PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

Popular Items

Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
Gyro Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Greek Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Gyro Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Falafel$11.45
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
1435 SOUTH HWY 27

CARROLLTON GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
