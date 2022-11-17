The Cactus
43521 Fort Thunder Rd
Perham, MN 56573
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust
Supreme Pizza
14 inch garlic buttered crust topped with pepperoni, sausage, black olives, green olives, onions, mushrooms & peppers.
Meat Lovers
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes & ranch drizzle with alfredo sauce atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Pizza Sauce, Red Onion &BBQ Chicken atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust
Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Pickles & Mustard Drizzle with tomato pizza sauce atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Philly meat, green peppers & onions with a cream sauce atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust
Spinach Dip Pizza
Our Spinach Dip- Pizza Style! Creamy spinach dip w/ diced tomatoes & parmesan cheese atop a 14 inch garlic buttered crust.
Basket of Breadsticks
5 seasoned breadsticks with marinara sauce.
Starters
Bacon Cheeseburger Wontons
Home-made wontons stuffed with bacon, cheese, onion, ground beef and served with siracha ketchup,
Cactus Fries
Our fries topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. served with ranch dressing.
Chili Lime Shrimp
10 shrimp sauteed with chili garlic seasoning, lime juice and butter.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Seafood Fondue
Our creamy Alfredo sauce with shrimp and crab topped with melted cheese, served with grilled garlic toast
Spinach Dip
Spinach with the perfect blend of seasoning and cheeses,served with pita chips and garlic toast
Voodoo Tips
Teriyaki Sirloin tips served inside of onion rings w/ bleu cheese crumbles
Walleye Fingers
Baskets
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
A fresh ground burger served on brioche bun. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge
Cactus Supreme
6 oz fresh burger patty topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Jacket Burger
A fresh ground burger w/ bacon, American cheese, sautéed onion & served on a pretzel bun
Patty Melt
A fresh ground burger w/ caramelized onions, American & Swiss cheese served on toasted multi grain
Sticky Burger
A fresh ground burger w/ peanut butter, bacon & jalapenos
Hot Mess
A fresh ground burger w/ pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our made from scratch kick'n bacon-jalapeno sauce
DBL Bacon Cheese Burger
DBL Cheese Burger
Chicken
Quarter Broasted Chicken
2 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken
Half Broasted Chicken
4 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken. 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Leg, 1 Thigh
White Half Chicken
4 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken- 2 chicken breasts and 2 chicken wings
Dark Half Chicken
4 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken- 2 chicken thighs and 2 chicken legs
Tuscan Chicken
Broiled chicken breast prepared in a creamy garlic sauce w/ spinach and roasted tomatoes
Chicken Oscar
Broiled chicken breast topped with our signature oscar sauce, crab, baby shrimp & asparagus spears
Delectable Duos
Pasta
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken, seasoned w/ Cajun
Chicken Alfredo
Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken
Shrimp Scampi Alfredo
Gourmet shrimp and crab sautéed in garlic butter atop fresh penne pasta and lightly covered in our signature alfredo sauce
Pasta Prima Vera
Peppers, broccoli and asparagus served atop fresh penne noodles and lightly covered in a light lemon garlic sauce
Pasta Alfredo
Fresh penne noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce
Pasta Marinara
Fresh penne noodles lightly covered with marina sauce
Steaks
Balsamic Sirloin
An 8oz sirloin with garlic, spinach, mozzarella cheese, marinated mushrooms and balsamic glaze
Filet Mignon
Ribeye
14oz Ribeye perfectly marbled and chef cut
Steak Oscar
8oz Sirloin topped with baby shrimp, crab and our signature Oscar sauce, topped with asparagus spears
Teriyaki Sirloin Tips
Sirloin tips sautéed with onions, mushrooms and teriyaki sauce.
Top Sirloin 8oz
Salads
Cancun Raspberry Walnut Salad
Grilled chicken breast served atop crisp salad greens w/ shredded cheese, red pepper strips and walnuts. Served with our raspberry dressing and golden breadstick
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken atop crisp salad greens topped w/ shredded parmesan cheese, olives, tomatoes and croutons served w/ Caesar dressing and golden breadstick.
Chicken Gyro Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion & feta cheese served w/ our creamy dill dressing and pita bread.
Steak Caesar Salad
Steak Strips atop crisp salad greens topped w/ shredded parmesan cheese, olives, tomatoes and croutons served w/ Caesar dressing and golden breadstick.
Sandwiches
Cactus Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast w/ a panko parmesan breading topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun
Fish Sandwich
Fresh breaded pollock, deep fried and served on a toasted French roll w/ lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Philly
Sliced roast beef topped w/ onions & green peppers, melted swiss and served on a french roll
Spinach Garlic Chicken
A grilled chicken served on toasted multi grain w/ a garlic spinach spread
Chimichurri Steak Melt
Toasted multi grain w/ sliced steak, swiss cheese, marinated mushrooms & chimichurri sauce
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Chicken Gyro
Pita topped with grilled chicken, fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives, spinach, feta cheese & dill sauce
Seafood
Parm Crusted Walleye
Walleye fillet Crusted w/ a parmesan breading
Broiled Walleye
Deep Fried Walleye
Hand breaded in a cracker crumb breading
Gourmet Shrimp Broiled
5 gourmet shrimp, broiled, served with your choice of side
Gourmet Shrimp Deep Fried
5 Gourmet Shrimp, deep fried, served with your choice of side
Gourmet Shrimp Scampi
Lemon Dill Salmon
Salmon topped w/ the perfect combination of citrus seasoning, served on a bed of greens with a side of our signature dill sauce.
Side Sauce
Family Style Meals
Family Chicken Alfredo
Serves 4: Penne Noodles w/ Alfredo Sauce, Topped w/ Grilled Chicken. Includes 4 Breadsticks.
Lasagna Roll Ups
Serves 4: Includes breadsticks
Chicken & JoJo Bucket
8 pieces white and dark broasted chicken & JoJo potatoes
White Bucket & JoJo
8 pieces all white broasted chicken & JoJo potatoes
Dark Bucket & JoJo
8 pieces all dark broasted chicken & JoJo potatoes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
