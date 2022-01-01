Go
The Otter Supper Club & Lodge

Your Ottertail Lakes Area one stop shop!

306 N Highway 78

Popular Items

Old Club on Sourdough$13.89
Toasted Sourdough Bread, Mayo, Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Lettuce
Mozzarella Sticks$8.79
Hand breaded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
Bowl of Soup$6.00
Bowl of Soup with saltine crackers
2 Tacos$10.29
Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion
California Cheeseburger$10.99
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled cheeseburger with Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & pickles all on the side
16" Pizza$21.76
16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.00
Texas Toast, Melted American Cheese & Grilled Ham with Side
Kids Chicken Strip (3)$7.00
3 Breaded Chicken Strips with Side
Boneless Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings fried and tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled bacon cheeseburger with pickles all on the side
Location

306 N Highway 78

Ottertail MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
