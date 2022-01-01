Poncha Pub and Grub
A neighborhood pub and sandwich joint located in Poncha Springs Colorado. Loaded sandwiches, fresh salads, cold beer, great company.
10238 Hwy 50
Popular Items
Location
10238 Hwy 50
PONCHA SPRINGS CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mabel's Deli
Breakfast served all day! Locally sourced ingredients! Handcrafted Sandwiches! Try Our Weekly Specials!
Elevation Beer Company
Brewing world class beer for the adventurous and casual alike in the Heart of the Rockies.
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub
A relaxed setting for lunch, dinner, or just drinks. 9 house brews on tap ranging from classic European styles to Hoppy beers to spicy/fruity experimental beers. Offering pizza, hot sandwiches, salads, and appetizers all made with fresh ingredients. Large patio open seasonally. In the heart of downtown Salida on F n’ 3rd St.
The Fritz
Inventive small plates, and an internationally influenced menu.