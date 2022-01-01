PJ's Pizzeria

North Point Grill & Bar

At North Point, keeping family tradition is important. Our restaurant has gone through many changes throughout the years, including a fire in 2018 that resulted in a total loss of the building (who knew wet towels could self-combust?). As we've rebuilt, 3 traditions we've promised to maintain are the memory of Grandpa Fred's love for farming and tractors, our "world-famous" steak sandwich, and the 30-foot-tall windmill outside.

The windmill by the restaurant today is from the farm where Grandma Elaine grew up. It was a working mill and stood many years at the Wegener farm, helping to pump water for the cattle troughs. The windmill represents a family tradition, similar to many of the items featured on our menu that we're sure you'll enjoy.

