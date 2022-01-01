Go
Poppy & Rose

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

765 Wall St • $$

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
egg any style, cheddar, aioli, bacon or house sausage
Biscuit + Gravy$16.00
2 eggs any style, house buttermilk biscuit, pork sausage or mushroom gravy, mixed greens salad
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Mimosa Kit (regular)$35.00
Bagel + Cream Cheese$6.50
Classic Cheeseburger$15.50
tomato, red onion, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, aioli
Cobb Salad$17.50
roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, bacon, lemon vinaigrettw
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
Specialty Limeade$4.50
Pulled Pork Hash$16.00
brick hash, bbq pulled pork, two eggs any style, arugula, creme fraiche
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

765 Wall St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
