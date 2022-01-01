Go
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

1948 Skibo Road

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

5. Volcano poke Bowl$12.95
poke salad, with avocado , masago. mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo
One Size (2 protein)$11.95
Hibachi Chicken$14.95
Milk Tea$5.25
Pick Two Rolls$10.95
6. Rainbow Poke Bowl$13.95
sushi rice , tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Gyoza$5.95
Fruit Tea$5.25
White sauce$1.00
Cream Cheese Wonton$5.95
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville NC 28314

