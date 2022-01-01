Go
Toast

Pete's Place Spirits & More

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

14743 Old Bandera #9 • $$

Avg 4.7 (384 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

14743 Old Bandera #9

Helotes TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tricky Dicks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Texas Grounds Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Coffee Roaster, Bakery and Bed and Breakfast!

Fiamma Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Six Klicks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston