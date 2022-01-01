Go
Toast

Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St

Gotta get to Plaka!

1216 West Broad St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avgolemeno Soup$5.25
Plaka Gyro Wrap$9.75
Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$15.95
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
Pita$1.35
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.25
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
Chicago Gyro Wrap$9.25
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
Plaka Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
Build a Bowl$11.25
Fries$4.50
Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)
Zucchini Fritters$8.25
Fried patties of zucchini with feta, mozzarella, mint, garlic (V)
See full menu

Location

1216 West Broad St

Falls Church VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

10 PIZZA

No reviews yet

10 PIZZA is serving Authentic 18" New York Pizza in City of Falls Church.
"Premium toppings are fresh and all are made in shop from scratch. Our dough is a real fermented dough, only using simple ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, extra virgin olive oil. All pies are hand-tossed. Our 18" Pie is much larger than our competitor's.

Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Island Fin Poke

No reviews yet

Hawaiian Cuisine, Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston