Pastabilities

Pastabilities® restaurant has been happily serving our guests in Syracuse, New York for over 35 years.

PIZZA • SALADS

311 South Franklin Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)

Popular Items

Sonoma Caesar Salad$10.00
asiago, parmesan, sundried tomato, smashed stretch croutons
Hot Oil Appetizer$5.00
Our signature sauce for dipping with our fresh stretch bread. Appetizer portion feeds 2-4 people !
Wicky-Wicky Chicken Riggies$23.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, locatelli cheese
Hot Vodka$17.00
spicy hot tomato oil & pink vodka cream, locatelli cheese
Lunch Special!$16.50
"Riggie Remix": Wicked Riggies Sauce, Alfredo & Spicy Hot Tomato Oil tossed with Rigatoni (vegetarian). Served with Choice of Side Salad or Soup, Stretch Bread and Side of Spicy Hot Tomato Oil.
Garlic Stretch Bread$9.00
mozzarella, house tomato sauce
Alfredo$17.00
Pink Vodka Cream Sauce$17.00
Silverware
Please let us know if you would like to add silverware to your order!
Wicked Chicken Riggies$14.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, shredded locatelli cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

311 South Franklin Street

Syracuse NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
