Pizza Sam's

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

941 Reviews

$$

102 W Main St

Midland, MI 48640

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS
Lightly breaded and served mild or tossed in your choice of Parmesan-Garlic, Buffalo, Honey Heat, or BBQ.
*12 Piece shown with Parmesan-Garlic Sauce.
Sam's Supreme Salad
Ham, chicken, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions, stuffed olive, pepperoncini pepper, and a hard boiled egg.
Mozzarella Breadsticks
Classic breadsticks with melted mozzarella cheese.
Gyro$8.00
Shaved lamb/beef or chicken on pita bread with Roma tomatoes, onions and lettuce. Choice of cucumber sauce or honey mustard.
Meat Madness
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and bacon.
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, radishes, sliced beets, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and hard boiled egg.
Classic Breadsticks
Covered with butter, grated parmesan, and garlic salt. Choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing.
Additional Sauces
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
We start our pizza with daily fresh made dough and sauce. Topped with a blend of mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Sam's Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green olives, green peppers and anchovies(optional)
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

102 W Main St, Midland MI 48640

