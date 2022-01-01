Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Maru Sushi & Grill Midland

1,945 Reviews

$$

715 E Main St #120

Midland, MI 48640

To Start

Chicken Gyoza

$8.00

fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Edamame

$7.00

(vegetarian) steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Fried Tofu

$7.00

(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00
Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Entrees

Hibachi Veggie

$19.00

tempura sweet potato, teriyaki fried tofu, grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce

Beef Tenderloin Hibachi

$33.00

served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$23.00

teriyaki glazed chicken thigh served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice and YumYum sauce

Bulgogi Donburi Bowl

$25.00
Yaki Udon

$15.00

stir fried udon noodles, zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, seasonal vegetables (add fried tofu, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp)

Maru Fried Rice

$13.00

roasted purple cauliflower, sauteed shiitake, roasted pepper, scallion, egg, yumyum sauce

Bulgogi Slider Lunch

$17.00

Donkatsu

$17.00

panko fried pork cutlet, curry, steamed rice

Maru Signature Salad

$16.00

Sides

Fried Rice

$8.00

corn, peas, carrot

White Rice

$4.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Simple Rolls

Cali

$10.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

cucumber, scallion

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

cucumber, scallion

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Simply Green

$9.00

(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Flaming Crab

$9.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce

Crunchy Crab

$12.00
Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Signature Rolls

Blue Mango

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Boogie Veggie

$15.00

(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing

Crouching Tiger

$17.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ex-Girlfriend

$16.00

panko fried albacore, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied garlic crunch

Madagascar

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Miss Saigon

$16.00

shrimp, avocado, red pepper, cucumber, radish sprouts, cilantro, soy paper, fried onion, thai chili sauce, hoisin

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Papa Crema

$15.00

smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Sexy Bacon

$17.00

smoked bacon, crab stick, cucumber, asparagus, tempura crunch, soy paper, fantasy sauce, garlic eel sauce, creamy garlic sauce

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

K-Pop

$19.00

panko fried shrimp, kimchi, spicy pickled daikon, cucumber, radish sprouts, garlic sauce, gochujang sauce, basil oil, sweet crab salad, kimchi, fried quail egg

Mangolorian

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, mango, red pepper, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, crunchy onion, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, hoisin

Ocean's 12

$20.00

spicy salmon, crab salad, yellowtail, asparagus, red pepper, pickled daikon, gochujang, basil oil, honey wasabi aioli, bonito furikake, chef’s salad

Avatar

$18.00
Super Mario

$16.00

(vegetarian) marinated shiitake mushroom, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, asparagus, tempura crunch, mushroom, pickled radish, chef’s salad

Chef Roll

$25.00

a special chef's roll

Sharing Plates

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce

Crabby Mushrooms

$14.00Out of stock

panko fried shiitake mushroom, crab salad, cream cheese, scallion, teriyak

Fried Tofu

$8.00

(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Edamame

$8.00

(vegetarian) steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Chicken Gyoza

$9.00

fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce

Bulgogi Sliders

$12.00

marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

shiro maguro

Octopus Nigiri

$8.00
Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

nama sake

Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

hotategai

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

ebi

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

egg custard

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

maguro

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

hamachi

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

maguro

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

shiro maguro

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

nama sake

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

hamachi

Octopus Sashimi

$18.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$10.00

ebi

Tamago Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

egg custard

Omakase

Chef Roll

$25.00

a special chef's roll

Sashimi Platter

$35.00

a selection of chef's choice sashimi

Signature Rolls

Blue Mango

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Crouching Tiger

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ex-Girlfriend

$16.00

panko fried albacore, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied garlic crunch

Madagascar

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Miss Saigon

$16.00

shrimp, avocado, red pepper, cucumber, radish sprouts, cilantro, soy paper, fried onion, thai chili sauce, hoisin

Boogie Veggie

$15.00

(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Papa Crema

$15.00

smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Sexy Bacon

$17.00

smoked bacon, crab stick, cucumber, asparagus, tempura crunch, soy paper, fantasy sauce, garlic eel sauce, creamy garlic sauce

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

Super Mario

$16.00

(vegetarian) marinated shiitake mushroom, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, asparagus, tempura crunch, mushroom, pickled radish, chef’s salad

Mangolorian

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, mango, red pepper, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, crunchy onion, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, hoisin

K-Pop

$19.00

panko fried shrimp, kimchi, spicy pickled daikon, cucumber, radish sprouts, garlic sauce, gochujang sauce, basil oil, sweet crab salad, kimchi, fried quail egg

Ocean's 12

$20.00

spicy salmon, crab salad, yellowtail, asparagus, red pepper, pickled daikon, gochujang, basil oil, honey wasabi aioli, bonito furikake, chef’s salad

Avatar

$18.00

Simple Rolls

Cali

$10.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

cucumber, scallion

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

cucumber, scallion

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Simply Green

$9.00

(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Flaming Crab

$9.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce

Crunchy Crab

$12.00

crabstick, avocado, seasoned crunchy flakes, grilled inari, rooster sauce, garlic eel sauce

Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Entree

Beef Tenderloin Hibachi

$33.00

served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce

Bulgogi Donburi Bowl

$25.00

seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed rice

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$24.00

teriyaki glazed chicken thigh served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice and YumYum sauce

Yaki Udon

$15.00

stir fried udon noodles, zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, seasonal vegetables (add fried tofu, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp)

Add-on

Fried Rice

$8.00

corn, peas, carrot

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, edamame, carrot, ginger dressing

