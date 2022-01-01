Go
Bona Fide Juicery

Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.

SMOOTHIES

Popular Items

Vitamin C$4.25
Camu camu, orange, pineapple, lemon, lime, strawberry
Frosted Pitaya$9.50
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry,
Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice
ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp
Acai Bowl$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry,
Almond Butter, Honey
Energy Balls (4)$6.00
Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup
One of our best-selling items!
Vitality$7.75
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana,
Orange Juice
PB + Greens$7.75
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut
Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
Beach Bum$7.75
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut
Cream, Orange Juice
Hot Shot$4.25
Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon
Chocoholic$9.50
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips,
Chia, Banana, Honey
PB Acai$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana,
PB Fit, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

111 E College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
