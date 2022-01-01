Papa Lozzi Italia
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
504 N Alafaya Trail • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
504 N Alafaya Trail
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
Vespr Coffee Bar
Your friendly neighborhood coffee shop, slinging your favorites daily from 9a-5p. Come on in, pals!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0338
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rolled Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy! Our awsome homemade Rolled Ice Cream, Ice Cream in a Jar, Taiyaki (Japanese sweet cake), Korean Patbingsu, Banana split, Stuffed Milkshakes, Sundaes, and several Scooped Ice Creams. Our Ice Cream is made with only the finest top of the line ingredents.