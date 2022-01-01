Go
Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Cake Pops$2.75
Acai Bowl$10.00
Acai topped with fresh seasonal berries, coconut flakes, honey, granole and peanut butter.
Cookies$2.00
Pancakes - Kids$5.00
Double stacked bttermilk pancakes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Balsamic Glazed Caprese Panini$7.00
Fresh tomato, basil, arugula, mozzarella, fresh homemade pesto sauce, balsamic glaze, grilled in-between two slices of resh sourdough bread.
Triple Decker Turkey Club$11.00
Three slices of sourdough bread with fresh avocado ranch mash, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp romaine lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
Carmelized Onion Steak Sandwich$10.00
Juicy seasoned steak with carmelized onions, gorgonzola cheese on a grilled baguette.
Tuna Panini$10.00
Fresh tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella grilled in-between two slices of fresh sourdough bread.
Pesto Chicken Grilled Sandwich$10.00
Juicy chicken, sun dried tomatoes, in a basil pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese between two slices of fresh sourdough bread, grilled to perfection.
Location

302 Colonades Way

Cary NC

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
