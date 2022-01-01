Go
Amazing Deli

Come in and enjoy! Sandwiches, hot dogs, Salads, Soft drinks, juices, chips, desserts and Soup.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

134 E Main St • $

Avg 4.3 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

Amazing Dog$3.69
#9 Ed's Reuben$8.99
#16 Club Sandwich Turkey$8.99
#13 Sweet Smokey$8.49
#3 Goose's Reuben$8.99
#11 Smooth Turkey$8.49
#10 Main Street's Best$8.99
Great Lakes Cherry BBQ$1.69
Great Lakes Original$1.69
Soup of the Day!
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

134 E Main St

Midland MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
