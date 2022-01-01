Go
Toast

Poncha Pub and Grub

A neighborhood pub and sandwich joint located in Poncha Springs Colorado. Loaded sandwiches, fresh salads, cold beer, great company.

10238 Hwy 50

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Clucker$11.99
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich is piled high with white meat Chicken Salad and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.
The Godfather$12.99
Our Italian Sandwich will have you speaking like a local Italian. Made with the finest Capicolla, Proschuito, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone. Topped with your choice of fresh veggies. This sandwich will be your GoTo.
Pasta Salad$3.49
The Gobbler$11.99
Our Classic Turkey Sandwich will have you gobbling to your friends about it. Piled high with Smoked Turkey and Swiss Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.
Boulder Chips Jalapeno Cheddar$1.50
The Porker$11.99
Our Classic Ham Sandwich is far from basic. Piled high with Honey Smoked ham and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.
The Pickle Club$12.99
Our Club Sandwch will leave you feeling like a member of the Pickle Club. Made with the finest Honey Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with your choice of veggies.
Boulder Chips Malt Vinegar$1.50
Big Pickle$1.99
The Rancher$11.99
Our Classic Roast Beef Sandwich will have you tightening your spurs and riding into the sunset. Made with the Finest Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.
See full menu

Location

10238 Hwy 50

PONCHA SPRINGS CO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mabel's Deli

No reviews yet

Breakfast served all day! Locally sourced ingredients! Handcrafted Sandwiches! Try Our Weekly Specials!

Elevation Beer Company

No reviews yet

Brewing world class beer for the adventurous and casual alike in the Heart of the Rockies.

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub

No reviews yet

A relaxed setting for lunch, dinner, or just drinks. 9 house brews on tap ranging from classic European styles to Hoppy beers to spicy/fruity experimental beers. Offering pizza, hot sandwiches, salads, and appetizers all made with fresh ingredients. Large patio open seasonally. In the heart of downtown Salida on F n’ 3rd St.

The Fritz

No reviews yet

Inventive small plates, and an internationally influenced menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston