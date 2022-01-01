Peg Leg Porker
Peg Leg Porker is Nashville's Original BBQ Standard. Located in the Gulch, we are a family owned and operated business. We welcome you to our family!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
903 Gleaves St • $$
Location
903 Gleaves St
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
