13.95

shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna on the top

Sun Shine Roll

$15.95

tuna, yellowtail & avocado inside, salmon & avocado on the top

Sweet Heart Roll

Sweet Heart Roll

$16.95

crunchy spicy shrimp, avocado inside, seared salmon on the top with cilantro mango salsa

Tornado Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura inside, eel & avocado on the top

Vegetable Special Roll

$12.50

oshinko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus and mango inside, sliced kiwi on the top

White Snow Roll

White Snow Roll

$14.95

crunchy spicy tuna, spicy salmon & avocado inside, torched white tuna on the top with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Yummy Special Roll

$18.95

soy bean paper wrapped fried lobster, asparagus inside, spicy tuna on the top, served with thai chili sauce

Godzilla roll

Godzilla roll

$11.95

Seaweed salad, Eel, White fish, Kani inside deep fried, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

East Winsor roll

$16.95

Ruby roll

$14.95

Kyoto roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura inside, avocado, spicy crab & crunchy on top

Hightstown roll

$12.95

Crunchy spicy yellow tail, avocado inside, salmon, pickle jalapeno on top with chilli sauce

Gaga roll

$12.95Out of stock

Crab tempura, avocado inside, salmon & mango on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Platter

Chirashi Dinner

$21.95

assorted fish over sushi rice

Combo Roll A

$15.95

california roll, crunchy spicy tuna roll, eel avocado roll

Combo Roll B

$17.95

crunchy spicy tuna roll, crunchy spicy salmon roll, crunchy spicy shrimp roll

Love Boat

$58.95

18pc sashimi, 10pc sushi with spicy tuna roll & dragon roll

Sashimi Dinner

$25.95

18pc assorted chef's choice fish

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$27.95

9pc of sashimi, 5pc of sushi with crunchy spicy tuna

Sushi Dinner

$24.95

9pc of assorted chef's choice sushi with tuna roll

Unagi Don

$19.95

sliced grilled eel on a bed of seasoned rice

Yummy Special Platter

$32.95

Noodle & Rice

Coconut Fried Rice with

$9.95

Coconut flavored fried rice with eggs, green peas, pineapple, onion and the meat of your choice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.95Out of stock

Lo Mein with

$8.95

Nabe Yaki Udon Soup

$14.95

Udon noodle soup with tempura shrimp, chicken, egg,

Pad Thai with

$11.95

Pineapple Fried Rice with

$9.95

Fried rice with egg, pineapple, green peas, onion and the meat of your choice

Thai Fried Rice

$9.95

Spicy fried rice with eggs, green peas, onion, pineapple and the meat of your choice

Udon Soup

$11.95

Jspanese noodle with carrot, celery, Chinese pakchoi cabbage and the meat your choice

Yaki Soba with

$11.95

Yaki Udon with

$11.95
Yummy Japanese Ramen with

Yummy Japanese Ramen with

$13.95

Ramen noodle with spinach, egg, fungus

Yu Fried Rice

$9.95

Fried rice with eggs, onion, peas and the meat your choice

Entree

Basil with

$12.95

Wok fried meat of your choicewith green pepper, red pepper, onion, shitake mushroom, mushroom, asparagus and Thai basil

Broccoli with

$12.95

broccoli & carrot sauted with meat of your choice

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

General Tso with

$12.95

Hot pepper & honey sauce with meat of your choice

Green Curry with

$13.95

Green curry sauce with snow peas, eggplant, basil leaf, carrot & the meat of your choice

Mango with

$13.95

Masaman Curry with

$13.95

Red Curry with

$13.95

red curry with fried tofu, eggplant, mushroom, onion, basil leaf, bell pepper and the meat of your choice

Sesame with

$12.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Tempura

$11.95

Teriyaki

$11.95

Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$5.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Homemade Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot tea

$1.00

Japanese soda

Strewberry

$4.50

Origenal

$4.50

Mochi Ice Cream

Strawberry Mochi

$3.95Out of stock

Vanilla Mochi

$3.95

Green Tea Mochi

$3.95

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Ginger Ice Cream

$3.95

Red Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Tempura ice cream

$5.95

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95

NY cheese cake

NY cheese cake

$6.95

Brownies

Brownies

$6.95
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
440 US Route 130, East Windsor, NJ 08520

