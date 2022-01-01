Go
  • PITA Mediterranean Street Food

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

2340 Atlanta Hwy

Popular Items

French Fries$2.95
Watermeon Lemonade$2.95
Fountain Drink$2.75
Mezza Trio$7.95
Sample any 3 spreads.
Traditional Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Red Pepper Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, roasted red pepper, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Peach Tea$2.95
Baba Ghanoush$7.95
Fire roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Garlic Spread$7.95
Dairy Free. Served with Pita Bread
Seafood Salad$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Cumming GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
