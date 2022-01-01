POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1948 Skibo Road
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville NC 28314
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0342
Nothing Bundt Cakes
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III
Welcome to your Neighborhood Restaurant!
Great Steak & Potato
Come in and enjoy!