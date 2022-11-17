Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Cactus

30 Reviews

$$

43521 Fort Thunder Rd

Perham, MN 56573

Order Again

Popular Items

Cactus Chicken Sandwich
Build Your Own Burger
Philly

Features

Feature

$33.95

Friday Fish Takeout

$15.95

Our Friday Fish Fry- TOGO- Comes with 3 pieces of hand breaded fish, soup or salad choice of a side, and tartar sauce.

Taco Feature

$11.95

Experience Gifts

Give the gift of an experience!
Bowling Punch Card

Bowling Punch Card

$25.00

Includes 5 games of bowling and shoe rental

Family Bowling Night

Family Bowling Night

$75.00

90 minutes of bowling, shoe rental, 2 pizzas, 2 pitchers of pop.

Golf Simulator Package

Golf Simulator Package

$50.00

Includes 1 hour of golf, 1 pizza & pitcher of beer

Pizza

All pizzas are 14 inches with a garlic buttered crust.

BYO Pizza

$16.00

Build your own pizza atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust

Supreme Pizza

$23.95

14 inch garlic buttered crust topped with pepperoni, sausage, black olives, green olives, onions, mushrooms & peppers.

Meat Lovers

$19.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes & ranch drizzle with alfredo sauce atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

BBQ Pizza Sauce, Red Onion &BBQ Chicken atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust

Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$19.95

Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Pickles & Mustard Drizzle with tomato pizza sauce atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.95

Philly meat, green peppers & onions with a cream sauce atop 14 inch garlic buttered crust

Spinach Dip Pizza

$18.95

Our Spinach Dip- Pizza Style! Creamy spinach dip w/ diced tomatoes & parmesan cheese atop a 14 inch garlic buttered crust.

Basket of Breadsticks

$5.95

5 seasoned breadsticks with marinara sauce.

Starters

Bacon Cheeseburger Wontons

$10.25

Home-made wontons stuffed with bacon, cheese, onion, ground beef and served with siracha ketchup,

Cactus Fries

$8.95

Our fries topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. served with ranch dressing.

Chili Lime Shrimp

$10.25

10 shrimp sauteed with chili garlic seasoning, lime juice and butter.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

6 Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$9.50

Seafood Fondue

$10.50

Our creamy Alfredo sauce with shrimp and crab topped with melted cheese, served with grilled garlic toast

Spinach Dip

$9.25

Spinach with the perfect blend of seasoning and cheeses,served with pita chips and garlic toast

Voodoo Tips

$14.95

Teriyaki Sirloin tips served inside of onion rings w/ bleu cheese crumbles

Walleye Fingers

$13.50

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.75

5 breaded chicken strips

Rib Basket

$11.75

Walleye Finger Basket

$15.50

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$9.25

A fresh ground burger served on brioche bun. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge

Cactus Supreme

$11.25

6 oz fresh burger patty topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Jacket Burger

$11.25

A fresh ground burger w/ bacon, American cheese, sautéed onion & served on a pretzel bun

Patty Melt

$11.25

A fresh ground burger w/ caramelized onions, American & Swiss cheese served on toasted multi grain

Sticky Burger

$11.25

A fresh ground burger w/ peanut butter, bacon & jalapenos

Hot Mess

$11.95

A fresh ground burger w/ pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our made from scratch kick'n bacon-jalapeno sauce

DBL Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.95

DBL Cheese Burger

$13.95

Chicken

Quarter Broasted Chicken

$11.50

2 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken

Half Broasted Chicken

$14.25

4 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken. 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Leg, 1 Thigh

White Half Chicken

$16.25

4 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken- 2 chicken breasts and 2 chicken wings

Dark Half Chicken

$14.25

4 pieces of our hand breaded and broasted chicken- 2 chicken thighs and 2 chicken legs

Tuscan Chicken

$19.95

Broiled chicken breast prepared in a creamy garlic sauce w/ spinach and roasted tomatoes

Chicken Oscar

$21.95

Broiled chicken breast topped with our signature oscar sauce, crab, baby shrimp & asparagus spears

Delectable Duos

Just can't decide? Choose any of these 2 entrees.

Delectable Duo

$43.95

Just can't decide? Choose any of these 2 entrees.

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$17.75

Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken, seasoned w/ Cajun

Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken

Shrimp Scampi Alfredo

$16.75

Gourmet shrimp and crab sautéed in garlic butter atop fresh penne pasta and lightly covered in our signature alfredo sauce

Pasta Prima Vera

$14.50

Peppers, broccoli and asparagus served atop fresh penne noodles and lightly covered in a light lemon garlic sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$14.95

Fresh penne noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce

Pasta Marinara

$15.95

Fresh penne noodles lightly covered with marina sauce

Steaks

Balsamic Sirloin

$28.95

An 8oz sirloin with garlic, spinach, mozzarella cheese, marinated mushrooms and balsamic glaze

Filet Mignon

$39.95

Ribeye

$34.25

14oz Ribeye perfectly marbled and chef cut

Steak Oscar

$32.95

8oz Sirloin topped with baby shrimp, crab and our signature Oscar sauce, topped with asparagus spears

Teriyaki Sirloin Tips

$25.95

Sirloin tips sautéed with onions, mushrooms and teriyaki sauce.

Top Sirloin 8oz

$23.95

Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$23.95

Full Rack Ribs

$36.95

Salads

Cancun Raspberry Walnut Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast served atop crisp salad greens w/ shredded cheese, red pepper strips and walnuts. Served with our raspberry dressing and golden breadstick

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken atop crisp salad greens topped w/ shredded parmesan cheese, olives, tomatoes and croutons served w/ Caesar dressing and golden breadstick.

Chicken Gyro Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast atop spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion & feta cheese served w/ our creamy dill dressing and pita bread.

Steak Caesar Salad

$15.95

Steak Strips atop crisp salad greens topped w/ shredded parmesan cheese, olives, tomatoes and croutons served w/ Caesar dressing and golden breadstick.

Sandwiches

Cactus Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Breast w/ a panko parmesan breading topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Fresh breaded pollock, deep fried and served on a toasted French roll w/ lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Philly

$11.50

Sliced roast beef topped w/ onions & green peppers, melted swiss and served on a french roll

Spinach Garlic Chicken

$10.50

A grilled chicken served on toasted multi grain w/ a garlic spinach spread

Chimichurri Steak Melt

$13.50

Toasted multi grain w/ sliced steak, swiss cheese, marinated mushrooms & chimichurri sauce

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$10.50

Chicken Gyro

$10.50

Pita topped with grilled chicken, fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives, spinach, feta cheese & dill sauce

Seafood

Parm Crusted Walleye

$22.95

Walleye fillet Crusted w/ a parmesan breading

Broiled Walleye

$22.95

Deep Fried Walleye

$22.95

Hand breaded in a cracker crumb breading

Gourmet Shrimp Broiled

$22.50

5 gourmet shrimp, broiled, served with your choice of side

Gourmet Shrimp Deep Fried

$22.50

5 Gourmet Shrimp, deep fried, served with your choice of side

Gourmet Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Lemon Dill Salmon

$25.95

Salmon topped w/ the perfect combination of citrus seasoning, served on a bed of greens with a side of our signature dill sauce.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Chz Burger

$6.50

Side Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Chip. Mayo

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot(Buffalo)

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Rasp. Vin

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Side Alfredo sauce

$1.00

Family Style Meals

Family Chicken Alfredo

$36.00

Serves 4: Penne Noodles w/ Alfredo Sauce, Topped w/ Grilled Chicken. Includes 4 Breadsticks.

Lasagna Roll Ups

$36.00Out of stock

Serves 4: Includes breadsticks

Chicken & JoJo Bucket

$19.95

8 pieces white and dark broasted chicken & JoJo potatoes

White Bucket & JoJo

$22.95

8 pieces all white broasted chicken & JoJo potatoes

Dark Bucket & JoJo

$19.95

8 pieces all dark broasted chicken & JoJo potatoes

Sides

Asparagus

$3.50

Au Gratin

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Available after 4

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Mashed

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Sm. Onion Rings

$4.75

Pasta Alfredo

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.85

Bowl Soup

$3.75

Breadstick

$1.50

C. Soup

$2.95
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham, MN 56573

Directions

