Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

138 W Lancaster Ave

Popular Items

Margherita (Large)$28.00
tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella
Margherita (Small )$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Pepperoni (Small)$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufala mozzarella, parmesan
Shroom (Small)$16.00
roasted seasonal mushrooms, baby onions, mozzarella, black garlic aioli, chives
Spinach (Small)$15.00
onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmesan, chili flakes
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
Fennel Sausage (Small)$16.00
roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Maurizio (Small)$12.00
rosemary, mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
138 W Lancaster Ave

Devon PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
