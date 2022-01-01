- Home
Maru Sushi & Grill Midland
1,945 Reviews
$$
715 E Main St #120
Midland, MI 48640
Popular Items
To Start
Chicken Gyoza
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
Edamame
(vegetarian) steamed soybeans, kosher salt
Fried Tofu
(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds
Seaweed Salad
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
Firecracker Shrimp
Crab Rangoon Dip
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
Entrees
Hibachi Veggie
tempura sweet potato, teriyaki fried tofu, grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
Beef Tenderloin Hibachi
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
teriyaki glazed chicken thigh served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice and YumYum sauce
Bulgogi Donburi Bowl
Yaki Udon
stir fried udon noodles, zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, seasonal vegetables (add fried tofu, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp)
Maru Fried Rice
roasted purple cauliflower, sauteed shiitake, roasted pepper, scallion, egg, yumyum sauce
Bulgogi Slider Lunch
Donkatsu
panko fried pork cutlet, curry, steamed rice
Maru Signature Salad
Simple Rolls
Cali
crab salad, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Tuna
cucumber, scallion
Spicy Salmon
cucumber, scallion
Crunchy Shrimp
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch
Simply Green
(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Atlantic
salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning
Flaming Crab
crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce
Crunchy Crab
Spicy Yellowtail
cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers
Signature Rolls
Blue Mango
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko
Boogie Veggie
(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing
Crouching Tiger
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Ex-Girlfriend
panko fried albacore, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied garlic crunch
Madagascar
tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil
Miss Saigon
shrimp, avocado, red pepper, cucumber, radish sprouts, cilantro, soy paper, fried onion, thai chili sauce, hoisin
Nirvana
tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Papa Crema
smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce
Sexy Bacon
smoked bacon, crab stick, cucumber, asparagus, tempura crunch, soy paper, fantasy sauce, garlic eel sauce, creamy garlic sauce
Soy Joy
spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce
K-Pop
panko fried shrimp, kimchi, spicy pickled daikon, cucumber, radish sprouts, garlic sauce, gochujang sauce, basil oil, sweet crab salad, kimchi, fried quail egg
Mangolorian
spicy yellowtail, mango, red pepper, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, crunchy onion, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, hoisin
Ocean's 12
spicy salmon, crab salad, yellowtail, asparagus, red pepper, pickled daikon, gochujang, basil oil, honey wasabi aioli, bonito furikake, chef’s salad
Avatar
Super Mario
(vegetarian) marinated shiitake mushroom, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, asparagus, tempura crunch, mushroom, pickled radish, chef’s salad
Chef Roll
a special chef's roll
Sharing Plates
Honey Garlic Shrimp
tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce
Bulgogi Sliders
marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli
Nigiri
Sashimi
Omakase
Entree
Beef Tenderloin Hibachi
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
Bulgogi Donburi Bowl
seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed rice
Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
teriyaki glazed chicken thigh served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice and YumYum sauce
Yaki Udon
stir fried udon noodles, zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, seasonal vegetables (add fried tofu, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp)
Add-on
Fried Rice
corn, peas, carrot
House Salad
mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, edamame, carrot, ginger dressing
Kimchi & Rice
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
Miso Soup
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
Pint Ginger Dressing
Pint YumYum Sauce
Quart Ginger Dressing
Quart YumYum Sauce
Seaweed Salad
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
White Rice
Pint Spicy Mayo
Quart Spicy Mayo
Pint Maru Dressing
Quart Maru Dressing
Desserts
Maki
Beer
Sapporo
Japanese lager
Makku Original
Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)
Makku Blueberry
Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)
Makku Mango
Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)
Makku Passionfruit
Korean Makkuli (sparkling rice alcoholic beverage)
Soku Strawberry
Soju hard seltzer
Soku Pineapple
Soju hard seltzer
Soku Tangerine
Soju hard seltzer
Red Wine
Cepas Merlot
"Light bodied with cherry and spice."
Vista Point Cabernet
Pleasant cherry & berry flavors with oaky vanilla on the finish.
Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon
This wine is truly a wonderful Napa Cab. In the glass, you're immediately greeted with aromas of violets, blackberry, and blueberry. Once you take a sip, this wine coats your palate with velvety, persistent tannins, paired with notes of pie spice, blueberry bramble, black pepper and a Bordeaux-like earthiness.
Chateau De La Font Du Loup Chateauneuf-Du-Pape
Red and black fruits greet the nose along with lavender floral notes. On the palate, the wine is medium-bodied and fresh with silky smooth tannins. Black cherry liqueur, ripe black plum and black raspberry flavours linger in this wine that exhibits considerable elegance and finesse.
Emmolo Merlot
This wine is lush and supple on the palate, with expansive, dark berry flavors, a fresh earthiness and smooth, leathery tannins.
Caymus Red Schooner Malbec
Grapes for this Malbec are grown in the Andes Mountains of Argentina, then chilled and transported by ocean voyage to Caymus, where we use our winemaking techniques to create a style that is dense, dark and supple.
Piatelli Cabernet Sauvignon
Full-bodied with smooth tannins and a long, elegant finish.
White Wine
Angeline Chardonnay
pretty white with sliced apples, apple skin and some pears. Medium body.
Cepas Chardonnay
Light and fruity with a touch of oak.
Terra d'Oro Chenin Blanc
The Terra d’Oro 2020 Chenin Blanc and Viognier blend is lively, refreshing and well balanced. Inviting aromas of honeydew melon, grapefruit, nectarine, orange blossom, tangerine and wet stone lead into flavors of peach and mango, followed on the midpalate by hints of lemon curd, quince and nectarine.
Comet Riesling
Citrus characteristics of clementine oranges and crisp lime are followed by tangy stone fruit flavors of yellow peaches and dried apricots. The finish is bright and pleasantly acidic with a touch of residual sugar. black star farms, michigan
Black Star Farms Riesling
Wonderfully ripe flavors of white peach and pear are backed by crisp acidity and complemented by a hint of sweetness. Chemistry is just about perfect for this wine. The harmonizing result will please both the diner seeking the "right" food wine and the casual, sipping consumer!
Chateau de Sancerre
Yellow color with golden highlights. Notes of citrus and white flowers. Mineral, with a pleasant freshness. Great acid structure, with notes of fresh fruit, white flowers, grapefruit, lemon and peach.
Desloges Sauvignon Blanc
From the Touraine Region of the Loire Valley in France. This wine has hints of lemon zest and exotic fruits.
La Perlina Moscato
Form Puglia Italy, this wine is semi sparkling with flavors of Orange Blossom and Sweet Peaches
Bellula Chardonnay
From the Languedoc Region of France. This wine is Unoaked and offers a clear golden color with an intense nose of familiar citrus and exotic passion fruit and mango.
Kuranui Sauvignon Blanc
From the Marlborough Region of New Zealand, this wine is typical in style. This wine is very assertive with its acidity. Flavors or Grapefruit, Lemongrass, Pickled Ginger and Yuzu
Cepas Sauvignon Blanc
Lucy Rose
$1 of Every Bottle will be donated towards Breast Cancer Research.
Sake
Sayuri
An unfiltered sake in a cheerful bottle. The light pink glass is the perfect shade to represent the sake, which piques your taste buds. Its creamy taste matches its creamy texture. The natural smoothness is enhanced by the fruity, almost strawberry nose, which lifts the spirits like a sweet song.
Living Jewel
Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish.
Wandering Poet
An exceptional Sake with lots of complexity. The Wandering Poet has a wonderful melon and citrus quality with a hint of anise in the finish.
Snow Maiden
This sake is named after Hanako, or “Flower Maiden,” the most famous Japanese koi fish that lived for 226 years in the snowy, icy waters at the foot of Japan’s Mt. Ontake. Snow Maiden’s creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity flavor combination that graces the palate with each sip.
Sho Chiku Bai Sake
Sho Chiku Bai Cucumber Sake
Snow Maiden
Japanese cloud sake / junmai nigori (180mL can)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.
715 E Main St #120, Midland, MI 48640