Kimchi & Rice

$6.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

Miso Soup

$5.00

silken tofu, wakame, scallion

Pint Ginger Dressing

$9.00

Pint YumYum Sauce

$9.00

Quart Ginger Dressing

$17.00

Quart YumYum Sauce

$17.00
Seaweed Salad

$7.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

White Rice

$4.00

Pint Spicy Mayo

$10.00

Quart Spicy Mayo

$19.00

Pint Maru Dressing

$8.00

Quart Maru Dressing

$16.00

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$11.00

creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, an oat crust, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00

rich, dark chocolate with berries, almonds, raspberry sauce and a waffle crisp

Maki

Tuna Maki

$9.00

Negi Hama Maki

$9.00

Salmon Maki

$9.00

Crab Maki

$9.00

Eel Maki

$9.00

Kampyo Maki

$9.00

Radish Maki

$4.00Out of stock

Avocado Maki

$9.00

Cucumber Maki

$9.00

Asapargus Maki

$9.00

Te Maki

Shrimp TeMaki

$7.00

Crab TeMaki

$7.00

Beer

Sapporo

$5.00

Japanese lager

Makku Original

$6.00

Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)

Makku Blueberry

$6.00

Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)

Makku Mango

$6.00

Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)

Makku Passionfruit

$6.00

Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)

Soku Strawberry

$5.00

Soju hard seltzer

Soku Pineapple

$5.00

Soju hard seltzer

Soku Tangerine

$5.00

Soju hard seltzer

Red Wine

Cepas Merlot

$10.00

"Light bodied with cherry and spice."

Vista Point Cabernet

$10.00

Pleasant cherry & berry flavors with oaky vanilla on the finish.

Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

This wine is truly a wonderful Napa Cab. In the glass, you're immediately greeted with aromas of violets, blackberry, and blueberry. Once you take a sip, this wine coats your palate with velvety, persistent tannins, paired with notes of pie spice, blueberry bramble, black pepper and a Bordeaux-like earthiness.

Chateau De La Font Du Loup Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$58.00Out of stock

Red and black fruits greet the nose along with lavender floral notes. On the palate, the wine is medium-bodied and fresh with silky smooth tannins. Black cherry liqueur, ripe black plum and black raspberry flavours linger in this wine that exhibits considerable elegance and finesse.

Emmolo Merlot

$48.00

This wine is lush and supple on the palate, with expansive, dark berry flavors, a fresh earthiness and smooth, leathery tannins.

Caymus Red Schooner Malbec

$42.00

Grapes for this Malbec are grown in the Andes Mountains of Argentina, then chilled and transported by ocean voyage to Caymus, where we use our winemaking techniques to create a style that is dense, dark and supple.

Piatelli Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Full-bodied with smooth tannins and a long, elegant finish.

White Wine

Angeline Chardonnay

$27.00

pretty white with sliced apples, apple skin and some pears. Medium body.

Cepas Chardonnay

$10.00

Light and fruity with a touch of oak.

Terra d'Oro Chenin Blanc

$40.00

The Terra d’Oro 2020 Chenin Blanc and Viognier blend is lively, refreshing and well balanced. Inviting aromas of honeydew melon, grapefruit, nectarine, orange blossom, tangerine and wet stone lead into flavors of peach and mango, followed on the midpalate by hints of lemon curd, quince and nectarine.

Comet Riesling

$20.00

Citrus characteristics of clementine oranges and crisp lime are followed by tangy stone fruit flavors of yellow peaches and dried apricots. The finish is bright and pleasantly acidic with a touch of residual sugar. black star farms, michigan

Black Star Farms Riesling

$24.00

Wonderfully ripe flavors of white peach and pear are backed by crisp acidity and complemented by a hint of sweetness. Chemistry is just about perfect for this wine. The harmonizing result will please both the diner seeking the "right" food wine and the casual, sipping consumer!

Chateau de Sancerre

$40.00

Yellow color with golden highlights. Notes of citrus and white flowers. Mineral, with a pleasant freshness. Great acid structure, with notes of fresh fruit, white flowers, grapefruit, lemon and peach.

Desloges Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

From the Touraine Region of the Loire Valley in France. This wine has hints of lemon zest and exotic fruits.

La Perlina Moscato

$30.00Out of stock

Form Puglia Italy, this wine is semi sparkling with flavors of Orange Blossom and Sweet Peaches

Bellula Chardonnay

$30.00

From the Languedoc Region of France. This wine is Unoaked and offers a clear golden color with an intense nose of familiar citrus and exotic passion fruit and mango.

Kuranui Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

From the Marlborough Region of New Zealand, this wine is typical in style. This wine is very assertive with its acidity. Flavors or Grapefruit, Lemongrass, Pickled Ginger and Yuzu

Cepas Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Lucy Rose

$25.00

$1 of Every Bottle will be donated towards Breast Cancer Research.

Sake

Sayuri

$33.00

An unfiltered sake in a cheerful bottle. The light pink glass is the perfect shade to represent the sake, which piques your taste buds. Its creamy taste matches its creamy texture. The natural smoothness is enhanced by the fruity, almost strawberry nose, which lifts the spirits like a sweet song.

Living Jewel

$33.00

Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish.

Wandering Poet

$48.00

An exceptional Sake with lots of complexity. The Wandering Poet has a wonderful melon and citrus quality with a hint of anise in the finish.

Snow Maiden

$33.00

This sake is named after Hanako, or “Flower Maiden,” the most famous Japanese koi fish that lived for 226 years in the snowy, icy waters at the foot of Japan’s Mt. Ontake. Snow Maiden’s creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity flavor combination that graces the palate with each sip.

Sho Chiku Bai Sake

$9.00
Sho Chiku Bai Cucumber Sake

$11.00
Snow Maiden

$15.00

Japanese cloud sake / junmai nigori (180mL can)

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Website

Location

715 E Main St #120, Midland, MI 48640

Directions

