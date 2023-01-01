Philly Pretzel Factory - 0140 (Quakertown)
Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
1465-12 West Broad Street, Quakertown PA 18951
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Proper Brewing Company - KITCHEN CLOSES AT 10PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY
4.0 • 184
117 W Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurant
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown
4.7 • 57
116 East Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Quakertown
The Proper Brewing Company - KITCHEN CLOSES AT 10PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY
4.0 • 184
117 W Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurant
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown
4.7 • 57
116 East Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurant