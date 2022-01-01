Go
Player 2 Arcade Bar

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

215 East College Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (872 reviews)

215 East College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
