House Rock Kitchen 421 East Main Street

American
Sandwiches
Burgers

House Rock Kitchen

1 Review

$$

421 East Main Street

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Popular Items

Southwestern Bowl
French Fries
Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

Appetizers

B-Green Chili

$7.00Out of stock

C-Green Chili

$4.00Out of stock

CH Pico & Guac

$14.00

Chips & Guac

$11.00

Chips & Pico

$7.00

Gluten Free

Guacamole

$6.00

Sliders

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Pico

$5.00

Salads

Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

$9.00

Rock Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Bowls

BBQ Bowl

$12.00

Greek Bowl

$12.00

Indian Bowl

$12.00

Moroccan Bowl

$12.00

Southwestern Bowl

$12.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$17.00Out of stock

House Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Chipotle Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Burritos

Beef Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Salmon Burrito

$18.00

Simple Burrito

$10.00

Veggie Patty Burrito

$13.00

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Blck Beans

$3.50

Bread

$1.00

Brisket

$9.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Burger Patty (temp?)

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken

$5.00

Foccacia

$1.00

French Fries

$3.50

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Jicama-Orange Salad

$3.50

Pork

$5.00

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$3.50

Roasted Beets

$3.50

Salmon

$11.00

Side Brussel Sprout

$3.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.50

Turkey

$4.00

Vegi Patty

$6.00

Slaw

$3.50

Pico

$4.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Cheese Melt

$7.00

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Sandwich

$5.00

N/A Beverages

H2o

Honey Lemonade

$2.50

Grapefruit Citra

$3.50

Cola Mexicana

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Half Tea/Half Lemonade

$2.50

Cran Lav Kombucha

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Organic Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Basil

$3.50Out of stock

Rootbeer

$2.75

Sweet&cream

Kids Water

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemon Ginger Kombu

$3.50Out of stock

Water Melon Cream

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

No Ice

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids

Mandarin Lime

$2.75
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

House Rock Kitchen is a fast casual, from scratch, healthy, fun option in Buena Vista, Colorado. With an open kitchen, full bar, friendly staff and great tunes, the atmosphere promises to be a truly positive, energetic experience. We serve sandwiches, burritos, hamburgers, soups, and bowls. We have great sides to compliment each meal such as brown rice, seasonal veggies, fries, salads, our HRK Super Slaw, and much more. We also have a great kids menu! We pour the best beer Chaffee County and the rest of Colorado has to offer! Our wine selection is well rounded and priced right. All mixed drinks are made with Kombucha. Not familiar with Kombucha? You will be, because we will be the first restaurant around to feature at least 4 different flavors on tap!

Website

Location

421 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211

Directions

