Our Green Affair

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

980 Garnet av • $$

Avg 5 (298 reviews)

Popular Items

Let your ManGo$15.25
roasted tofu, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, mango, crunchy quinoa, quinoa, spinach, honey miso dressing
Taco' bout us$17.95
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
Hot Chick$16.95
hot chicken, avocado, carrots, cilantro, corn, goat cheese, tomato, tortilla chips, quinoa, spinach, caesar dressing
Bean There Done That$14.55
avocado, black beans, cabbage, carrots, spicy sweet potato, watermelon radish, crunchy quinoa, brown rice, kale, balsamic vinaigrette
Shake Your Cauliflower$13.95
hearts of palm, roasted broccoli, roasted corn, spicy sweet potatoes, za'atar cauliflower, pumpkin seeds, roasted chickpeas, romaine, UnDressing
Seize Her$14.95
roasted chicken, alfalfa sprouts, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, parmesan crisps, kale, romaine, chili flakes, lime squeeze, caesar dressing
Salad or Bowl$11.95
Choose your bases, ingredients, dressings, and add ons to properly please yourself. ;)
Falafeling in Love$15.55
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing
Thai Me Up$15.25
roasted chicken, cabbage, carrots, chayote, mango, japanese peanuts arugula, lime squeeze,
spicy cashew dressing
UniCorn$14.95
soy chorizo, alfalfa sprouts, black beans, jicama, roasted broccoli, roasted chickpeas, roasted corn, tomatoes, brown rice, spinach, mama's dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

980 Garnet av

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
