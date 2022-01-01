Go
Park Burger

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

1890 S Pearl St

Popular Items

Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Classic hand cut
Basket Regular Fries$4.75
Classic hand cut
Classic Double$12.25
Two beef patties, american cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce
Getting Figgy With It$11.50
Fig jam, brie, bacon, rosemary, arugula
Park Burger$8.00
Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Burger sauce lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Small Sweet Fries$3.50
Yes add Ketchup
The Fun Guy$10.75
Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic-truffle aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1890 S Pearl St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
