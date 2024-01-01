PARALLEL 46 - 10510 County Highway 5
Open today 2:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
10510 County Highway 5, Pelican Rapids MN 56572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sone's Asian American Cuisine - 29 1st Ave NW
No Reviews
29 1st Ave NW Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
View restaurant