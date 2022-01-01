Go
People Gotta Eat! PizzaWest with 2 metro Omaha locations. Family friendly full service, a full bar, plus delivery and online ordering.

PIZZA • PASTA

12040 Mcdermott Plaza • $$

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
10 Boneless$10.49
Pick between 11 different sauce flavors or rubs.

Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Knots$6.99
Fried dough knots tossed in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch.
Large 16in$18.99
Medium 12in$13.99
Jumbo 18in$21.49
Sd Ranch$0.50
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 11 different sauce flavors.

Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
No frozen cheese sticks here, fresh mozzarella breaded with panko breadcrumbs and seasonings. Served with marinara sauce.
Add House Side Salad$3.99
12040 Mcdermott Plaza

La Vista NE

Sunday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
