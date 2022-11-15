- Home
Yummy Fusion
440 US Route 130
East Windsor, NJ 08520
Popular Items
Soup
Clear soup
Japanese flavor soup with mushroom and scallion
Coconut soup
coconut flavor soup with little spicy, mushroom, pepper, onion and Chinese pakchoi cabbage
Hot & Sour Soup
hot and sour soup with tofu, fungus, chicken and enoki mushroom
Miso soup
soy paste soup with tofu and seaweed
Tom yum soup
sour & spicy soup w mushroom, pepper, onion, Chinese pakchoi cabbage & the meet your choose
Yummy dumpling soup
home made wonton with Japanese clear soup
Salad
Avocado Salad
house green salad topped with sliced avocado
House Green Salad
mixed green with house special ginger dressing
Kani Salad
imitation crabmeat & cucumber mixed with tobiko & Japanese mayonnaise
Salmon Skin Salad
pan seared salmon skin with mixed green and special sauce
Seaweed Salad
seasond fresh seaweed w sesame seeds
Spicy Kani Salad
imitation crabmeat & cucumber mixed with tobiko & spicy Japanese mayonnaise
Yummy Salad
Sushi Appetizer
Yu Dragon Ball
crunchy spicy lobster salad and kani inside , wrapped in avocado with spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce & crunchy on top
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
a bowl of rice with the fish of your choice and seaweed salad and oshinko
Kimchi White Tuna
6 pc torched white tuna with Japanese chili powder, served with sesame lime sauce
Pepper Tuna
pepper tuna tataki with special ginger dressing
Tako Ajillo
torched octopus marinated with garlic flavor olive oil and cilantro in chef special sauce
Tuna Dumpling
tuna sashimi fill out with avocado, seaweed salad, crabmeat & tempura flakes, drizzled with honey wasabi mayonnaise
Tuna Pizza
crispy tortilla with spicy tuna on the top with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce
Yellow Tail Japapeno
yellowtail with sliced jalapeno on top, served with special ponzu sauce
Crazy Tuna
Golden Sake
Kitchen Appetizer
Age Dashi Tofu
Fried bean curd with bonito flakes
Beef Negimaki
sliced beef wrapped with fresh scallion, serve with teriyaki sauce
Coconut Shrimp
deep fried shrimp with special coconut sauce
Crispy Calamari Salad
fried calamary served with Thai chili sauce
Edamame
steam Japanese soy beans with salt
Haru Maki
Japanese spring roll with cabbage, carrot, peas starch, green beans, onion
Lettuce Wrap Chicken
dice chicken sauteed with peppers and celery, served with lettuce
Mango Salad
mango with spring mixed, topped with grilled chicken or shrimp with mango sauce
Pork & Chicken Gyoza
Japanese dumpling with mixed pork and chicken
Rock Shrimp
Roti Canai (India Pancake)
Shumai
Tempura Appetizer
Japanese style deep fried vegetable and meat of choice
Thai Basil Roll
Thai rice paper wrapped with shrimp, carrot, basil, snow peas and celery, served with peanut sauce & Thai sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
Takoyaki
lightly grilled ball-shaped octopus
Chicken Satay
Beef Satay
Fried Oyster
4pc oyster deep fried with special sauce
Steam Home Made Shumai
Home made pork and shrimp shumai
Side Order
Sashimi
Egg Omelet Sashimi
Fluke Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Clam Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Striped Bass Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Sushi
Eel Sushi
Egg Omelet Sushi
Fluke Sushi
Kani Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Red Clam Sushi
Salmon Roe Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Sea Urchin Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Smoke Salmon Sushi
Squid Sushi
Striped Bass Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Tuna Sushi
White Tuna Sushi
Yellow Tail Sushi
Roll o Handroll
Alaska Roll
salmon and avocado
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Peanut Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise
California Roll
kani, avocado and cucumber inside
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crispy Calamari roll
Crispy calamary roll
Crunchy Spicy Crabmeat Roll
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll
Crunchy Spicy Shrimp Roll
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Crunchy Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dynamite Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel cucumber roll
Futo Maki
kani, cucumber, avocado, tamago and oshinko inside
Kani Roll
Mercer Roll
baked salmon, avocado and seaweed salad inside
Oshinko roll
Philadelphia Roll
smoke salmon, cream cheese and cucumber inside
Rice Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
pan seared salmon skin with cucumber
Shrimp Avocado Roll
shrimp cucumber roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura with cucumber , avocado & tobico
Spider Roll
fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado & masago inside
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
White Tuna Avocado Roll
White Tuna Roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Special Rolls
Angel roll
pepper tuna, cucumber, crunchy inside, eel and salmon on the top with honey wasabi sauce & eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
crunchy spicy tuna inside, avocado on the top
Dragon Roll
eel & cucumber inside, avocado on the top
Fantasy Roll
shrimp, avocado & cucumber inside, lobster & kani salad on the top. with soy bean paper. mango & miso sauce
Golden Dream Roll
shrimp tempura & avocado inside, slice mango on the top
Hatuna Matata Roll
crunchy spicy tuna & cucumber inside, pepper tuna , avocado, wasabi tobiko on the top with spicy mayo
Hawaiian Roll
deep fried roll wrapped with kani, avocado & cream cheese, mango salsa on top
Kamakaze Roll
salmon tempura, jalapeno & asparagus inside with soy bean paper, spicy tuna and avocado on the top, serve with spicy mayo, eel sauce and miso sauce
King's Roll
baked scallop, shrimp & crab with avocado inside, lobster on the top
Mermaid Roll
spicy tuna & avocado wrapped in paper thin cucumber, top with mango salsa and serve with Thai chili sauce
Naruto Roll
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, king crab & tobiko inside, wrapped in paper thin cucumber with ponzu sauce
Pink Lady Roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lobster salad avocado and mango inside, wrapped with pink soy bean paper
Rainbow Roll
kani, cucumber and avocado inside, assorted raw fish on the top
Spicy Girl Roll
shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna on the top
Sun Shine Roll
tuna, yellowtail & avocado inside, salmon & avocado on the top
Sweet Heart Roll
crunchy spicy shrimp, avocado inside, seared salmon on the top with cilantro mango salsa
Tornado Roll
shrimp tempura inside, eel & avocado on the top
Vegetable Special Roll
oshinko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus and mango inside, sliced kiwi on the top
White Snow Roll
crunchy spicy tuna, spicy salmon & avocado inside, torched white tuna on the top with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Yummy Special Roll
soy bean paper wrapped fried lobster, asparagus inside, spicy tuna on the top, served with thai chili sauce
Godzilla roll
Seaweed salad, Eel, White fish, Kani inside deep fried, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
East Winsor roll
Ruby roll
Kyoto roll
Shrimp tempura inside, avocado, spicy crab & crunchy on top
Hightstown roll
Crunchy spicy yellow tail, avocado inside, salmon, pickle jalapeno on top with chilli sauce
Gaga roll
Crab tempura, avocado inside, salmon & mango on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Platter
Chirashi Dinner
assorted fish over sushi rice
Combo Roll A
california roll, crunchy spicy tuna roll, eel avocado roll
Combo Roll B
crunchy spicy tuna roll, crunchy spicy salmon roll, crunchy spicy shrimp roll
Love Boat
18pc sashimi, 10pc sushi with spicy tuna roll & dragon roll
Sashimi Dinner
18pc assorted chef's choice fish
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
9pc of sashimi, 5pc of sushi with crunchy spicy tuna
Sushi Dinner
9pc of assorted chef's choice sushi with tuna roll
Unagi Don
sliced grilled eel on a bed of seasoned rice
Yummy Special Platter
Noodle & Rice
Coconut Fried Rice with
Coconut flavored fried rice with eggs, green peas, pineapple, onion and the meat of your choice
Kimchi Fried Rice
Lo Mein with
Nabe Yaki Udon Soup
Udon noodle soup with tempura shrimp, chicken, egg,
Pad Thai with
Pineapple Fried Rice with
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, green peas, onion and the meat of your choice
Thai Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with eggs, green peas, onion, pineapple and the meat of your choice
Udon Soup
Jspanese noodle with carrot, celery, Chinese pakchoi cabbage and the meat your choice
Yaki Soba with
Yaki Udon with
Yummy Japanese Ramen with
Ramen noodle with spinach, egg, fungus
Yu Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, onion, peas and the meat your choice
Entree
Basil with
Wok fried meat of your choicewith green pepper, red pepper, onion, shitake mushroom, mushroom, asparagus and Thai basil
Broccoli with
broccoli & carrot sauted with meat of your choice
Chicken Katsu
General Tso with
Hot pepper & honey sauce with meat of your choice
Green Curry with
Green curry sauce with snow peas, eggplant, basil leaf, carrot & the meat of your choice
Mango with
Masaman Curry with
Red Curry with
red curry with fried tofu, eggplant, mushroom, onion, basil leaf, bell pepper and the meat of your choice
Sesame with
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Tempura
Teriyaki
