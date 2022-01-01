Go
Peg Leg Porker

Peg Leg Porker is Nashville's Original BBQ Standard. Located in the Gulch, we are a family owned and operated business. We welcome you to our family!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

903 Gleaves St • $$

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Rack Platter$28.95
Yardbird Platter$14.95
French Fries$2.50
1/2 Rack Platter$18.95
Pulled Pork Platter$12.95
Mac & Cheese$2.50
Full Rack Only$25.00
BBQ Sandwich Plate$12.95
Peg Leg Wings$12.95
Coleslaw$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

903 Gleaves St

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
