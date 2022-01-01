Go
A map showing the location of Palmer's Cafe

Palmer's Cafe

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

342 Reviews

$$

645 Northeast Greenwood Avenue

Bend, OR 97701

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

645 Northeast Greenwood Avenue, Bend OR 97701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

DANDY'S DRIVE-IN

No reviews yet

Bend, Oregon's original roller skating drive-in hamburger restaurant. Serving burgers, milkshakes, to all of Central Oregon.

THB

No reviews yet

1041 9th St NE, Bend, OR, 97701

Deschutes Brewery Public House

No reviews yet

Our original Public House has been a vibrant fixture of the downtown Bend, Oregon scene since 1988. Not only were our very first beers brewed here – think Black Butte Porter and Jubelale – but we quickly became a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. While the beer speaks for itself through a total of 19 taps, our chefs also put the same quality and hand-crafted excellence into the cuisine. Our beer-centric menu features fresh ingredients, many sourced from local farmers, foragers and ranchers with whom the team has built strong relationships over the years. Most menu items are hand-crafted from scratch whenever possible, and several items are made with spent grain from the brewing process. Come visit us at Bend’s original brew pub and see where it all began.

Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Upscale Casual American with Influences from the South

Palmer's Cafe

orange star4.3 • 342 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston